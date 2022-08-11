April 20
Weepie Mary Lou,Weepie Michael conveys unto to Davis Jennifer,Davis Shawn T real estate at: Beg At NW Corner...:NE:17:90:10
Fischels Thomas M,Fischels Toni Jo conveys unto to Staton Leroy A,Staton Debra D real estate at: E 80’ Of S 120’ N 130’:Independence:Melones Addition:1:8
April 21
Innovative Ag Services Co conveys unto to Fangman Christine J,Fangman Greg J real estate at: A Portion Of Eleventh stNE:Independence:Union Addition:55:,Exc N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:10:55:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:6:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:7:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:8:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:9:56:,S 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W:Independence:Union Addition:10:56:,Vacated 6th Ave Lying:Independence:Union Addition:10:55:,Exc N 50’:Independence:Union Addition:6:56
Turner Marguerite B,Reeves Marguerite B,Peyton Alice conveys unto to Fleming Nikolas L real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:4:4:,N 20’:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:5:4
Wheelock Daniel L conveys unto to Kress Danielle,Kress Travis D real estate at: :Independence:Jackson Green 2nd Addition:7
Schultz Jacquelyn K conveys unto to Schultz Jerod,Schultz Brianna real estate at: Com 712’ W Of NE Corner...:NW:11:88:7
April 22
Scheer Cody -Adm,Scheer Jesse -Adm,Scheer Betsy A -Esta conveys unto to Scheer Cody,Scheer Amy real estate at: Part Of...:SE:21:89:9
Ohl Construction Inc conveys unto to Obrien Gary F real estate at: :Independence:Jackson Green 6th Addition:14
Buchanan County Tourism Bureau Inc conveys unto to Starlight Cinema LLC real estate at: :Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:10:,Parcel Of Land Abutting N Line Which Parcel Shall Add 20’ To Lots Shown As Tract E:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9
Janecek William George -Esta,Folkers Terry A -Ex conveys unto to Dolan Sean P,Dolan Sara M real estate at: S 1/2:SW:26:88:7
April 25
James Krista M conveys unto to Krum Anthony M real estate at: :Winthrop:Larson’s 1st Addition:2
Mb Enterprises LLC conveys unto to Hershberger Norman,Hershberger Christine real estate at: Exc Parcel E Survey 1999R00634:SE:18:90:9
April 26
Crawford Family Farm LLC conveys unto to Buscher Patricia E,Compean Mary C,Falkers Jane,Crawford Russell J,Crawford Daniel,Crawford C Peter,Crawford Kenneth D,Crawford Terence E,Crawford Michael,Crawford Steven,Crawford Dennis M,Crawford Lawrence G,Grover Rose,Hosch Margaret A real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
Crawford Family Farm LLC conveys unto to Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
Buscher Patricia E,Buscher Michael,Compean Mary C,Compean Mario,Falkers Jane,Falkers William,Crawford Russell J,Crawford Daniel,Crawford Ruth,Crawford C Peter,Crawford Jolene,Crawford Kenneth D,Crawford Lila,Crawford Terence E,Crawford Connie,Crawford Michael,Crawford Pagene B,Crawford Steven,Crawford Audrey,Crawford Dennis M,Crawford Renona H L,Crawford Lawrence G,Crawford Sarah,Grover Rose,Grover Jeffrey J,Hosch Margaret A,Hosch Lyle,Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L conveys unto to Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L real estate at: W 1/2:NE:10:88:8:NW:10:88:8:SE:10:88:8
April 27
Erger Anthony D,Erger Jamee J,Campbell Donald E,Campbell Barbara J conveys unto to Bennett Richard,Burian Verna M real estate at: Und 1/2 Int Parcel G Survey 2004R03068:SE:28:87:10:,Und 1/2 Int:Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:A:1
Price Joseph conveys unto to Price Jill real estate at: :Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:7
Wieland & Sons Farms LLC conveys unto to Jmj Enterprises LLC real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2017R01145:NE:18:88:7
April 28
Butler Bette Jolean conveys unto to Baker Nicholas Lee,Baker Tera Marie real estate at: N 1/2 Of Com 12 Rods S Of SE Cor...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:11:SW:3:88:9:,Com 4 Rods S Of SE Cor...Exc...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:11:SW:3:88:9
April 29
Erger Anthony D,Erger Jamee J conveys unto to Bennett Richard A,Burian Verna M real estate at: Parcel G Survey 2004R03068:SE:28:87:10:Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:A:1
Brown Patrick conveys unto to Hansen Nathan real estate at: :Independence:The Pines First Addition:10
Newline Holdings LLC Series 30 conveys unto to Cortes Ramiro,Venegas Griselda real estate at: :Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:17:1
Schueller Amanda L,Fisher Amanda L,Fisher Colton conveys unto to Sedivy Allison real estate at: :Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:8:21
Schwartz Truman,Schwartz Marilyn conveys unto to Gingerich Andrew D,Gingerich Esther H real estate at: Exc Parcels E & H Survey 2022R00907:SE:29:90:10