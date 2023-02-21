The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter plans to kick off National FFA Week by attending Southwest Subdistrict Convention and competing in Leadership Development Events.
On Tuesday, FFA members will host Ag Olympics and crown the Chapter Sweetheart Queen and King. On Friday morning of FFA week, chapter officers will be hosting an appreciation breakfast for Wapsie Valley FFA members and supporters. This day will also be Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Cake Day.
Throughout the week, students will be tested on their agriculture trivia facts for the chance to win door prizes.