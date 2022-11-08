Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Carrier Jet

Warner Frazer, Oelwein, served in the Navy (1963 — 1978) during Vietnam. For a couple years Warner was part of a team that located Absent Without Leave (AWOL) service members. His most memorable was when he picked up a service member that had been AWOL for twenty-two years! According to Warner, the best part of this job was that he got to drive the best vehicles and fly first class.

After working with the AWOL team, Warner was stationed on an aircraft carrier. He worked on the ship rolling agent orange barrels around. Of course, he now has agent orange issues just like many of his fellow servicemen do. While being stationed on the aircraft carrier, Warner witnessed countless planes overshoot the runway while landing. He can still see one of the pilots struggling to get the hatch open as he watched him sink into the ocean.

