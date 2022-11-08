Warner Frazer, Oelwein, served in the Navy (1963 — 1978) during Vietnam. For a couple years Warner was part of a team that located Absent Without Leave (AWOL) service members. His most memorable was when he picked up a service member that had been AWOL for twenty-two years! According to Warner, the best part of this job was that he got to drive the best vehicles and fly first class.
After working with the AWOL team, Warner was stationed on an aircraft carrier. He worked on the ship rolling agent orange barrels around. Of course, he now has agent orange issues just like many of his fellow servicemen do. While being stationed on the aircraft carrier, Warner witnessed countless planes overshoot the runway while landing. He can still see one of the pilots struggling to get the hatch open as he watched him sink into the ocean.
The thought that even one of the pilots didn’t survive makes Warner uneasy. He wishes he could have helped them, but was powerless. — feeling powerless seems to be a common theme as he gives more examples of witnessing his buddies dying around him. Warner said it was like a game of roulette, when your time is up it’s up.
“I was in a place that was the closest thing to hell you could imagine,” he said. “I don’t want to feel sorry for myself because I’m alive and not all my friends are, but what it does is it changes your perspective on life. You’re never going to be the same. I have my bad days, but what can you do but go on — that’s life.”
Warner got the chance to go on the Honor Flight this summer. He really enjoyed the trip. Warner lives in Oelwein with his wife Cindy. He has two children Colin and Dakota. Thank you Warner for your service!