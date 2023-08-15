{Editor’s Note: The Warranty Deeds published June 21, 2023 were from April 2019. Here is the corrected information.}
Rohlfsen Todd L,Rohlfsen Annette T to Kajj LLC on 04/03/2023 at: S 1/2 Of:NW:1:87:10
Thompson Robert,Thompson Terri to Ohrt Molly Ann,Ohrt Travis Richard on 04/03/2023 at: Parcel D Survey 1998R02491:NW:26:88:8
Farmers Savings Bank to Matteson Steven M on 04/03/2023 at: Parcel G Survey 2013R03839:NE:31:90:9
Matteson Steven M to Stutzman Raymond D,Stutzman Lucy E on 04/03/2023 at: Parcel G Survey 2013R03839:NE:31:90:9
Peterschmidt Douglas F,Peterschmidt Ann D to Weigand Thomas,Weigand Beth on 04/04/2023 at: Com 82.5’ S Of SW Cor...:SW:3:88:9:Com 19 Rods W & 182.45 Rods S Of NE Cor...:NW:3:88:9:E 1/2 Exc Parcel O Survey 2004R04974:Pierce Subdivision:2:SW:3:88:9:Parcel N Survey 2003R05942 In E 1/2:SW:3:88:9
Liebe Mark A,Liebe Marcey J to Liebe Marcey J -Revt,Liebe Mark A -Tr,Liebe Marcey J -Tr,Liebe Mark A -Revt on 04/04/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int S 1/2 Exc Part Of Deeded To Bc Conservation Board & Exc Parcel B Survey 1996R03529 SE NE:NE:25:87:8:Exc Und 1/2 Int Survey 1996R03529:SE:25:87:8
Kivell Bret,Kivell Jean A to Kivell Enterprises LLC on 04/04/2023 at: E 350’:Independence:Larson’s Industrial Subdivision:1:Independence:Larson’s Industrial Subdivision:2:Beg SE Cor S 35’ W 350’ N 35’ To S Line E 350’ To Pob:Independence:Larson’s Industrial Subdivision:1
Donnelly Keith,Donnelly Danielle to Donnelly Keith,Donnelly Danielle on 04/05/2023 at: N 75’ Of Parcel 6 Of Subdivision Of E 15 Acres Of W 27 Acres....Bk-363 Pg-295:SW:36:89:9:N 222.2’ Of S 1137.8’ Of W 196’ Of E 15 Acres Of W 27 Acres...:SW:6:89:9:N 191’ Of W 229’ Of E 15 Acres Of W 27 Acres:SW:36:89:9:Lot 8 Hickory Lane Subdivision...Com At SW Corner...Exc Parcel D Survey 2014R01652:36:89:9
Bader Lee C -Tr,Bader Lee C -Revt to Bader Benjamin L,Bader Anna M on 04/05/2023 at: Undiv 1/2 Int In The N 1/2 Of The N 1/2 Of:SW:20:89:10
Bader Debra J -Tr,Bader Debra J -Revt to Bader Benjamin L,Bader Anna M on 04/05/2023 at: Undiv 1/2 Int In The N 1/2 Of The N 1/2 Of:SW:20:89:10
Peterschmidt Douglas F,Peterschmidt Ann D to Anderson Jeffrey K,Anderson Lavonna J on 04/05/2023 at: Parcel O E 1/2 Survey 2004R04974 (Also Part Of Lot 2 Pierce’s Subdivision):SW:3:88:9
Firefly Hc LLC to Rogers Kennedi,Locke Robert on 04/05/2023 at: Parcel E Survey 2005R01355:SE:34:89:9
Roder Albert William,Roder Robin Rose to Winckler Harold,Winckler Lori on 04/06/2023 at: :Independence:Upper Terrace Drive 2Nd Addition:18
Erger David E,Erger Teresa A to Erger Teresa K -Liv,Erger David E -Tr on 04/06/2023 at: Com At A Point 900’ S Of NE Corner...:NE:28:87:10:All That Portion:NE:28:87:10:NE:28:87:10:Lying N & E Of Diagonal Rd Running NWly & Swly:NW:28:87:10:S 38 Acres:NE:28:87:10:Exc Parcel E Being A Part Of Survey 2003R06280:NE:34:87:10:Exc S 1027.62’ & Exc 2 Acres In NW Corner...Com At NW Corner....:SE:34:87:10
Hellmann Robert E,Zaruba Brock,Zaruba Elizabeth,Zaruba Jeremy,Zaruba Jessie to Reams Benjamin M on 04/06/2023 at: :Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:6:3
Rasmussen Tyler,Rasmussen Megan to Putz Justin M,Goedken Kristie on 04/07/2023 at: Exc Com At NW Corner...:Independence:Green Ridge Addition:19
Kress Daniel A,Kress Jolayne R to Ressler Realty Lp on 04/07/2023 at: :SW:13:87:8:NE:13:87:8:SE:13:87:8:W 1/2:SE:13:87:8:W 1/2:NE:13:87:8:N 1/2:SE:13:87:8:NW:SE:13:87:8:Com At NE Corner...:SW:13:87:7
Conklin Douglas E,Dennie Priscilla Kay,Murphy Priscilla Kay,Conklin Deborah Ann to Kress Daniel,Kress Jolayne on 04/07/2023 at: :NW:23:88:8:W 1/2:NE:23:88:8:N 12 1/2 Acres:SW:23:88:8:Lying N Of Public Hwy Running Through NW Portion...Exc...:SW:23:88:8
Schares Donna J,Schares Michael J to Schares Casey,Schares Danielle on 04/07/2023 at: Parcel Uu Survey 2022R03369:SE:32:89:10
Olga LLC to Patrick & Tracy Hammes LLC on 04/07/2023 at: S 1/2:NW:26:87:7
Olga LLC to Patrick & Tracy Hammes LLC on 04/07/2023 at: W 1/2:NW:36:87:7
Schares Casey J,Schares Danielle S to Engelkes Austin M on 04/10/2023 at: :Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:6:9
Yoder Vernon D,Yoder Malinda R to Kurtz Abe on 04/10/2023 at: Parcel A Survey 2011R01914:SW:33:90:10:Parcel A Survey 2011R01914:SW:33:90:10:Parcel B Survey 2014R00983:SW:33:90:10
Mck4 LLC to Lutz Robert D -Revt,Lutz Carol J -Revt on 04/10/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2023R00669 Exc Parcel B Survey 2023R00562:NW:35:87:10:Parcel C Survey 2023R00669 Exc Parcel B Survey 2023R00562:SW:35:87:10
Seastrand Matthew J,Seastrand Shana R to Hamilton Andrew W,Hamilton Carrie S on 04/10/2023 at: Survey 2005R03820 NW:NE:11:88:10
Miller Ezekiel A to Walton Gary M,Walton Candi L on 04/10/2023 at: Com At A Point 5 Rods & Com At A Point 10 Rods S Of SW Corner Lot 6 Block 1 Bartle’s Addn Independence....:SW:3:88:9
Harford Ida Mae to Haynes Jacob A on 04/10/2023 at: Com 14 Rods S Of NW Cor...:NE:23:90:7
Albrecht Judy -Ex,Mclaren Arlene -Esta,Mclaren James -Ex to Weber Susan,Albrecht Judy on 04/11/2023 at: W 1/2:NE:8:89:8
Schremser Robert A,Schremser Teresa L to Schremser Robert A -Revt,Schremser Teresa L -Revt on 04/12/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int Parcel A...Com At SE Corner...:NE:28:88:9
Lansing Julie Lee,Lansing Patrick N to Brio Beauty LLC on 04/12/2023 at: 1010 4Th St S Unit 1...:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:4:3
Erger David E,Erger Teresa K to Erger Teresa K -Liv,Erger David E -Tr on 04/12/2023 at: Com At A Point 900’ NE Corner...:NE:28:87:10:NE:28:87:10:NE:28:87:10:Lying N & E Of Diag Rd Running NWly & Sely...Exc Deeded In Bk-377 Pg-675:NW:28:87:10:Exc Parcel E Survey 2003R06280:NE:34:87:10:Exc S 1027.62’ & Exc 2 Acres In NW Corner...:SE:34:87:10
Vandevoorde Brenda,Wright Brenda to Vandevoorde Gregory on 04/13/2023 at: S 1/2:SW:13:90:8
Mills David L -Ex,Mills Dell M -Esta to Mills Jeffrey A,Mills Sarah B on 04/13/2023 at: Parcel B Survey 2008R04117:SE:30:87:8
Independence Construction Inc,Ohl Steven J -Pre to Ohl Construction Inc on 04/14/2023 at: :Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:7:Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:8
Albert Craig A,Albert Judy K to Stephens Nichole L on 04/17/2023 at: Parcel H Survey 2022R02415 & Corrective Affidavit 2023R00469 Being Part Of E 36 Acres:SE:25:87:10
Reinhart Rex J,Reinhart Jean M to Kobd Investments LLC on 04/17/2023 at: W 66’ Of S 566’ Of E 1/2:SW:32:89:10
Kobd Investment LLC to Reinhart Rex J,Reinhart Jean M on 04/17/2023 at: W 66’ Of S 566’ Of E 1/2:SW:32:89:10
Ohl Steven J,Ohl Mary J to Shaw Delaney on 04/17/2023 at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:1:25:S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:2:25:N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:7:25:N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:8:25
Matthews Robert E,Matthews Patricia to Matthews Robert E,Matthews Patricia on 04/17/2023 at: A Parcel Of Land...Com At The Intersection Of S Line Of South Street....:NE:16:90:9
Kirby Marvis L,Winchester Kota,Winchester Angel to Connolly Dillon on 04/17/2023 at: :Independence:Union Addition:7:26:Independence:Union Addition:8:26
Delagardelle Terry T to Kennicott Tony L,Kennicott Susan M on 04/18/2023 at: E 1/2 Of The N 90’ Of The S 10 Rods & The E 50’ Of The W 1/2 Of The S 10 Rods Of:Jesup:Cameron’s Addition:16
Mck4 LLC,Mckinley Thomas P -Man to Miller’s Menagerie Ranch Inc on 04/18/2023 at: Parcel D Survey 2023R00669:NW:35:87:10
Aljumekaal Farms Inc to Fangman Gregory J,Fangman Christine J on 04/19/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2023R00569:NW:24:89:8
Goedken Evelyn M -Esta,Goedken Leon -Ex to Goedken Leon on 04/20/2023 at: Undiv 1/2 Int In W 1/2:SW:34:90:7:Undiv 1/2 Int:NE:3:89:7:Undiv 1/2 Int N Frl 1/2:NW:3:89:7
Riensche Family Lllp,Riensche Arlene -Man to Quality Ag Services on 04/20/2023 at: :Jesup:Blue & Orange Progress Minor Subd:1
Adams David,Adams Robin to Adams David A,Adams Robin J on 04/20/2023 at: Parcel B Part Of...:NE:35:90:7
Whitney Joyce A,Whitney Collin R to Whitney Dylan,Whitney Mitchell on 04/20/2023 at: S 1/2 Of E 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:3:7:S 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:4:7:S 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:5:7
Clark Kyle R,Clark Taylor to Hyde Scott on 04/20/2023 at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:3:7:S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:4:7
Nelson Cory -Cotr,Denner Teresa K -Cotr,Nelson Denner Teresa K -Cotr,Nelson Max N -T to Nelson Denner Teresa K -Revt on 04/20/2023 at: Parcel E Survey 2023R00355:SE:1:90:9
Yearous Paul E -Revt to Vangorder Rick,Vangorder Edina on 04/21/2023 at: Parcel K Survey 2023R00937:NW:20:88:8
Drish Dakota A,Drish Amy J to Fink Jasmine on 04/21/2023 at: :Stanley:Crowfoot’s Addition:5:2
Short Kelly J,Short Lacy J to Monti West Land LLC on 04/24/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int..W 1/2 Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02971:NW:21:89:7
Rathbun Neal -Cotr,Rathbun Douglas -Cotr,Rathbun Shirlee -Revt to Rathbun Neal on 04/24/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int:SW:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int E 1/2:NW:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int E 1/2:SE:32:90:8:Und 1/2 Int Exc S 597’:NE:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int Exc S 597’:NE:33:90:8
Rathbun Douglas -Cotr,Rathbun Neal -Cotr,Rathbun Shirlee -Revt to Rathbun Douglas on 04/24/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int:SW:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int E 1/2:NW:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int E 1/2:SE:32:90:8:Und 1/2 Int...Exc S 597’:NE:33:90:8:Und 1/2 Int Exc S 597’:NE:33:90:8
Short Kelly J -Revt,Short Lacy J -Revt to Moni West Land LLC on 04/25/2023 at: Parcel B In E 1/2 Survey 2010R00998:NW:16:88:7:NW:15:88:7:Lying S Of Hwy 29.19 Acres:SW:8:88:7:Part Of...Lying S Of Hwy:SW:8:88:7:Lying S Of Hwy:SW:8:88:7:SW:21:88:7:SW:28:88:7:13 1/3 Acres:NW:28:88:7:Exc Com 22 Rods S Of NW Corner....Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R01512:NE:33:87:7:N 1/2 Exc Parcel F Survey 2017R03718:NW:17:88:7:NW:21:88:7:N 1/2:SE:29:88:7:S 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 1996R00079:NE:29:88:7:N 1/2:NE:29:88:7:N 1/2 Exc Part Of N 1/2 ....Beg At A Point On E Line...:NW:29:88:7:SE:33:88:7:S 30 1/2 Acres:SE:33:88:7
Federal National Mortgage Association,Fannie Mae to Thomas Marvin on 04/26/2023 at: S 1/2 Com 4 Rods S Of SE Corner....:Independence:Close’s Addition:5
Frahm Jeffrey J,Frahm Mary K to Hendricks Philip,Hendricks Carrie Ann on 04/27/2023 at: :Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:3:9
Schweitzer Adam B -Ex,Schweitzer Samuel R -Esta to Jdrs Properties LLC on 04/28/2023 at: :Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:6:16