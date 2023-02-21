2023 WV FFA Chapter

Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter — 1st Row L-R: Lily Schwickerath, Kali Lampe, Delaney Youngblut, Elle Voy, Addisyn McElhose, Maddy Richards. 2nd Row: Brock Kleitsch, Noah Richards, Braden Strottmann, Brody Kleitsch, Maesi Wahl, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Reese Peine, Caitlyn Rechkemmer, Matilda Miller, Gabe Matthias. 3rd Row: Freddie Auel, Dallas Tisue, Jonah Frost, Chuck Matthias, Natalie Gray, Kenzie Snyder, Kennedy Kane, LeeAnn Oltrogge, Mae Wedemeier, Dayton Jergens. 4th Row: Miriam Rulapaugh, Emerie Parkes, Ella Schares, Kylie Strottmann, Derek Matthias, Braydon Steffan, Michael Bryan, Kaiden Belinsky, Destry Peine, Jack Munk.

 Courtesy Photo

The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter plans to kick off National FFA Week by attending Southwest Subdistrict Convention and competing in Leadership Development Events.

On Tuesday, FFA members will host Ag Olympics and crown the Chapter Sweetheart Queen and King. On Friday morning of FFA week, chapter officers will be hosting an appreciation breakfast for Wapsie Valley FFA members and supporters. This day will also be Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Cake Day.

Throughout the week, students will be tested on their agriculture trivia facts for the chance to win door prizes.

