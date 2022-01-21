Dec. 1
Griswold Harriet M -Esta, Griswold Richard A -Ex conveys unto to R N R LLC real estate at: Exc...:NW:30:89:7
Griswold Richard, Griswold Jane, Murphy Nancy, Murphy Ray, Griswold Robert, Griswold Kelly conveys unto to R N R LLC real estate at: Exc...:NW:30:89:7
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Donnelly Andrew F, Donnelly Penny K real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:2
Thoma Robert J, Thoma Michelle C conveys unto to Thoma Robert J -T, Thoma Michelle C -T, Thoma Robert J -Cotr, Thoma Michelle C -Cotr real estate at: Und 1/2 Int N 1/2:SE:17:88:10
Hill James W conveys unto to Kinley McKenna L real estate at: S 1/2:SW:25:87:7
Franck Dana J conveys unto to Offerman William J, Offerman Patricia M real estate at: Und 1/2 Int Com At A Point 66’ W Of SW Cor:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition:6:23
Dieter Joanne M, Norris Joanne M conveys unto to Thompson Ivy real estate at: Com SW Cor Of N 1/2...:NE:31:88:8
Fry James D, Fry Mary D conveys unto to Wulfekuhle Alan F real estate at: N 420’ Of E 518.6’ Of W 1177.6’:NW:10:90:8
Dec. 2
Sadler Gerald T, Sadler Elaine K conveys unto to Sadler Gerald T, Sadler Elaine K real estate at: SW:30:90:10
Cherry Patricia A -Esta, Cherry Lonnie -Ex, Cherry Lee -Ex conveys unto to Cherry Lonnie Dean, Cherry Tamela Luann real estate at: Part Of Parcel F Survey 2021R03910 In N 1/2 Of S 1/2:SE:12:87:8:, Part Of Parcel F Survey 2021R03910 In S 1/2 Of SW Exc N 44 1/2’ Of S 1/2 Lying W Of Scott Blvd:SE:12:87:8
Randall Laree, Wright Willard conveys unto to Price Jimmy, Price Elaine real estate at: Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:13:1:, W 56 & 2/12’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:14:1:, Exc E 94’ & 6”:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:8:1:, Exc E 38’ & 4”:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:10:1:, Exc W 56 2/12’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:14:1:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:11:1:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:12:1
Gibbs Stephen Paul, Gibbs Wendy Sue conveys unto to Gibbs Stephen Paul, Gibbs Wendy Sue real estate at: Independence:South Ridge 2nd Addition:12
Dec. 3
Sorg Angela M conveys unto to Hawkins Alyssa Mae, Holt Nicholas A real estate at: Independence:South Ridge 2nd Addition:8
Strauel Ruth A -Esta, Strauel Donald J -Ex, Moore Mary P -Ex conveys unto to Marsh Cody, Marsh Alyssa real estate at: Jesup:Tegeler’s 4th Addition:2
Van Laningham Thelma -Esta, Van Laningham Diana -Ex, Loper Joyce -Ex, Wright Carol -Ex conveys unto to Smith Miriam M real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:15
Dec. 6
Solomon Lodge No 594 Af & Am Town Of Lamont, Solomon Lodge No 594 Of The Grand Lodge Of Iowa Of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons conveys unto to Cook Michael J real estate at: Lamont:Original Lamont:11:7:Lamont:Original Lamont:12:7
Ohl Construction Inc conveys unto to Sorg Allison M real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:12
Elledge Debra D conveys unto to Koch Caleb M real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2000R03072:SW:1:90:7:, Parcel A Survey 2000R03072:SE:1:90:7
Dec. 7
Post Michael conveys unto to Flack Max, Flack Tamara real estate at: E 1/2 Of Com At A Pt 66’ N Of NE Corner...Exc...:Independence:Original Independence:2:SE:34:89:9:,
Dec. 8
Shaull Beth Ann, Bresson Beth Ann, Shaull Rod conveys unto to Flaucher Lynette M, Flaucher Daniel J real estate at: S 46’ Of W 1/2:Independence:Bull’s Addition:2:16:, S 46’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:3:16
Independence Construction Inc conveys unto to Ohl Construction Inc real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:10
Smith Carol A, Smith Miriam M, Smith Scott W, Ciesielski Liola, Ciesielski Leo, Shannon Joyce, Shannon Glenn conveys unto to Postel Grant real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Original Independence:1:10:, S 1/2:Independence:Melones Addition:5:1
Fisher Janet A -Tr, Fisher Russell W -Famt, Fisher Janet A -Famt conveys unto to Kruger Sandra, Fisher Fred, Schmidt Valerie, Fisher Suzanne, Fisher Wayne, Fisher Russell Jr real estate at: W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2000R00517:SW:36:87:7
Johnson Sandra J -Cotr, Noe Robert A -Cotr, Noe Roger D -Revt, Noe Helen L -Revt conveys unto to Althoff Thomas P real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2021R03911:NE:36:88:9
Niemeier Stanley W, Niemeier Deana K conveys unto to Zieser Carl L, Zieser Dolores J real estate at: N 93 Acres Exc Parcel D Survey 2021R04250:SE:14:87:9:, E 30 Acres Exc Parcel D Survey 2021R04250:SW:14:87:9
Cole Kay F conveys unto to Fangman Greg J, Fangman Christine J real estate at: W 1/2:NE:35:88:8:, E 7 Acres Exc...& Exc Parcel Q Survey 2009R01152 & Exc Parcel W Survey 2015R03626:NW:35:88:8:, Parcel Of Land Lying Between S Line NE NW Of Sec 35 & Blk 118 Quasqueton:NW:35:88:8:Quasqueton:118:Quasqueton:119:Quasqueton:128
Dec. 9
Randall Laree, Wright Willard conveys unto to Price Jimmy, Price Elaine real estate at: Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:13:1:, W 56 & 2.5’ Of:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:14:1:, Exc 94.5’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:8:1:, Exc E 38’ 4”:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:10:1:, Exc W 56 2/12’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:14:1:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:11:1:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:12:1
Klatt Duwayne L conveys unto to Hocken Chad real estate at: Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:5:16:, Exc E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:6:16:, Exc E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:7:16:, Exc E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:8:16
Brown Paul A, Brown Cynthia L conveys unto to Brown Paul A -Revt, Brown Cynthia L -Revt real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:29
Dec. 10
Westpfahl Shawn T, Westpfahl Morgan B conveys unto to Westpfahl Shawn T, Westpfahl Morgan B real estate at: Jesup:Haskins 1st Addition:9:Jesup:Haskins 1st Addition:10
Westphal Jake, Westphal Jacob, Westphal Crystal conveys unto to Ownby Emily J, Ownby Adam S real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge 3rd Addition:11
Dec. 14
Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K conveys unto to Franck Tracy D -Cotr, Franck Kelly K -Cotr, Tracy D Franck And Kelly K Franck Joint Revocable Trust real estate at: Part Of...Com At SW Corner Of Sd Sec...:SW:14:88:8:, E 1/2:SE:15:88:8:, Exc Parcel A 1996R00684 & Parcel G 2003R0400 & Parcel I 2007R01807 & Parcel J 2007R01808 & Parcel K 2007R01809 & Parcel L 2016R03834:NE:22:88:8
Schmitz Michael J, Schmitz Nicole E conveys unto to Johnson Jason real estate at: W 56’ Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:14
Marsh Cody, Marsh Alyssa conveys unto to Schmit Jacob, Sides Kimberly real estate at: Jesup:Greenview Addition:12
Dec. 15
Muench Sheri A conveys unto to Passick Kevin, Reiling Kaye real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2021R04241:SW:21:90:8
Muench John F -Esta, Muench Sheri A -Ex conveys unto to Passick Kevin, Reiling Kaye real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2021R04241:SW:21:90:8
Dec. 17
Olmstead Brandon conveys unto to Schoer Mitchel J real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Original Independence:1:1
Robinson Danielle A, Robinson Klinton A conveys unto to Keating Kyle real estate at: Parcel B Survey 1994R03554:SW:4:88:9
Henningsen Craig A, Henningsen Dodie L, Dunlap Dodie L conveys unto to Cabalkia Michael C real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s Addition:5:7
Cue Monte R, Cue Lillian M conveys unto to Robinson Klinton A, Robinson Danielle A real estate at: Independence:Sunnyside Addition:13
Iowa Heartland Habitat For Humanity conveys unto to Elledge Debra D real estate at: N 100’ Of W 33.6’:Lamont:Original Lamont:9:5:, N 100’:Lamont:Original Lamont:10:5:, N 100’:Lamont:Original Lamont:11:5
Raber Benjamin R, Raber Edna P conveys unto to Yoder Harley D, Yoder Martha H real estate at: S 5 Acres Exc...:NW:28:90:10:, Exc...:NW:28:90:10:,
Slattery Jerome K, Slattery Virginia Annette conveys unto to Slattery Andrew John, Slattery Morgan Nicole real estate at: S 60 Acres Of W 1/2 Exc Parcel C Survey 2021R04294:SE:19:88:7
Dec. 20
Vogel Mary D -Revt, Vogel Mary D -Tr conveys unto to Vogel Richard G -Revt, Vogel Richard G -Tr real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In:, E 1/2 Of:NE:3:89:10:, N 1/2 Of:SE:3:89:10:, S 49.5 Acres Of N 1/2 Of:NW:16:89:10:NW:16:89:10:, E 2 Rods Of:NW:16:89:10
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Cue Monte R, Cue Lillian M real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:1
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr, Normajean Restoration Trust conveys unto to Steffens Nickolas real estate at: Exc Parcel J Survey 2006R00166 & Exc Parcel Dd Survey 2021R01538:SE:35:88:8:, Parcel Ff Survey 2021R04412:SE:35:88:8:, NW Of S 1/2...Exc Parcel H Survey 2005R03839:NE:35:88:8
Connolly Dorothy -Esta, Esch Patricia -Ex, Gilson Catherine -Ex, Connolly Ronald -Ex conveys unto to Silver Star Properties real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Original Independence:8:3
Slattery Andrew John, Slattery Morgan N conveys unto to Slattery Jerome K, Slattery Virginia A real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2017R00537:SE:12:88:9:, Parcel A Survey 2017R00537:SE:12:88:9
Greenley Development Co, Greenley Leroy -Pre conveys unto to River Palace Holdings LLC real estate at: Com 48’ 2” W Of NW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & McClure’s Addition:10:3:, Com 8 1/2’ W Of SW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & McClure’s Addition:10:3
Farley Joshua J, Farley Micayla N conveys unto to Olmstead Brandon real estate at: Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:1:14:, E 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:2:14
Slattery Jerome K, Slattery Virginia A conveys unto to Slattery Andrew J, Slattery Morgan N real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2021R04294:SE:19:88:7
Thoma Robert J -T, Thoma Michelle C -Tr, Thoma Robert J -Tr, Thoma Michelle C -T conveys unto to Rmt Farms LLC real estate at: NW:22:88:10:, N 1/4 Exc Com At NW Corner....:SW:22:88:10
Dec. 21
Weeks Randy L, Weeks Carla A conveys unto to Matthews Cody, Matthews Linda K real estate at: Beg At A Point 1281’ W Of NE Corner...:5:88:9
Hughes James E, Hughes Linda L conveys unto to Hughes James E, Hughes Linda L real estate at: W 3 Acres Of E 13 Acres:SW:36:89:9
Dec. 22
Matthews Cody O, Matthews Liinda K conveys unto to Streblow Jeffrey A real estate at: Parcel B Part Of E 1/2 Survey 2000R00796:SW:24:89:9
Funk Joann, Funk Jo Ann, Funk Dennis -Poa, Funk Daryl, Funk Carol, Funk Dallis, Funk Rena, Weber Deanna, Weber Keith, Funk Duan, Funk Jennifer, Funk Devan, Funk Susan conveys unto to Hoefer Adam, Hoefer Kristi real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2021R03710:SE:13:88:8
Dec. 27
Cook Ray Kenneth -Esta, Cook Kenneth W -Ex conveys unto to KDA LLC real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In:, W 1/2 Exc... & W 2/3 Of E 1/2:NW:9:87:7:, N 32 Rods:SW:9:87:7:, N 32 Rods Of W 2/3:SW:9:87:7:SE:28:88:7:, Exc...:SW:28:88:7:, E 1/4:NW:33:88:7:, N 1/2:NE:33:88:7:, N 1/2:SE:5:87:7:SE:4:87:7:, N 1/2:SE:4:87:7:, N 30’ Of S 12130’ Of W 650’ Exc...:SE:4:87:7:SW:5:87:7:, S 381’ Of E 1142’:SE:28:88:7:,
Ownby Emily J, Hickey Emily J, Ownby Adam S conveys unto to Westphal Crystal, Westphal Jacob A real estate at: Beg At SE Corner....:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:4:1
JCMC LLC conveys unto to Kurtz Dan A, Kurtz Leona real estate at: S 1/2:NE:34:90:10
Jasper Joseph W -Tr, Jasper Joyce M -Famt conveys unto to Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A real estate at: W 1/2:SW:27:90:7:NW:27:90:7:, W 1/2:NW:27:90:7
Mosher Nancy J conveys unto to Mosher Matthew, Mosher Michael real estate at: NW:7:90:7:, S 1/2 Exc...:NW:7:90:7
Mosher Kenneth E -T, Mosher Nancy J -Tr conveys unto to Mosher Matthew, Mosher Michael real estate at: NW:7:90:7:, S 1/2 Exc...:NW:7:90:7
Mosher Nancy J conveys unto to Mosher Family Farm LLC real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In:, E 1/2 Exc Rr Row:SE:7:90:7:, W 1/4 Of W 1/2:SE:9:90:7:, Exc Tract Com SW Cor...:SW:7:90:7:, Part Of... 7 W 1/2 Of E 1/2 N Of Rr:SW:7:90:7:, Com 25’ S Of SW Cor...:Aurora:Durfey’s Addition:9:1:7:90:7:,
Mosher Kenneth E, Mosher Nancy J -Tr conveys unto to Mosher Family Farm LLC real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In:, E 1/2 Exc Rr Row:SE:7:90:7:, W 1/4 Of W 1/2:SE:9:90:7:, Exc Tract Com SW Cor...:SW:7:90:7:, Part Of... 7 W 1/2 Of E 1/2 N Of Rr:SW:7:90:7:, Com 25’ S Of SW Cor...:Aurora:Durfey’s Addition:9:1:7:90:7
Hassebrock Christine, Hassebrock Troy conveys unto to Erpelding Bruce, Erpelding Janet real estate at: Beg At A Point 8 Rods E & 4 1/2 Rods S Of NW Corner....:Jesup:Cameron’s Addition:8
Hoffmann Joan E, Hoffmann Thomas A conveys unto to Vaske Thomas A, Vaske Jennifer L real estate at: SE:13:88:7:, E 20 Acres Subject To Hwys & Easements:SW:13:88:7
Bennett James G, Bennett Stephanie A conveys unto to Schnepf Dean real estate at: Independence:O’Brien’s 3Rd Addition:32
Dec. 28
Cddk LLC conveys unto to McCall Mary S real estate at: Independence:Waskow & Nabholz Addition:14
Raber Benjamin R, Raber Edna P conveys unto to Schwartz Truman, Schwartz Marilyn real estate at: SE:29:90:10:, W 10 Acres:SW:28:90:10
Albert Kenneth, Albert Patricia conveys unto to Albert Jordan M real estate at: NE:36:87:10
Geater Scott D, Geater Deborah M conveys unto to Geater Scott D -Revt real estate at: NW:34:89:8
Geater Scott D, Geater Deborah M conveys unto to Geater Scott D -Revt, Geater Deborah M -Revt real estate at: Com S 1/4 Cor W 1157.4’ N 200’...Exc...:SW:27:89:9:, Com S 1/4 Cor Running W 1157.4’ N 332’...:SW:27:89:9:, Com S 1/4 Cor W 1157.4’ To Pob Thence N 200’...:SW:27:89:9
Three Elms Golf Course LLC, Larson Edgar -Man conveys unto to Three Elms Development LLC real estate at: Parcel V Survey 2021R04770:SW:11:88:9
Snively Jeffrey, Snively Wendy conveys unto to Mork Kimberly, Mork Kevin L real estate at: NW:29:87:9:SE:30:87:9
McElroy Gary, McElroy Deanna conveys unto to D&J Mart 2 LLC real estate at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:8:8:, W 32’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:7:8
Fawcetts Inc, Fawcett Gregory C -Pre, Fawcett Connie M conveys unto to Fawcett Gregory C, Fawcett Connie M real estate at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:6:10:, E 9’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:7:10:,
Franck Max E -Revt, Franck Susan D -Tr, Franck Barbara H -Tr, Franck Maxine C -Tr, Palmer Maxine C conveys unto to Franckly Farming LLC real estate at: W 1/2 E Of Winthrop & Quasqueton Rd Exc N 15’:SE:27:88:8:, Com SW Cor N 37 Rods...:SE:27:88:8:, W 1/2 E Of Winthrop & Quasqueton Rd Exc N 15’:NW:29:88:7:, Com SW Cor N 37 Rods...:SE:27:88:8:SE:27:88:8:NW:29:88:7
Dec. 29
Woods John W, Woods Sharon M conveys unto to Kane Jared, Kane Rochelle real estate at: W 198’ Of N 1/2 & W 110’ Of S 1/2:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:5:1:, W 110’ Of N 7/8:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:6:1
Lauritzen Ronn, Lauritzen Michelle, Lauritzen Kimberly conveys unto to Richardson Wesley, Richardson Darcy real estate at: N 4 Rods:Jesup:Original Jesup:319:, N 4 Rods:Jesup:Original Jesup:320:, E 1/2:Jesup:Original Jesup:321
Vogel Richard G -Revt conveys unto to Vogel Bart J, Vogel Virginia M real estate at: E 1/2:NE:3:89:10:, N 1/2:SE:3:89:10:, S 49.5 Acres Of N 1/2:NW:16:89:10:NW:16:89:10:, E 2 Rods:NW:16:89:10
Naber Kathleen A -Esta, Naber Bret -Ex, Naber William G II -Ex conveys unto to Naber Craig, Naber Deborah real estate at: S 1/2:NE:9:88:7:, N 1/2:SE:9:88:7
Naber Craig, Naber Deborah conveys unto to Naber Kevin, Naber Kimberly real estate at: S 1/2 Of N 1/2:SE:9:88:7
Nelson Diane L conveys unto to Baldwin James C, Baldwin Kristine M real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2021R03912:NW:3:90:9
Biekert Elinor R -Esta, Koch Michelle -Ex conveys unto to Smith Scott W, Smith Carol A real estate at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:6:40:, E 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:7:40
Dec. 30
Murley Karen K, Murley Harlan, Murley Sherylynne, Allen Sherylynne, Allen Lon G, Murley Kent K, Bowden Mark R, Bowden Anne T, Bowden Monte R, Bowden Larua, Reed Jon M, Reed Diane, Cruise Kimberly K, Cruise Christopher, Reed Darcy A, Blocksome Michael A, Reed Douglas A, Reed Pamela, Reed Benjamin, Reed Barbara J, Reed Gabriel, Curtis Lauren conveys unto to Murley Larry A, Murley Pamela J real estate at: N 1/2 Lying E Of County Rd:SW:31:90:7
Viafield conveys unto to Recker Alan J, Recker Kristin R real estate at: Parcel B Survey In Bk 530 Pg 519:NW:23:90:7