April 1
Jasper Joseph W -Tr,Jasper William L -Famt conveys unto to Hammes Patrick L real estate at: Exc That Part Taken By State Of Ia For Hwy 520 In N 1/2:SE:1:88:7
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr,Normajean Restoration Trust conveys unto to Thompson Edwin L,Thompson Judy A real estate at: Parcel J Survey 2006R00166 A Part Of The W 1/2 Of:SE:35:88:8
Hopkins Corbin A conveys unto to Sweeney Daniel,Sweeney Jennifer real estate at: N 42’ Of The S 52’ Exc...:Carver Place:1
Byersdorfer Richard J Jr,Byersdorfer Richard G Jr,Byersdorfer Donna conveys unto to Schwartz Rosie H real estate at: Parcel D 2022R00532 In The:SW:22:90:10
Three Elms Development LLC conveys unto to Duckett Leslie D -Tr,Duckett Leslie D -Revt real estate at: :Three Elms Condominiums:1
April 4
Craft Duane E -Esta,Rottinghaus Debra J -Ex conveys unto to Jennings Jacqueline real estate at: Parcel F Survey 2012R00639 & Amended In Affidavit 2013R02207:19:87:10:,Com At NW Cor...:SW:19:87:10
Malausky David M,Malausky Beverly J conveys unto to Frey Eric,Frey Debra real estate at: :Jesup:Shatzer’s 1st Addition:2
Kies Rita A -Esta,Kies Tom -Ex conveys unto to Rottinghaus Richard J,Rottinghaus Ramona M real estate at: :SW:34:89:10:,Part Lying S Of Rr Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R00827:NW:34:89:10
Sanboeuf Development LLC,Sanboeuf Louis -Man conveys unto to Beatty Shane M,Beatty Molly J real estate at: :River Ridge Addition:5:32:89:9
April 5
White Carey R,White Gregory conveys unto to Michels Dorothy real estate at: Parcel G Survey 2006R04120:SE:26:88:8
Wolf Katie Allison -Ex,Mace Sheryl Fay -Esta conveys unto to Wolf Jack D Jr,Wolf Katie A real estate at: :Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:2:15
Payne Jordan W,Payne Nina K conveys unto to Yonkovic Tyler,Yonkovic Samantha Jo real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:3:12:,S 1/2 Of:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:4:12:,S 1/2 Of:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:5:12
Cummings Nyle,Cummings Elizabeth conveys unto to Swales Barbara R,Swales Randy real estate at: E 1/2 Of:SE:22:90:7:SE:22:90:7
Swales Barbara R,Swales Randy conveys unto to Cummings Nyle,Cummings Elizabeth real estate at: W 1/2 Of:NE:27:90:7:NW:27:90:7:,E 3 Rods Of:SE:22:90:7
April 6
Jamin Holly A,Bebo Michael J conveys unto to Leemon Jeffrey A real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:1:8:,S 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:2:8
Heitz Alan F,Heitz Helen K conveys unto to Heitz Alan F real estate at: :NE:15:90:8
Hunter Colleen O conveys unto to Hunter Leonard Ray real estate at: Com At A Pt 33’ S & 40 Rods W Of NE Cor Of E Frctnl 1/2...:NE:5:88:9:,Com NE Cor...:5:88:9
Hunter Leonard Ray,Hunter Gail M conveys unto to Lrh Properties LLC real estate at: Com At A Pt 33’ S & 40 Rods W Of NE Cor Of E Frctnl 1/2...:NE:5:88:9:,Com NE Cor...:5:88:9
April 7
Conrad Alberta Katherine conveys unto to Flexsenhar Gerald Robert,Flexsenhar Ann Louise real estate at: :Winthrop:Original Winthrop:6:46:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:7:46:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:8:46
April 8
Snyder Connie N -Esta,White Carey R -Ex conveys unto to White Carey R,White Gregory T real estate at: N 605’ Of E 360’ Of:NE:16:88:8
Anderson Susan B,Anderson David L conveys unto to Anderson David L -T,Anderson Susan B -T real estate at: Und 1/2 Interest S 1/2 Exc Com 400’ S Of NE SW Ne....:SE:16:88:9
Jz Properties LLC,Grimm Bradley M conveys unto to Schminkey Martin,Schminkey Jaleda real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:5:10:,S 1/2 E 1 Rod:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:6:10
Nrfw Investments LLC conveys unto to Barko Carolyn F,Barko Christian D real estate at: Com At SW Corner...:36:89:10
April 11
Knavel Dorothy E,Vanheiden Dorothy E conveys unto to Gearhart Vicki L real estate at: :Hazleton:Hazleton Station:2:1
Michael Anna Mae -Esta,Lockwood Brenda -Ex,Michael Daniel -Ex,Michael Mark -Ex conveys unto to Michael Mark E,Michael Michele real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2022R00960:SW:26:87:9
Detweiler Mattie C conveys unto to Mast Nelson A,Mast Esther A real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2003R01883:SE:35:90:10
April 12
Bass Family Farms LLC,Bass Kathleen A conveys unto to Albert Jordan Michael real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2017R04164:SW:30:87:9
April 14
Elson Rodney D,Elson Rebecca S conveys unto to Hoffmann Jordan,Hoffmann Kimberly real estate at: :Jesup:Replat Of Lot 1 Greenley Minor Sub-Div Plat No. 1:1:SW:31:89:10
Mcclain Luella M conveys unto to Mcclain Luella M -Revt real estate at: :Fairbank:Original Fairbank:1:3
Reiff Benjamin R,Reiff Nicole L,Strawn Nicole L conveys unto to Ruzicka Joseph J real estate at: :Jesup:Original Plat:175
April 15
Gericke Milo -Adm,Carlson Mary Jo -Esta conveys unto to Gericke Milo real estate at: Und 1/3 Int:SE:33:87:8:,Und 1/3 Int Part Of E 1/2 Lying E Of Row Rr:NW:33:87:8:,Und 1/3 Int S 25’ E 1143’:SE:33:87:8
Double J Real Estate LLC conveys unto to Pool House LLC real estate at: :Independence:Fargo’s Addition:3:27:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:27:,W 40’ N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:2:27
Yexley David D,Yexley Tanya conveys unto to Stephens Mary K real estate at: Parcel K Survey 2011R02051 Being A Part Of:NW:7:89:10
Streif Thomas A,Streif Sherry L conveys unto to Rich Jonathan E,Rich Gabrielle A real estate at: Com 8 Rods E Of SW Cor...Exc N 10 Rods:SW:35:89:9
April 18
Dixon William J,Dixon Beth A conveys unto to Kane Marty J,Kane Robyn M,Kane Tyler real estate at: :Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:8:4
Ott Brian D,Ott Dorothy A conveys unto to Little Property Management LLC real estate at: :Fairbank:Original Fairbank:7:9
Mcmurrin Jason Ray,Mrstik Karla Jean conveys unto to Gavin Thomas,Gavin Alana real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2022R01148:NE:20:89:9:,Parcel C Survey 2022R01148:NW:20:89:9:NE:20:89:9
Weltzin Roger conveys unto to Weltzin Roger -Revt real estate at: All That Part Of W 1/2:SW:32:87:10:,E 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Row:SE:31:87:10:,S 1/2 Com At SE Corner...:NE:31:87:10:,E 14 Acres:NW:31:87:10:,E 14 Acres:SW:31:87:10:NE:31:87:10:SE:31:87:10:,W 1/2 Exc...:SW:32:87:10:,Exc....:SW:32:87:10:,N 6 Acres Of S 12 Acres Of E 34 Acres...:NE:31:87:10:,Com 23 Rods & 10’ S Of NW Corner....:NE:31:87:10
April 19
Olson Mark,Olson Lisa conveys unto to Horkheimer Louis G real estate at: :Hazleton:Hazleton Station:12:5:,S 20’:Hazleton:Hazleton Station:9:5:,N 18’:Hazleton:Hazleton:13:5
Whetstone Andrew D,Whetstone Alison,Lytem Whetstone Alison conveys unto to Scribner Austin J,Scribner Stephanie D real estate at: :Independence:The Pines First Addition:23
Ohl Ronald A,Ohl Janice E conveys unto to Schmitz Alisha A real estate at: Exc W 49’:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:7:19:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:8:19
Leary Barbara A -Tr,Leary Living Trust conveys unto to Leary Barbara A -Tr,Leary Marital Trust,Leary Family Trust real estate at: S 1/2 Of:NW:34:90:10:SE:35:90:10:,E 90 Acres Exc Parcel B Survey 2004R00594:SW:35:90:10:,W 432’ Of S 303’ Of E 45 Acres Of N 1/2 Of:SW:35:90:10:,E 5 Acres Exc...:SW:35:90:10:,S 1/2 Of:SE:35:90:10:,N 1/2 Of:NE:2:89:10:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2003R01883:SE:35:90:10
April 20
Kaufman James L -Esta,Domeyer Jane A,Kaufman James L Jr conveys unto to Riverview Family Farms LLC real estate at: S 1/2:SE:21:90:10:,N 1 Acre:SW:21:90:10:,S 1/2:SW:22:90:10:,S 1/2 Exc...:SE:22:90:10:,S 1/2 :NE:3:90:10:SW:3:90:10:,N 1/2:SE:4:90:10:,N Frl 1/2 Exc ...:NW:3:90:10:NW:10:90:10:,W 1/2 Lying S Of Hwy 281 Exc Lot L Rsbr Central Ave Addn:NE:4:90:10:,W 25.2 Acres Of E 1/2 Lying S Of Hwy 281 Exc S 5.2 Acres:NE:4:90:10:,Land S Of Hwy 281 In E 1/2 Exc W 25.2 Acres:NE:4:90:10
Downer Steven E -Esta conveys unto to Wessels Charles J,Wessels Kimberly S real estate at: :Aurora:Warren’s Addition:6:1
Zimmerly Robert A conveys unto to Zimmerly Robert A,Short Shirley M real estate at: :Independence:Waskow & Nabholz Addition:5
Kress Travis D,Kress Danielle R conveys unto to Jdrs Properties LLC real estate at: :Independence:Fargo’s Addition:5:20:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:6:20
Weepie Mary Lou,Weepie Michael conveys unto to Davis Jennifer,Davis Shawn T real estate at: Beg At NW Corner...:NE:17:90:10
Fischels Thomas M,Fischels Toni Jo conveys unto to Staton Leroy A,Staton Debra D real estate at: E 80’ Of S 120’ N 130’:Independence:Melones Addition:1:8
April 21
Innovative Ag Services Co conveys unto to Fangman Christine J,Fangman Greg J real estate at: A Portion Of Eleventh stNE:Independence:Union Addition:55:,Exc N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:10:55:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:6:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:7:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:8:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:9:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:10:56:,Vacated 6th Ave Lying:Independence:Union Addition:10:55:,Exc N 50’:Independence:Union Addition:6:56
Turner Marguerite B,Reeves Marguerite B,Peyton Alice conveys unto to Fleming Nikolas L real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:4:4:,N 20’:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:5:4
Wheelock Daniel L conveys unto to Kress Danielle,Kress Travis D real estate at: :Independence:Jackson Green 2nd Addition:7
Schultz Jacquelyn K conveys unto to Schultz Jerod,Schultz Brianna real estate at: Com 712’ W Of NE Corner...:NW:11:88:7
April 22
Scheer Cody -Adm,Scheer Jesse -Adm,Scheer Betsy A -Esta conveys unto to Scheer Cody,Scheer Amy real estate at: Part Of...:SE:21:89:9
Ohl Construction Inc conveys unto to Obrien Gary F real estate at: :Independence:Jackson Green 6th Addition:14
Buchanan County Tourism Bureau Inc conveys unto to Starlight Cinema LLC real estate at: :Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:10:,Parcel Of Land Abutting N Line Which Parcel Shall Add 20’ To Lots Shown As Tract E:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9
Janecek William George -Esta,Folkers Terry A -Ex conveys unto to Dolan Sean P,Dolan Sara M real estate at: S 1/2:SW:26:88:7
April 25
James Krista M conveys unto to Krum Anthony M real estate at: :Winthrop:Larson’s 1st Addition:2
Mb Enterprises LLC conveys unto to Hershberger Norman,Hershberger Christine real estate at: Exc Parcel E Survey 1999R00634:SE:18:90:9
April 26
Crawford Family Farm LLC conveys unto to Buscher Patricia E,Compean Mary C,Falkers Jane,Crawford Russell J,Crawford Daniel,Crawford C Peter,Crawford Kenneth D,Crawford Terence E,Crawford Michael,Crawford Steven,Crawford Dennis M,Crawford Lawrence G,Grover Rose,Hosch Margaret A real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
Crawford Family Farm LLC conveys unto to Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
Buscher Patricia E,Buscher Michael,Compean Mary C,Compean Mario,Falkers Jane,Falkers William,Crawford Russell J,Crawford Daniel,Crawford Ruth,Crawford C Peter,Crawford Jolene,Crawford Kenneth D,Crawford Lila,Crawford Terence E,Crawford Connie,Crawford Michael,Crawford Pagene B,Crawford Steven,Crawford Audrey,Crawford Dennis M,Crawford Renona H L,Crawford Lawrence G,Crawford Sarah,Grover Rose,Grover Jeffrey J,Hosch Margaret A,Hosch Lyle,Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L conveys unto to Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
April 27
Erger Anthony D,Erger Jamee J,Campbell Donald E,Campbell Barbara J conveys unto to Bennett Richard,Burian Verna M real estate at: Und 1/2 Int Parcel G Survey 2004R03068:SE:28:87:10:,Und 1/2 Int:Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:A:1
Price Joseph conveys unto to Price Jill real estate at: :Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:7
Wieland & Sons Farms LLC conveys unto to Jmj Enterprises LLC real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2017R01145:NE:18:88:7
April 28
Butler Bette Jolean conveys unto to Baker Nicholas Lee,Baker Tera Marie real estate at: N 1/2 Of Com 12 Rods S Of SE Cor...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:11:SW:3:88:9:,Com 4 Rods S Of SE Cor...Exc...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:11:SW:3:88:9
April 29
Erger Anthony D,Erger Jamee J conveys unto to Bennett Richard A,Burian Verna M real estate at: Parcel G Survey 2004R03068:SE:28:87:10:Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:A:1
Brown Patrick conveys unto to Hansen Nathan real estate at: :Independence:The Pines First Addition:10
Newline Holdings LLC Series 30 conveys unto to Cortes Ramiro,Venegas Griselda real estate at: :Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:17:1
Schueller Amanda L,Fisher Amanda L,Fisher Colton conveys unto to Sedivy Allison real estate at: :Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:8:21
Schwartz Truman,Schwartz Marilyn conveys unto to Gingerich Andrew D,Gingerich Esther H real estate at: Exc Parcels E & H Survey 2022R00907:SE:29:90:10