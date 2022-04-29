2021-2022 Chapter Reporter
A fun-filled last couple days with over 30 of our members competing and participating in the
94th Iowa FFA State Convention! Congratulations and thank you to everyone who supported
our chapter along the way.Results of State Events Below:
Ambassador Program $1,000 Challenge Award.
Biotechnology (Silver Rating) — Kylee Bartz, Deven DeGroote, Emilee Blasberg, Marina Biermann.
Chapter Exhibit (Gold Rating) — Matilda Miller, Caitlyn Rechkemmer, Madyson Richards.
Chapter Reporter’s Scrapbook (Silver Rating) — Kali Lampe.
Delegates – Kali Lampe, Lily Schwickerath.
Extemporaneous Speaking (Bronze Rating) — Ava VanDaele.
Farm Business Management (Bronze Rating) — Sydney Matthias, Brok Grober, Austin Hesse, Cannon Joerger.
Iowa Degree Recipients: Keegon Brown, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Clayton Hershey, Austin Hesse, Anthony Jacque, Cannon Joerger, Sydney Matthias, Cole Snyder, Elle Voy.
POA Committee Chairperson — Ellie Neil.
Nominating Committee — Nick Grober.
Poultry Judging (Silver Rating) — Lily Schwickerath, Reese Peine, Dayton Jergens, Madyson Richards.
Supreme National Chapter Award (Top 25).
State Choir — Addisyn McElhose.
State Proficiencies
- Dairy Production Entrepreneurship (1st Place Overall) — Noah Richards
- Diversified Agriculture Placement (Silver) — Ava VanDaele
- Beef Production Entrepreneurship (Silver) — Ellie Neil
Team Ag Sales (Silver Rating) — Maesi Wahl, Delaney Youngblut, Brock Kleitsch, Brody Kleitsch.
WHO Public Relations Award — Kali Lampe.
Thank you to our helpers: Chaperones Brenda Bodensteiner, Brenda Kleitsch, Jess Lampe. Bus Driver — Gregg Eschweiler. Does Photography and Kenny Wenger.