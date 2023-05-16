Humes Eileen E -Esta,Humes Gary L -Ex,Hess Marilyn K -Ex to Humes Gary L,Hess Marilyn K on 12/01/2022 at: SE:6:87:9:,S 1/2 Of The S 1/2 Of:NE:6:87:9
Hess Marilyn K,Hess Larry C to Humes Gary on 12/01/2022 at: 1/2 Int In Parcel B Survey 2022R03242:NE:6:87:9:,1/2 Int In Parcel B Survey 2022R03242:SE:6:87:9
Hess Marilyn K,Hess Larry C to Hess Larry C -Revt,Hess Marilyn K -Revt on 12/01/2022 at: Exc Parcel B Survey 2022R03242:SE:6:87:9:,S 1/2 Of The S 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2022R03242:NE:6:87:9
Packer Paul H -Esta,Ball Coleen -Ex to Fuller Brittney A on 12/01/2022 at: Parcel E & F In E 15 Acres Of N 1/2.Survey 1999R02179:NE:19:89:9
Burington Billie J to Kanes Rental Properties LLC on 12/01/2022 at: Com 9 1/2 Rods W Of SE Cor.Exc Parcel A Survey Bk 541 Pg 627:SW:14:90:7
Slattery Family Farm LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 12/01/2022 at: NW Frl 1/4:4:87:7
Slattery Family Farm LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 12/01/2022 at: S 1/2:NE:24:87:7
Slattery Family Farm LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 12/01/2022 at: S 1/2:NE:33:88:7:,N 9 1/2 Acres Exc Public Hwy & Exc Parcel A Survey 2006R01891:SE:33:88:7
Riechers Robert W -Esta,Riechers Ronald Robert -Adm to Riechers Ronald R,Burr Raynelle,Riechers Randy on 12/02/2022 at: N 1/2:SE:26:90:8:,Exc Beg At SE Corner.:SE:26:90:8:,Exc W 742’ Of S 238’ & Exc Com 238’ N Of SW Corner.:SE:26:90:8:,Part Of Parcel B.Beg 403’ E Of S 1/4 Corner N 238’ E 339’:26:90:8
Steve Gee Construction Inc to Pint Family Revocable Trust on 12/02/2022 at: Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1St Addn:23
Bennett Robert F Sr to Oloughlin Terrance Joseph on 12/05/2022 at: Com 100’ W Of SE Cor Thence N To N & S Cor Of Lot 9 Blk 1.:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:11:1
Bennett Robert F Sr to Wood Beth Ann on 12/05/2022 at: Hazleton:Railroad Addition:4:3:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:5:3:,& Com At SW Cor Thence W 66’.:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:6:3
Klouda Kenneth G -Esta,Wilcox Karen -Ex to Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A on 12/05/2022 at: Exc Parcel D Survey 222R01426:NW:25:87:7
Klouda Kenneth G -Esta,Wilcox Karen -Ex to Bell Kyle Joseph,Bell Chloe Lee on 12/05/2022 at: S 1/2:SW:24:87:7
Short David W,Short Melissa A to Schares Carter C,Martin Kirstie A on 12/05/2022 at: Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:11
Rokes Julie,Rokes Michael,Paulsen Gwenlyn,Paulsen Dean,Conklin Kirk,Conklin Luann,Conklin Craig,Conklin Deb,Morine Christine,Morine Steven to Mccrp Farms LLC on 12/06/2022 at: Part Of Lying E Of Rd:SE:36899:,Part Of Lying E Of Rd:SE:36:89:9:,E 1/2:NW:36:89:9
Three Elms Development LLC to Short David W,Short Melissa A on 12/06/2022 at: Independence:Three Elms Condominiums:4
Fangman Susan M to Nodnal LLC on 12/06/2022 at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:10:18
Bearbower Eric,Thoma Matthew J,Thoma Michelle L,Bearbower Larry P,Bearbower Elaine M,Bearbower Leslie D,Bearbower Peggy to Halligan Timothy L,Halligan Jennifer K on 12/07/2022 at: W 1/2:NW:25:87:10:,E 1/2 Exc Parcel A :NE:26:87:10
Murray Thomas R -Tr,Murray Carol Ann -Revt to Murray Thomas R on 12/08/2022 at: Parcel E Desc As Beg SE Cor.:NW:6:90:10
Contango LLC,Smock Travis,Beatty Shane to 2 Daughters LLC on 12/08/2022 at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:4:3
2 Daughters LLC,Worthley Christian -Man to Clayton Sadie M,Beenblossom Nathan L on 12/08/2022 at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:4:3
Michels Donald J,Michels Cathy A to Michels Donald J,Michels Cathy A on 12/08/2022 at: E 1/2:SW:22:90:9:,E 1/2:SW:22:90:9:NE:27:90:9:,E 1/2:NE:27:90:9:,W 1/2 Of E 1/2 Public Why On S Line:SW:22:90:9:,Com At SW Corner.Exc Parcel C Survey 2010R03266 & Exc Parcel G Survey 2012R03614 & Affidavit 2012R03997:SW:22:90:9
Thompson Edwin Lee,Thompson Judith Ann to Nuzum Nathan L,Nuzum Marcia L on 12/08/2022 at: Parcel Gg Survey 2022R03727:SW:35:88:8
Cook Brothers Ltd,Cook Aaron -Pre,Cook Patricia to Sperfslage Craig N,Sperfslage Spencer N on 12/09/2022 at: Parcel E Survey 2022R03370:SE:28:88:7
Kda LLC,Cook Alan -Man to Sperfslage Craig N,Sperfslage Spencer N on 12/09/2022 at: Parcel E Survey 2022R03370:SE:28:88:7
Knautz Tonya R,Enright Tonya R to Yeoman David on 12/12/2022 at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:1:29:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:2:29:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:9:29:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:10:29:,W 1/2 Of 4Th Ave N Of Intersection With 4Th St NW:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:8:29
Hermsen Jeanne F to Ramirez Jaime Gallardo,Pacheco Edith Reyes on 12/12/2022 at: Independence:Green Ridge 2Nd Addition:1
Copenhaver Steven,Copenhaver Amy E to Copenhaver Steven P -Revt on 12/12/2022 at: E 1/2:NE:1:89:9
Copenhaver Steven,Copenhaver Amy E to Copenhaver Steven P -Revt on 12/12/2022 at: Exc Part Amended Parcel B Survey 2012R04292:SW:4:90:8
Lichty Bradford J,Lichty Farms No 5 LLC to Lichty Farms No 2 LLC on 12/12/2022 at: S 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey Bk-541 Pg-351:SE:35:88:10
Amfahr Gerald -Esta,Amfahr Thomas J -Ex to Amfahr Donna I,Amfahr Thomas J,Amfahr Tina,Parris Tina,Judisch Karl Lee,Jdisch Kristopher Alan,Judisch Kevin Richard on 12/13/2022 at: Jesup:Lehman — Woolsey 1St Addition:23:Jesup:Lehman — Woolsey 1St Addition:24
Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J to Phillips Billy R,Phillip Dawn R on 12/13/2022 at: Com At A Point 26 1/2 Rods W & 378’ S Of NE Corner Of W Frl 1/2.:NE:3:88:9
Yeoman David L to Willard Matthew Aaron on 12/13/2022 at: Com At The NW Corner.:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:1:2:,Com 33’ N Of NW Corner.:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:1:2
Rawson Derald R,Rawson Barbara L to Kramer Clayton L,Kramer Ashley on 12/13/2022 at: Lots 1 & 2:SE:32:87:7
Bachman Bradley D,Bachman Katherine A to Bachman Ben on 12/14/2022 at: A Piece Of Land Desc As Com 140’ S & 120’ E Of SW Cor Lot 6 Blk 1 Sims Addn Fairbank.:NE:5:90:10
Murray Thomas R -Tr,Murray Carol Ann -Revt to Murray Patrick S on 12/14/2022 at: Parcel D Desc As Beg SW Cor.:NW:6:90:10
Loeb Cody A,Loeb Leah J to Erickson Tanner J,Dale Tanner J,Cummings Jacey L on 12/14/2022 at: Independence:Cummings Addition:7:1:Independence:Cummings Addition:8:1
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steve P -Pre to Schmidt Gene D,Schmidt Pamela S on 12/14/2022 at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:25
Phillips Ronald J,Phillips Velda Marie -Lu to Phillips Bradley S,Phillips Nathan K,Phillips Elizabeth A,Rasmussen Elizabeth A on 12/14/2022 at: E 1/2:NE:32:90:8:,W 1/2:NW:33:90:8
Seamans Karen Arlene to Seamans Quad T Farms LLC on 12/14/2022 at: SE:16:87:9:,Exc Com 192’ N Of SW Corner.:SW:15:87:9:SW:15:87:9:,Exc Parcel C Survey 2004R04970 & Exc Parcels D & E Survey 2006R03694:SW:15:87:9:SW:15:87:9:,Parcel C Survey 2011R00636:NW:22:87:9:,A Parcel Of Land.:NW:34:87:10
Hamilton Carol A to Conrad Richard L Jr,Conrad Mary B on 12/15/2022 at: Independence:Green Ridge 2Nd Addition:7
Z-Valley Grain LLC to Zumbach Mitchell D,Zumbach Deborah J on 12/16/2022 at: N 1/2:SW:26:88:8:,S 1/2 Exc E 2 Rods & Exc Part Lying N & W Of Winthrop & Quasky Rd:NW:26:88:8:,Part Of Lying E & S Of Winthrop & Quasky Rd Exc Beg At A Point 104.5’ E.Exc Parcel H Survey 2021R03685 & Exc Parcel Dd Survey 2012R03686:SE:27:88:8
Gissel Gary D,Gissel Marieta L to Gissel Gary D -Revt,Gissel Marieta L -Revt on 12/16/2022 at: Und 1/2 Int Lot 3 Pint’s Second Addn:36:89:9
Dorantes Alejandro to Bewley Dustin,Bewley Cherokee on 12/16/2022 at: Vacated Alley Running N & S Between Sd Blks:Aurora:Field’s 2Nd Addition:4:1:,Vacated Alley Running N & S Between Sd Blks:Aurora:Field’s 2Nd Addition:5:1:,Vacated Alley Running N & S Between Sd Blks:Aurora:Field’s 2Nd Addition:6:1:,Vacated Alley Running N & S Between Sd Blks:Aurora:Field’s 2Nd Addition:7:1
Wolfe Tammy,Wolfe John to Tammy Short Wolfe LLC on 12/19/2022 at: Und 1/2 In W 1/2 Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02971:NW:21:89:7:,E 1/2:SW:3:87:7:,Exc Parcel E Survey 2021R01890:SE:3:87:7
Youngblut Jeffrey,Youngblut Cynthia to Youngblut Jeffrey P -Revt,Youngblut Cynthia E -Revt on 12/19/2022 at: A Parcel Of Land.Beg At A Point 605.40’ N Of SE Corner.:SE:18:89:10
Soukup Timothy J,Soukup Janet S to Hutnak Darlene M,Hutnak Nicole M on 12/19/2022 at: Parcel A Survey Bk-535 Pg-199:NE:16:87:9
Sweeney Daniel,Sweeney Jennifer to Gibson Adeline on 12/20/2022 at: N 42’ Of S 52’ Carver’s Place Of Subdivision Exc.:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:1:6
Welsh Maurice E -Revt,Welsh Wilma E -Revt to Myers Michelle on 12/20/2022 at: Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:1:6:,E 26’:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:2:6
Elson Marian A to Elson Marian A -Revt on 12/20/2022 at: Part Of S 100 Acres Desc As Beg SE Cor.Exc Parcel B Survey 1995R01399:NW:7:88:8
Wright Delores to Stutzman Raymond D,Stutzman Lucy E on 12/21/2022 at: Beg At SW Corner.:SE:10:89:9
Buchanan County Sheriff Office,Bohling Mason to Veridian Credit Union on 12/21/2022 at: W 26’:Independence:Original Independence:5:5:,E 5 1/2 Rods:Independence:Original Independence:4:5
Dorantes Alejandro to Bewley Dustin,Bewley Cherokee on 12/27/2022 at: Vacated Alley Running N & S:Aurora:Field’s 2Nd Addition:4-7:1
Hovey Steven L -Esta,Shaner Susan -Ex to Mitchell Andrew,Bachman Abby on 12/28/2022 at: Described As Com 2 Rods N Of NW Cor Of Lot 4 Blk 1 Fairbank.:NE:5:90:10
Delagardelle Donna -Tr,Weber Gary O -Tr,Melvin P Weber Family Revocable Trust to Weber Irvin C,Weber Jane M on 12/28/2022 at: S 1/2 Of:NE:36:90:10:SE:36:90:10:,N 1/2 Of:SE:36:90:10
Delagardelle Donna -Tr,Weber Gary O -Tr,Melvin P Weber Family Revocable Trust to Weber Elmer G on 12/28/2022 at: Exc W 420’ Of S 1037’ Thereof:SE:36:90:10:,S 1/2:SE:36:90:10:,Beg At SW Cor Thence E 435’.:31:90:9
Harford Ida Mae to Haynes Jacob A on 12/28/2022 at: Com 14 Rods S Of NW Cor.:NE:23:90:7
Ciesielski Nicholas M,Robertson Alyssa C,Ciesielski Alyssa C to Lg Squared LLC on 12/29/2022 at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:5:24
Weber Elmer G,Weber Valerie R to Weber Irvin C,Weber Jane M on 12/30/2022 at: Exc W 420’ Of S 1037’:SE:36:90:9:,S 1/2:SE:36:90:10:,Beg SW Cor.:31:90:9
Sanboeuf Development LLC to Beveridge William B -Cotr,Barkley Judy -Cotr,Beveridge Family Trust on 12/30/2022 at: Lots 32 & 33 River Ridge Survey 2004R01191 Exc W 24’ Of Lot 32:NE:32:89:9
G & W Grain & Livestock Inc,Wulfekuhle Alan F -Pre,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A to Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A on 12/30/2022 at: 50% Interest In Parcel I Survey 2020R02177:NE:2:87:7
Temeyer George H -Revt,Rewoldt Daniel K -Tr,Temeyer Carol M -Res to Rewoldt Daniel K -Tr,George And Carol Temeyer Family Trust,Horseshoe T Farms Trust,Temeyer George -Famt,Temeyer Carol -Famt on 01/03/2023 at: Exc Beg At NW Cor Thereof.:NW:24:88:10:SE:21:88:10:,S 1/2:SE:21:88:10:,Esc E 428’ Of N 256’.:SE:21:88:10:,W 1/2 Of:NW:12:87:10:,Exc Beg At NE Cor.:NW:12:87:10:,E 1/2 Of Exc.:NE:29:88:10:,E 5 Acres Exc S 960’ :NE:29:88:10:,E 5 Acres Of:NE:29:88:10:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2021R02038:NE:28:88:10
Rewoldt Daniel K -Tr,Temeyer Carol M -Res to George And Carol Temeyer Family Trust,Rewoldt Daniel K -Tr,Horseshoe T Farms Trust,Temeyer George -Famt,Temeyer Carol -Famt on 01/03/2023 at: E 1/2 Exc That Part Deeded To State Of Iowa Bk 108 Pg 579:SE:8:88:10:,W 1/2 Exc N 871.2’ Of E 250’ And & Exc Parcel F Survey 2001R03995 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2001R01051 & Exc Parcels D & E Survey 2001R01315:NW:15:88:10
Rewoldt Daniel K -Tr,Temeyer George H -Revt to Rewoldt Daniel K -T,George And Carol Temeyer Family Trust,Horseshoe T Farms Trust,Temeyer George -Famt,Temeyer Carol -Famt on 01/03/2023 at: Exc Parcel B Survey Bk 530 Pg 205 & Exc Parcel F Survey 2001R00453 & Parcel D & E Survey 2001R00454 & Parcel G Survey 2001R01314 & Parcel H Survey 2001R01314:SW:10:88:10:,Exc.:SW:10:88:10:,S 1/2 Exc N 247.5’:SE:24:89:9
Wilson Joseph,Wilson Brittany,Dubois Brittany to Martin Torrey John,Martin Angelica Marie on 01/03/2023 at: As Described In Survey 2004R04657:Hickory Oaks Estates Ii:8:NE:7:89:10:,Undivided 1/5 Int In Tract A Of:Hickory Oaks Estates Ii:NE:7:89:10
Fuller Mary W to Mcgraw Steve,Mcgraw Kriss on 01/03/2023 at: E 23’ Of S 76.6’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:7:4:,W 1.93’ Of S 76.6’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:8:4
Siggelkov Fredrick,Siggelkov Leanne to Siggelkov Leanne on 01/03/2023 at: Com At A Point 483’ N & 198’ W Of SE Corner.:NW:5:90:10
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre to Rowley Gary D,Rowley Gladys on 01/04/2023 at: :Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1st Addn:26
Birdnow Properties LLC to Highline Property Management LLC on 01/04/2023 at: Beg At N 1/4 Corner.:6:88:10:,Beg At A Point 602.5’ W Of N 1/4 Corner.:6:88:10
Humes Gary L to Hess Brian P,Bach Michelle K on 01/04/2023 at: :NE:30:88:9:NE:30:88:9:,S 1/2 Of N 1/2:NE:30:88:9
Hess Marilyn K -Tr,Hess Larry C -Tr,Larry C Hess And Marilyn K Hess Joint Revocable Trust to Humes Gary L,Hess Brian P,Bach Michelle K on 01/04/2023 at: :NE:30:88:9:NE:30:88:9:,S 1/2 Of N 1/2:NE:30:88:9
Bennett Robert Sr to Thomas Tekira Dequella,Omnia Tekira Dequella on 01/05/2023 at: :Hazleton:Hazleton Station:11:3
Dillon Joann,Dillon Richard,Mullahy Jeanette,Mullahy Stephen to Broehm Lisa K,Broehm Steven H on 01/05/2023 at: S 92.4’:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:10
Zupke Vaylard L -Esta,Zupke Stephen -Ex,Zupke Mark -Ex to Zupke Family LLC on 01/05/2023 at: N Frl 1/2.Lying E Of Rr Row:NE:4:90:9
Murley Larry A,Murley Pamela J to Murley Larry A -Revt,Murley Pamela J -Revt on 01/05/2023 at: N 1/2 Lying E Of Presently Established Rd:SW:31:90:7
Jagodzinski Kevin R to Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J on 01/06/2023 at: Lot 2 Pint’s Addn:36:89:9
Burco Darin,Burco Nicole to Jd Land LLC on 01/06/2023 at: :SE:24:90:10
Thompson Edwin L,Thompson Judith A to Maas Randall E on 01/09/2023 at: Parcel Hh Survey 2022R03956:SW:35:88:8
Thompson Edwin L,Thompson Judith A to Thompson Edwin L -Revt,Thompson Judith A -Revt on 01/09/2023 at: Part Of. :35:88:8
Derflinger Dwight D -Esta,Derflinger D Donald to Derflinger Delma D -Lu,Derflinger David,Haddy Charlotte,Recker Donise on 01/09/2023 at: S 1/2:NE:9:90:8:NW:10:90:8:,W 1/2:NW:10:90:8
Horkheimer Louis G -Tr,Horkheimer Gerald L -Revt to Giudice Michael on 01/10/2023 at: :Hazleton:Hazleton Station:9:9:,S 7.5’:Hazleton:Hazleton Station:8:9
Gmr Real Estate LLC,Grandinetti Phillip M -Pre to Pillard Jeremiah J,Pillard Stacey L on 01/10/2023 at: Parcel M Survey 2019R03021:NE:31:88:8
Schons Mary Ann -Esta,Simons Ronald G -Ex to Anderson Peter P on 01/11/2023 at: All That Part Marked C That Lies E Of Lot 21 Being In:Otterville:Original Otterville:NE:19:89:9
Delagardelle Donna -Tr,Weber Gary O -Tr,Weber Melvin P -Famt to Weber Irvin C,Weber Jane M on 01/11/2023 at: S 1/2:NE:36:90:10:SE:36:90:10:,N 1/2:SE:36:90:10
Delagardelle Donna -Tr,Weber Gary O -Tr,Melvinn P Weber Family Revocable Trust to Weber Elmer G on 01/11/2023 at: Exc W 420’ Of S 1037’:SE:36:90:10:,S 1/2 Of:SE:36:90:10:,Beg At SW Cor Thence E 435’.:31:90:9
Weber Elmer G,Weber Valerie R to Weber Irvin C,Weber Jane M on 01/11/2023 at: Exc W 420’ Of S 1037’:SE:36:90:10:,S 1/2:SE:36:9:10:,Beg SW Cor.:31:90:9
Decker Peggy R,Decker Michael to Frye Jay Raymond on 01/12/2023 at: E 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2010R00141:SE:36:90:9
Strong Patricia K -Revt to Frye Jay Raymond on 01/12/2023 at: E 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2010R00141:SE:36:90:9
Ceramic Technologies Composites Inc to Kress Russell on 01/12/2023 at: Com 917.01’ N Of SE Corner.:SE:4:87:9
Hoffmann Jordan,Hoffmann Kimberly to Schares Michael,Schares Donna on 01/13/2023 at: :Jesup:Tegeler’s 3rd Addition:11
Prusator Brian A,Prusator Cary A to Graves Nathan E on 01/13/2023 at: :Independence:Fargo’s Addition:3:20
Delagardelle Donna -Tr,Weber Gary O -Tr,Weber Melvin P -Famt to Weber Melvin E on 01/16/2023 at: :Jesup:Tegeler’s 4th Addition:4
Parmely Matthew J,Parmely Lesa L to Parmely Ryan H,Parmely Heather N on 01/16/2023 at: Parcel B Part Of S 1/2:SW:6:90:8:,Part Of N 1/2:NW:7:90:8:SW:2:90:9:,S 5 Acres Of E 1/2:SW:2:90:9:,Exc Com At NW Corner.& Exc.:NW:11:90:9
Mclaren Arlene -Esta,Albrecth Judy M -Ex,Mclaren James -Ex to Simons Lanette on 01/17/2023 at: :Independence:Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition:11:15
Fowles Melissa,Fowlkes Alfred J,Ciesielski David L to Fowlkes Dustin,Fowlkes Jesse on 01/18/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2022R04227:NE:34:89:10
Thompson Edwin L,Thompson Judith A to Thompson Edwin L -Revt,Thompson Judith A -Revt on 01/18/2023 at: Undiv 1/2 Int Parcel J Survey 2006R00166 In W 1/2 Of:SE:35:88:8:,Undiv 1/2 Int Beg At A Pt 1119.2’ S Of NE Cor.:SW:35:88:8:,Undiv 1/2 Int In Former Rr Row A Strip Of Land 100’ In Width Over & Across The E 1/2.:SW:35:88:8:,Undiv 1/2 In 3 Acres S Of Rr Row In E 1/2 Of:SW:35:88:8:,Undiv 1/2 Int Com 40’ W & 60’ S Of SW Cor Of Blk 126. :Quasqueton: Quasqueton Original:26:SW:35:88:8:,Except All Of The Following Parcels In:35:88:8:,Parcel Gg Survey 2022R03727:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel E Survey 2004R04372:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel I Survey 2005R04065:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel C Survey 2003r04548:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel C Survey 2003r04548:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel O Survey 2007R04108:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel O Survey 2007R04108:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel M Survey 2006R00470:SE:35:88:8:,Parcel P Survey 2007R04107:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel P Survey 2007R04107:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel S Survey 2011R01868:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel S Survey 2011R01868:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel T Survey 2011R03916:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel T Survey 2011R03916:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel U Survey 2012R04334:NE:35:88:8:,Parcel U Survey 2012R04334:SW:35:88:8:,A Parcel Described As Beg At The NW Cor Of Parcel B Survey 2003r04372.:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel V Survey 2015R02707:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel V Survey 2015R02707:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel X Survey 2015R03697:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel X Survey 2015R03697:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel Y Survey 2016R03513:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel Z Survey 2016R03523:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel Aa Survey 2016R03530:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel Cc Survey 2021R00621:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel Hh Survey 2022R03956.:SW:35:88:8:,S 430’ Of That Part Of.:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel B Survey 2003r04372:SE:35:88:8:,Parcel D Survey 2004R02335:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel D Survey 2004R02335:SW:35:88:8:,Parcel F Survey 2005R01087:NW:35:88:8:,Parcel F Survey 2005R01087:SW:35:88:8:,Com 60’ S Of SW Cor Of Lot 9 Blk 125 Thence W To Middle Of Row Of Racine Ave.:Quasqueton:35:88:8
Bennett Joyce L to Steigleman Jill on 01/18/2023 at: S 1/2 Exc 25’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:3:12:,S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:4:12
Kremer Kimberly to Kremer James on 01/18/2023 at: Parcel A:SW:30:90:7
Schroeder Steven C -Esta,Goldsberry Roger -Ex to Trimble Rodney on 01/19/2023 at: :Hazleton:Railroad Addition:4:11:,N 37 1/4’ Of:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:5:11
Kuhens Dewayne D to Kauffman Jerry,Kauffman Bethany on 01/19/2023 at: A Parcel Of Land.:NE:7:90:9:,Beg At The NW Corner.:NW:8:90:9
Wolfe Ronald A to Peyton Kenneth L,Peyton Deanna on 01/19/2023 at: Com At Point 60’ S Of SW Corner Lot 4 Blk 11 Quasqueton.E 1/2:NE:34:88:8
Welsh Maurice E -Revt,Welsh Wilma E -Revt to Jsw Enterprise LLC on 01/20/2023 at: E 25’ & E 22’ Of W 57 1/2’:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:7:15
Welsh John B,Welsh Stephanie,Kennon Stephanie to Jsw Enterprise LLC on 01/20/2023 at: :Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:5:6:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:5:4
Armbrecht Steven W to Hayes Mary Kathryn on 01/20/2023 at: Und 1/2 Interest:Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:19
Cappel Maxine L -Esta,Cappel Kenneth H Sr -Ex,Swarts Cynthia M -Ex to Scott Robin,Jordan Mitchell T on 01/20/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2021R04297:NW:16:88:9
Domeyer Jane A,Domeyer Kurt D to Domeyer Jane A -Revt on 01/23/2023 at: N 1/2:NW:10:90:10:,Parcel C Survey 2017R02597:NW:3:90:10
Rau Kimberly K,Rau Michael R to Rau Michael R -Revt,Rau Kimberly K -Revt on 01/23/2023 at: Exc N 50’:Aurora:Original Aurora:3:10:,Exc N 50’ & N 50’:Aurora:Original Aurora:4:10:Aurora:Original Aurora:5:10:Aurora:Original Aurora:6:10
Rau Kimberly K,Rau Michael to Rau Michael R -Revt,Rau Kimberly K -Tr on 01/23/2023 at: W 1/2:SE:6:90:7:SE:6:90:7:NW:5:90:7:SW:5:90:7
Maynard Savings Bank to Bennett Robert F Sr on 01/23/2023 at: N 18’ & S 20’ Of The N 38’ Of:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:19:5:,S 6’ Of:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:18:5
Graham Maybeth D -T,Dremann Gordon G -Tr to Gates Duane D,Gates Shelly A on 01/23/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2023r00078:SE:12:87:10
Gissel Dean A -Tr,Gissel Thomasine L -Revt to Gissel Farms Ltd on 01/25/2023 at: :SW:18:89:9
Graham Maybeth D -Esta,Graham Merlon Charles -Ex to Ratchford Richard J on 01/25/2023 at: S 1/2:SW:13:87:10:,Easement For Ingress & Egress Over E 60’ Of Parcel C Exc Parcel C Survey 1995R00590:SW:13:87:10
Graham Maybeth,Graham Merlon C to Albert Brothers Properties LLC on 01/27/2023 at: Parcel L Survey 2017R03970:SW:27:87:10:,Parcel L Survey 2017R03970:NW:34:87:10
Mills Marc A,Mills Joan M to Schulte Clayton R,Schulte Holly L on 01/27/2023 at: Parcel B Survey 2022R02057:SW:34:87:7
Stephens Mary K to Stephens Mary K -T on 01/27/2023 at: Parcel K Survey 2011R02051:NW:7:89:10
Zumbach Mitchell D,Zumbach Deborah J to Kintzle John C,Kintzle Deidra K on 01/30/2023 at: Exc E 2 Rods Of:NW:26:88:8
Bergfeld Lloyd Louis -Esta,Sullivan Linda -Adm to Sullivan Terry L -Famt on 01/31/2023 at: :Lamont:Quicks Addition:6:3:Lamont:Quicks Addition:7:3
Graham Maybeth D -T,Dremann Gordon G -Tr to Nieman Richard L,Nieman Christy A on 01/31/2023 at: Parcel B Survey 2023r00079:SE:12:87:10:,Parcel B Survey 2023r00079:NE:13:87:10
Horkheimer Gerald L -T,Horkheimer Louis G -Tr to Michels Travis G on 01/31/2023 at: A Strip Of Land Between W Line NE SW & SE NW & W Line Of Addn:Hazleton:Woodland Front 2nd Addition