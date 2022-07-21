March 1
Schwan Zachary J,Schwan Kylee M conveys unto to Galanti Karthar P,Galanti Alexis real estate at: Parcel C Survey 1998R04321:Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3rd Addition:66
Weber Thomas R,Weber Marjorie A conveys unto to Weber Eric,Weber Brianne real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2021R03026:SW:27:88:10
Burco Willa M -Esta,Burco Darin L -Ex,Dreyer Carmen M -Ex conveys unto to Burco Darin L real estate at: SE:24:90:10
Burco Willa M -Esta,Burco Darin L -Ex,Dreyer Carmen M -Ex conveys unto to Dreyer Carmen M real estate at: Exc Beg S 1/4 Cor...:SE:19:90:8
March 2
Mosher Nancy J conveys unto to Mosher Family Farm LLC real estate at: NE:7:90:7
Borrett Denise Cheryl conveys unto to Weber Kallie,Weber Chase real estate at: Jesup:Haskins 2nd Addition:4
Ddf Properties LLC conveys unto to Peak Property Solutions LLC real estate at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:8:48:,W 1/2 Of:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:7:48
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald E -Ex,Sperfslage Roger L -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage David,Sperfslage Coleen real estate at: E 100 Acres Of:SE:10:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Roger L -Tr,Sperfslage Richard N -Tr conveys unto to Sperfslage David,Sperfslage Coleen real estate at: E 100 Acres Of:SE:10:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Roger L -Tr,Sperfslage Richard N -Tr conveys unto to Sperfslage David,Sperfslage Coleen real estate at: An Undiv 1/24 Int In E 100 Acres Of:SE:10:88:7
Michael Anna Mae -Esta,Lockwood Brenda -Ex,Michael Mark -Ex,Michael Daniel -Ex conveys unto to Michael Daniel M,Michael Linda F real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2016R01097:SW:26:87:9
Maus Angela J conveys unto to Dilley Tristan M real estate at: Exc E 16’ Of S 72’ E 8’ Of N 60:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:5:5
March 3
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald E -Ex,Sperfslage Roger L -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Richard N,Sperfslage Wendy L real estate at: SE:30:88:7:,S 1/2 Of:NE:30:88:7:,Exc SW 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,Exc W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Exc...:SE:20:88:7:SW:20:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Richard N -Tr,Sperfslage Roger L -Tr conveys unto to Sperfslage Richard N,Sperfslage Wendy L real estate at: SE:30:88:7:,S 1/2 Of:NE:30:88:7:,Exc SW 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,Exc W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,W 1/2 If SE 1/4 Exc...:SE:20:88:7:SW:20:88:7
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald -Ex,Sperfslage Roger -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Dennis real estate at: NE:34:88:7:,E 1/2 Of E 1/2 Of:NE:34:88:7:,W 1/2 Of:NE:34:88:7:,E 1/8 Of:NE:34:88:7:,S 33’ Of E 1887.9’ Of:SE:27:88:7:,W 29 Acres Of:NE:34:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Roger L -Tr,Sperfslage Richard N -Tr conveys unto to Sperfslage Dennis real estate at: NE:34:88:7:,E 1/2 Of E 1/2 Of:NE:34:88:7:,W 1/2 Of:NE:34:88:7:,E 1/8 Of:NE:34:88:7:,S 33’ Of E 1887.9’ Of:SE:27:88:7:,W 29 Acres Of:NE:34:88:7
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald -Ex,Sperfslage Roger -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Dean D,Sperfslage Dana L real estate at: NW:14:88:7:,W 2/3 Of N 3/4:NE:14:88:7:,W 1/2:SW:23:88:7
Sperfslage Roger L -Tr,Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Richard N -Tr conveys unto to Sperfslage Dean D,Sperfslage Dana L real estate at: NW:14:88:7:,W 2/3 Of N 3/4:NE:14:88:7:,W 1/2:SW:23:88:7
Scott Richard David Jr,Scott Sarah L conveys unto to McGraw Deanna R,Santoiemma Dale M real estate at: Com At A Point 10’ S Of NE Corner Of Lot 5 Holland’s First Addn Independence...Exc...:SW:35:89:9
March 4
Bagge John A,Bagge Mishelle L conveys unto to Bam Land LLC real estate at: NW:1:89:9:SE:11:89:9:,N 1/2:NW:13:89:9:NW:13:89:9:,Exc Parcel A:SW:13:89:9:NW:11:89:9:,Exc Parcel B Survey 1999R04359:NE:11:89:9
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald E -Ex,Sperfslage Roger L -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Derek Daniel,Sperfslage Jessica Lynn real estate at: Und 1/2 Interest E 1/2:SW:23:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -T,Sperfslage Roger L -Cotr,Sperfslage Richard N -Cotr conveys unto to Sperfslage Derek Daniel,Sperfslage Jessica Lynn real estate at: Und 1/2 Interest E 1/2:SW:23:88:7
Schmitz Bruce,Schmitz Erin conveys unto to Masteller Eric D,Masteller Stephanie M real estate at: Jesup:Corkery 1st Addition:1
Daubenberger David R,Daubenberger Angela J conveys unto to Miller Veronica Anne,Miller Joseph Kurt real estate at: Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:1:41:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:2:41:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:3:41:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:4:41:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:1-12:42:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:17-29:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:17:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:18:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:19:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:20:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:21:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:22:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:23:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:24:43:,Water Street E:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:25:43:,W Of:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:42:,Street N:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:25 & 29:43:,S Of & Alley Running E & W...:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:42
Franck Keith conveys unto to Sherman Amanda real estate at: Com 288’ E & 2\,240’ N Of SW Cor Of N 1/2 Of NE Sec 31...:30:88:8:,
March 7
Robinson Carley conveys unto to Southhall Jayne M real estate at: Part Of...Com At Serly Corner:Otterville:Original Otterville:24
March 8
Northrop Troy W,Northrop Kerry M,Raker Kerry M conveys unto to Goins Garrett L real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2000R01750:33:88:8
McInerny Robert T,McInerny Sara conveys unto to Hepler Brandy real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2000R02328:SE:28:90:10
Frye Scott R,Frye Shalon L conveys unto to Schwartz Allen R,Schwartz Amanda real estate at: Parcel H Survey 2022R00374:SW:8:89:8:,Parcel A Survey 2022R00374 In N 1/2:NW:17:89:8
March 9
Gibbs Mitchell A conveys unto to McMartin Mitchell real estate at: Rowley:Dean’s 3rd Addition:1:4
Schwarting Chad E -Esta,Schwarting Herman J -Adm conveys unto to Hepker Trevor J real estate at: Beg 138’ N Of NE Cor Of Cedar & 5th St Quasqueton...:NE:34:88:8
March 10
Sperfslage Ethel B -Esta,Sperfslage Donald E -Ex,Sperfslage Roger L -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Richard N,Sperfslage Wendy L real estate at: SE:30:88:7:,S 1/2 Of:NE:30:88:7:,Exc SW 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,Exc W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Exc...:SE:20:88:7:SW:20:88:7
Sperfslage Richard W -Res,Sperfslage Donald E -Ex,Sperfslage Roger L -Ex conveys unto to Sperfslage Richard N,Sperfslage Wendy L real estate at: SE:30:88:7:,S 1/2 Of:NE:30:88:7:,Exc SW 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,Exc W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Of The:SE:30:88:7:,W 1/2 Of SE 1/4 Exc...:SE:20:88:7:SW:20:88:7
March 11
Beatty James B -Revt,Beatty James B -Tr conveys unto to Tbb Farms LLC real estate at: Parcel Hh Survey 2014R00515 Being Part Of:SE:27:89:9:,Parcel Hh Survey 2014R00515 Being Part Of:SW:27:89:9
Crawford Robin,VanRaden Robin,VanRaden Michael conveys unto to Holt Jay C,Holt Angela M real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:7:10
March 14
Hamilton Zachary J conveys unto to Peak Property Solutions LLC real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Union Addition:7:32
McMillan James K,McMillan Anne M,Edgington Anne M conveys unto to McMillan James K -Revt,McMillan Anne M -Revt,Anne M Edgington McMillan Revocable Trust real estate at: Independence:Industrail Park Addition:1:1:,And W 1/2 Of Vacated St Lying Adj To Said Lot 17:Independence:Replat Of Railroad Addition Bk1 Pg 20:17
Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L conveys unto to Crawford Ethan,Crawford Nicole real estate at: S 1/2 Of:SW:22:88:8:,N 27 Acres Of:SW:22:88:8:,That Part Of NW 1/4 Lying N Of Hwy :NW:22:88:8:,S 1/82 Lying N Of The Rd:NW:22:88:8:,NE 1/4 Exc...:NW:22:88:8:,Exc Parcel C:SW:22:88:8:,Exc Parcel G Survey 2000R03619:NW:27:88:8:,Exc Parcel F:SW:22:88:8:,Exc Parcel R Survey 2003R02057:NW:27:88:8:,Exc Parcel O P & Q Survey 2002R01337:NW:27:88:8
March 15
Gentz Leah A conveys unto to Hocken Jonathan R real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:1:13:,E 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:2:13
Fuller Alan F,Fuller Brenda G conveys unto to Palmer Lynn A,Palmer Dacari L real estate at: Parcel C Part Of Parcel A Survey 2018R03231:NW:4:88:7:,Part Of E 1/2 Survey 2018R03231:NW:4:88:7
Schmit Kelcie M,Kite Nicholas L conveys unto to Bagby Trevor J real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:5:16:,N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:6:16
March 16
Riniker Bruce E,Riniker Jeanette J conveys unto to Riniker Adam,Riniker Leah real estate at: Com 12 Rods S Of NW Cor...:SE:36:89:8
Schumacher Robert N -Tr,Schumacher James B -Tr,Schumacher Loretta J -Revt conveys unto to Beatty James B -Revt real estate at: NW:22:89:9:,W 1/2 Exc...:SW:22:89:8:,E 1/2 Lying E Of Rr Exc...:SE:21:89:8:,Part Of Exc...:NE:15:89:9:,W 375’ Of N 1/2:NW:22:89:9:,Part Lying E Of Rr Row:SE:16:89:9
Schumacher Robert N -Tr,Schumacher James B -Tr,Schumacher Loretta J -Revt conveys unto to Tbb Farms LLC real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2022R00545:SW:15:89:9:,Parcel D Survey 2022R00545:SE:16:89:9
March 17
Hamlin Beverly conveys unto to Hamlin Beverly,Hartley Tammi,Hartley Chad real estate at: Hickory Oaks Estates Ii:9:NE:7:89:10
March 18
Kies Rita A -Esta,Kies Tom -Ex conveys unto to Kies Francis A real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:244
Greenley Development Co,Greenley Leroy -Pre conveys unto to Our Storage Units LLC real estate at: Green View Commercial Addition:1
March 21
Crawford Nicholas Scott -Tr,Crawford Mary Lou -T conveys unto to Clark Robert W,Clark Donna real estate at: Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:2:22:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:3:22
Federal National Mortgage Association,Fannie Mae conveys unto to Kuenstling Keith real estate at: Parcel K Survey 2006R03185 Exc Parcel M Survey 2007R00745:SE:9:90:9
March 18
Gaffney Daniel B,Gaffney Paul,Gaffney Ann,Gaffney Patrick,Paige Sherryl Gaffney,Paige Sheryl Gaffney,Paige Ellis,Sheeley Tyler,Sheeley Nicole,Sheeley Zachary conveys unto to Allan Marcus J,Allan Teri J real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2021R04633 Exc Part Conveyed To State Of Ia Wd Bk-309 Pg-94:SW:16:90:7
Sheeley Tyler,Sheeley Nicole conveys unto to Allen Marcus real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2021R04633 Exc Part Conveyed To State Of Ia Wd Bk-309 Pg-94:SW:16:90:7
Sheeley Zachary conveys unto to Allen Marcus J,Allen Teri J real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2021R04633 Exc Part Conveyed To State Of Ia Wd Bk-309 Pg-94:SW:16:90:7
March 22
Dunkel Trenia M,Hesseling Trenia M conveys unto to Keller Loren R,Dunkel Trenia M real estate at: Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:8:1:,N 16 1/2’:Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:9:1:Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:16:1:,S 3 Rods:Lamont:Quicks 3rd Addition:9:1
Kress Nancy A,Kress Kevin B conveys unto to Kress Mark,Kress Janet real estate at: Parcel O Survey 2022R00531:NE:31:88:8:,
March 24
T & J Family Farms LLC conveys unto to Lympus Chad D,Lympus Denise C real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2021R04863:NE:11:89:7
Schumacher James B -Tr,Schumacher Loretta J -Revt,Schumacher Robert N -Tr conveys unto to Rks Indy Farms LLC real estate at: Parcel F Survey 2021R04932:SW:22:89:9:,Parcel F Survey 2021R04932:SE:21:89:9
March 25
McGraw Deanna R conveys unto to McGraw Scott real estate at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:5:6
Vandewalker Thomas K conveys unto to Cunningham Jack real estate at: S 78’ & 4” Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:3:21:,S 78’ & 4” Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:4:21
March 28
Vogel Rock R,Vogel Rayann D conveys unto to Vogel Rock R,Vogel Rayann D real estate at: That Portion Of 8th St Betwn Ainsworth & Church St:Jesup:Original Jesup:8:,That Portion Of 8th St Betwn Ainsworth & Church St:Jesup:Original Jesup:9:,That Portion Of 8th St Betwn Ainsworth & Church St:Jesup:Original Jesup:38:,That Portion Of 8th St Betwn Ainsworth & Church St:Jesup:Original Jesup:39
Nels Agri-Serv Co conveys unto to Corkery Gary,Corkery Theresa real estate at: W 1/2 Of:SW:29:87:9
Hummel William M -Tr,Hummel Steven A -Tr,Hummel Rita M -Revt conveys unto to Schissel Brandon Robert real estate at: Jesup:Arnold Sub-Div. Of Lot 4 Cameron’s Addition:7
St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church,St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Congregation And Church conveys unto to Fink James William,Fink Eldred Mae real estate at: Fairbank:Original Fairbank:1:9
March 29
Sommerfelt Delbert,Sommerfelt Vivian conveys unto to Sommerfelt Delbert,Sommerfelt Delbert,Buss Kimberley K,Sommerfelt Buss Kimberley K real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:1:19
Harter Gregory M,Harter Marla L conveys unto to Harter Gregory M,Harter Marla L,Harter Andrew,Harter Jennifer real estate at: The N 85’ Of The E 93’...:NW:5:90:10
March 30
Kies Rita A -Esta,Kies Tom -Ex conveys unto to Kies John,Kies Sally real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2022R00827 Exc Part Recorded In Wd Recorded In Bk 526 Pg 361
Rottinghaus Richard J,Rottinghaus Ramona M conveys unto to Genesis Farmland LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Of The S 1/2 Of:NW:31:90:10:,S 1/4 Of:NW:31:90:10:,W Frctnl 1/2 Of:SW:31:90:10:,N 15 Acres Of:SW:18:88:9:,Exc Parcel B Survey 2013R00081:SW:18:88:9
March 31
Kivell Jodeen C conveys unto to Black Earth Landscape real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:8:3:Aurora:Original Aurora:9:3:Aurora:Original Aurora:10:3
Reck Luann -Poa,Hilton David W conveys unto to Walthart Clayton real estate at: Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:4:2:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:5:2