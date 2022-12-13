July 1
Kivell Jodeen C conveys unto to Black Earth Landscape,Pillard Christina real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:8:3:Aurora:Original Aurora:9:3:Aurora:Original Aurora:10:3
Schares Michael,Schares Donna conveys unto to Bovy Travis J,Bovy Dorthea L real estate at: Lot 4 Schares Estates:33:89:10
Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A conveys unto to Slattery Andrew J,Slattery Morgan N real estate at: S 60 Acres Of The E 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2000R01734:Se:19:88:7
Putz Justin M,Parker Audrey L,Putz Audrey L conveys unto to Weis Wade E,Weis Heidi L real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge 5th Addition:2
Schwartz Perry A,Schwartz Adal,Mast Carolyn A,Schwartz Menno A,Schwartz Lena,Schwartz Henry A,Schwartz Miriam,Schwartz Jake A,Schwartz Anna,Mast Martha A,Mast Wayne,Mullett Anna M conveys unto to Schwartz Perry A,Schwartz Ada L real estate at: Exc The W 440’ Of The S 900’:Se:17:90:9:,The S 1/2 Of:NW:17:90:9:,The S 1/2 Of:Ne:17:90:10:,The N 1/4 Of:Sw:17:90:9
July 5
Craft Duane E -Esta,Rottinghaus Debra J -Ex conveys unto to Harp Brandon,Harp Carrie real estate at: Parcel I Survey 2022R01970:NW:19:87:10
Craft Joanne M -Esta,Rottinghaus Debra J -Ex conveys unto to Harp Brandon,Harp Carrie real estate at: Parcel I Survey 2022R01970:NW:19:87:10
Coulter Billy Dean,Coulter Randal E conveys unto to Engler Floyd R,Fernandes Constance M real estate at: Independence:Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition:1
Stevens Benjamin W,Stevens Bethany J conveys unto to Weber Joshua J,Weber Christy real estate at: Beg At NE Corner...Survey 2007R03328:Ne:7:88:10
Weber Joshua J,Weber Christy M conveys unto to Weber Caleb H,Weber Katrina M real estate at: Beg At NE Corner...Parcel C Survey 2011R00971:Ne:7:88:10
July 6
Corbin Todd A,Corbin Nida B conveys unto to Firefly Hc LLC real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition:14:16
Corbin Todd A,Corbin Nida B conveys unto to Firefly Hc LLC real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2005R01355:Se:34:89:9
July 7
Oppenheimer Shaun Paul -Esta,Oppenheimer Jared -Ex conveys unto to Goins Cheryl real estate at: Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:1:5:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:4:5
T & A Transportation Inc conveys unto to Winkelpleck John Cory,Winkelpleck Stephanie real estate at: Exc That Part Deeded To The City Of Jesup Deed 2010R04244:Jesup:Frost’s Sub-Div Of Lots 6 & 7\, Cameron’s Addition:9
Kuenstling Keith,Kuenstling Sarah conveys unto to Barche David real estate at: Parcel K Survey 2006R03185 Exc Parcel M Survey 2007R00745:Se:9:90:9
Pink Loren M,Pink Angela K conveys unto to Tafolla Taalor M,Vanderwerf Garrett C real estate at: S 70’ E 144 1/2’ Of E 1/2:Independence:Union Addition:1:58
Scharff Carl conveys unto to Penhollow Mitchell H,Kremer Kari real estate at: Beg At A Point S Line....:Sw:,Parcel C N 1/2 Survey 1995R01332:Sw:9:88:9
Benning Luke D,Benning Alexis J conveys unto to Neuhaus Trenton M,Neuhaus Ashley M real estate at: Com At NW Corner...:NW:26:89:7
July 8
Schwartz Perry A,Schwartz Ada L,Mast Carolyn A,Schwartz Menno A,Schwartz Lena,Schwartz Henry A,Schwartz Miriam,Schwartz Jake A,Schwartz Anna,Mast Martha A,Mast Wayne,Mullett Anna M conveys unto to Schwartz Perry A,Schwartz Ada L real estate at: Exc W 440’ Of S 990’:Se:17:90:9:,S 1/2:NW:17:90:9:,S 1/2:Ne:17:90:9:,N 1/4:Sw:17:90:9
Monaghan Brian,Monaghan Bridgette conveys unto to Traetow Andrew,Traetow Morgan real estate at: Se:35:88:7
Svcn 2 LLC conveys unto to Khanh Quang Tran Trustee,Khanh Tran And Hong Le Joint Revcable Trust real estate at: S 112’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:9:2:,S 112’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:10:2:,S 112’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:11:2:,S 112’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:12:2:,S 112’:Independence:Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition:13:2
July 11
Ajs Rentals LLC,Slattery Andrew J -Man conveys unto to Long Rebecca real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:7:3
Davis James E,Davis Susan K conveys unto to Debuhr Laura real estate at: & Alley Lying Adjacent Exc...:Lamont:Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4Ne4 23 90 7:9:,& Alley Lying Adjacent Exc...:Lamont:Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4Ne4 23 90 7:10:,& Alley Lying Adjacent Exc...:Lamont:Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4Ne4 23 90 7:11:,& Alley Lying Adjacent:Lamont:Original Lamont:29:8:,Part Of Alley Lying E & Adjoining Desc As Com Se Cor...:Lamont:Original Lamont:29:8
Stevens Joanne M,Jackson Thomas C conveys unto to Independence Mhp LLC real estate at: Com 11 Rods N Of Se Corner....:NW:34:89:9
Geater Scott D -Tr,Geater Scott D -Revt,Geater Deborah M -Tr,Geater Deborah M -Revt conveys unto to Lg Squared LLC real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:9:27
July 12
Noe Lawrence D -Tr,Noe Family Trust,Noe Phyllis M -Tr conveys unto to Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A real estate at: N 60 Acres Of W 1/2 Exc Parcel H Survey 2005R03363:Sw:22:88:8
July 13
Lambright Viola L -Esta,Lambright Harvey conveys unto to Nisley Allen R,Nisley Emma C real estate at: S 1/2:NW:25:90:10:Sw:25:90:10
Holt Matt L,Holt Brittany A conveys unto to Ohl Cheryl real estate at: W 1/2:Quasqueton:Davis Second Add:6:127:Quasqueton:Davis Second Add:7:127:Quasqueton:Davis Second Add:8:127
Brua Lacey M conveys unto to Faust Lisa J real estate at: Jesup:Wilmer & Searls Sub-Div:12:Jesup:Wilmer & Searls Sub-Div:13:,N 14’:Jesup:Wilmer & Searls Sub-Div:11
Ohrt Travis R,Ohrt Molly A conveys unto to Dudley Nicole L real estate at: Also Parts Of 16’ Wide Vacated Ally Abutting Sd Lots:Quasqueton:Thompsons Addition:5:12:,Also Parts Of 16’ Wide Vacated Ally Abutting Sd Lots:Quasqueton:Thompsons Addition:6:12
Muench John F -Esta,Muench Sheri A -Ex conveys unto to Muench John F -T real estate at: Exc Parcel A Survey 1998R02129 & Exc Parcel C 2002R04395:Se:9:89:8:Ne:16:89:8:,N 1/2:Se:21:90:8:,N 1/2:Sw:21:90:8:,N 3/4 Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2010R03939 Exc Land Parcel 2021R04241:Sw:22:90:8
Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad Company conveys unto to Wapsie Valley Creamery Inc real estate at: A Parcel Of Land....Com At Swly Corner Of Survey 2000R03948:Ne:34:89:9
Pink Austin J,Pink Breanne M conveys unto to Reimers Liesel A,Barron Carson B real estate at: Parcel A Survey 1996R02585:Sw:6:88:10
July 14
Eilers Galen G conveys unto to Patten Kenneth L,Patten Megan M real estate at: N 1084.4’ Of E 482’ Of:Ne:34:87:8
July 15
Geater Landon,Geater Nicole conveys unto to Geater Logan real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2022R00102:NW:1:88:9
Berns Nellie conveys unto to Pates Gerald A real estate at: N 23’ Of W 38’ & S 27’ Of W 24’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5:,E 48’ Of W 72’ Exc...:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5:,E 48’ Of W 72’ Exc...:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:7:5:,E 22’ Of W 96’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:7:5:,E 26’ Of W 100’ Of S 27’ & E 25’ Of W 100’ Of N 23’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5
Blin Randy A,Blin Deborah conveys unto to Cole Brad,Cole Kellie real estate at: Praire Ridge Sub-Div:6:Ne:32:89:9
July 18
Youngblut Denise M conveys unto to Jesup City Of real estate at: The S 147’ Of All That Part Of The W 110’...:Jesup:Cameron’s Addition:6
Wright John T conveys unto to Schrage Ashleigh real estate at: Subject To Easements\, Restrictions\, Covenants\, Ordinances & Limited Access Provisions Of Record:Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:3:16
Budzine Kaleb M,Budzine Anna L conveys unto to Budzine Kaleb M,Budzine Anna L real estate at: N 53 1/2’:Independence:Original Independence:1:7
Riverview Family Farms LLC,Domeyer Jane -Man conveys unto to Riverview Family Farms LLC real estate at: S 1/2 Exc...:Se:21:90:10:,N 1 Acre:Sw:21:90:10:,S 1/2 Exc...:Sw:22:90:10
Kaufman James L Sr -Esta,Domeyer Jane A -Ex,Kaufman James Jr -Ex conveys unto to Riverview Family Farms LLC real estate at: S 1/2 Exc...:Se:21:90:10:,N 1 Acre:Sw:21:90:10:,S 1/2 Exc...:Sw:22:90:10
Seemann Timothy D,Seemann Kimberly A,Hoaglan Shawn M,Hoaglan Karen K conveys unto to Win Storage LLC real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2007R00597:2:88:8
July 19
Weber Joseph F,Weber Kelly J conveys unto to Myers Britney D,Myers Lori J real estate at: N 1/2 Exc W 1 Rod:Independence:Original Independence:3:7
Beyer Brandon J,Beyer Brittany N conveys unto to Nejdl Thomas J real estate at: Independence:Cummings Addition:6:2
Shepard Dixie L -Cotr,Mayo Pamela D -Cotr,Shepard Ruth L -T,Joebgen Patricia A -Cotr conveys unto to Shepard Dixie L,Mayo Pamela D real estate at: Und 1/2 Int...N 1/2 Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel A Com At N 1/4 Corner...:19:90:9
July 20
Adams Harvey H -Esta,Rosburg Donna -Ex,Puumala Linda -Ex conveys unto to Oak Haven LLC real estate at: Part Of E 1/2 Of W 3/4 & W 15 Acres Lying S Of Rr:23:90:7:,Com 711’ N Of Rr Row On W Side Of E 1/2...Exc...:Ne:23:90:7:,Com 30 Rods E Of SW Cor...:Ne:23:90:7:,Com At SW Cor N 42 Rods & 14’...:Ne:23:90:7
Lellig Kristy L conveys unto to Heilmann Robert E real estate at: W 82’ Of S 50’ Of S 3/4:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:5:2:,W 82’ Of S 50’ Of S 3/4:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:6:2
July 21
Huang Rong Sheng,Zhang Xiu Chun conveys unto to 2355 Real Estate Inc real estate at: Parcel O Survey 2005R03819 & Exc Parcel T:Ne:9:88:9
Streif Thomas A,Streif Sherry L conveys unto to Streif Zachary real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Union Addition:6:34:,S 1/2 Of:Independence:Union Addition:7:34
July 22
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Rathgeber Connie A,Smith Thelma I real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:29
Pates Gerald A conveys unto to Wolfe Brothers Real Estate LLC real estate at: N 23’ W 38’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5:,S 27’ Of W 24’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5:,E 48’ Of W 72’ Exc E 14’...:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6 & 7:5:,W 24’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:7:5:,E 22’ Of W 96’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:7:5:,E 26’ Of W 100’ Of S 27’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5:,E 25’ Of 100’ N 23’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:6:5
Block Paul David Jr -Esta,Herbrandson Angie Lynne -Ex conveys unto to Detweiler Leroy real estate at: S 172’ Of W 275’:NW:21:89:10
Three Elms Development LLC conveys unto to Pink Loren,Pink Angela real estate at: Independence:Three Elms Condominiums:3
Borntrager John J,Borntrager Clara J conveys unto to Gingerich Ben E real estate at: Parcel J Survey 2022R01033:Sw:21:90:9
July 25
Steinbron Earl J,Steinbron Athena L conveys unto to Weber Joshua J,Weber Christy M real estate at: Parcel L Survey 2022R01425:Ne:7:88:10
Fenner Leonard Charles -Esta,Fenner Lance E -Adm conveys unto to Fenner Larry E,Fenner Lisa real estate at: Undiv 1/6 Int In N 1/2 Of Exc Easement For Rd:Se:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int In S 1/2 Lying S Of Hwy Exc School House Site:Ne:18:89:10:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2002R02583 In S 1/2:Ne:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int Exc 6 1/2 Acres Lying N Of Rd On N:Sw:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int Exc 6 1/2 Acres Lying N Of Rd On N:NW:18:89:10
Fenner Leonard Charles -Esta,Fenner Lance E -Adm conveys unto to Ann And Lowell Fenner Revocable Trust,Fenner Lowell F -Tr,Fenner Ann M -Tr real estate at: Undiv 1/6 Int In N 1/2 Of Exc Easement For Rd:Se:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int In S 1/2 Lying S Of Hwy Exc School House Site:Ne:18:89:10:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2002R02583 In S 1/2:Ne:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int Exc 6 1/2 Acres Lying N Of Rd On N:Sw:18:89:10:,Undiv 1/6 Int Exc 6 1/2 Acres Lying N Of Rd On N:NW:18:89:10
Luloff Jerry,Luloff Janet conveys unto to Jordan Kurt,Jordan Nanci real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:5:8:,Beg At NW Corner Of Blk 8 Fargo’s 2nd Addn...:33:89:9
Steve Gee Construction Inc conveys unto to Hulbert Susan J real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:5
Kress Teresa Ann,Dilts Teresa Ann,Dilts Lane D,Dilts Kathy Ann,Dilts Steven Lane,Dilts Robert Lee,Dilts Roger Duane,Dilts James Michael,Dilts Dean,Allsup Kathy Ann,Allsup Daniel,Dilts Kristy,Dilts Yolanda,Dilts Lynn,Kress Dean conveys unto to Bond Joshua D real estate at: Exc N 50’:Independence:Union Addition:1:37:,E 1/2:Independence:Union Addition:2:37
July 26
Wieland Development LLC,Wieland Michael -Man conveys unto to Double A Enterprise LLC real estate at: & Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:1:1:,& Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:2:1:,& Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:3:1:,& Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:8:1:,& Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:9:1:,& Alley Between Lots:Aurora:Field’s 2nd Addition:10:1
July 27
Youngblut Carol Ellen conveys unto to Woods John W,Woods Sharon L,Neil Mel,Neil Judy real estate at: Beg 2 Rods N Of NE Cor...:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:15
Blunt Heather,Blunt Marc A conveys unto to Wehling Daniel,Wehling Melissa real estate at: S 22’:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:19:5
Dudley Leland Eugene,Dudley Julie Anne conveys unto to Dudley Leland E -Revt,Dudley Julie A -Revt real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int S 100 Acres Of:Sw:22:90:8:,Undiv 1/2 Int S 50 Acres Of W 1/2 Of:Se:22:90:8
July 28
Firefly Holding LLC conveys unto to Faulkner Johnathon J,Faulkner Jemini A real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition:14:16
Birdnow Mark D,Birdnow June M conveys unto to Hammer Industries LLC real estate at: Com 330’ N Of Se Cor...Exc Part Deeded To State In Bk 392 Pg 347:Ne:9:88:9:,Parcel V Survey 2010R02947:Ne:9:88:9
Crawford Ethan R,Crawford Nicole L conveys unto to Keeling Katherine,Potter Lynch Jacob,Lynch Jacob real estate at: N 4 Rods & 6”:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:3:6:,N 4 Rods & 6”:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:4:6
Hill Ralph E,Hill Beverly A conveys unto to Bate Curtis E real estate at: Littleton:Original Littleton:2:8
Crawford Ronald L,Crawford Dianne L conveys unto to Crawford Ethan,Crawford Nicole real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2006R04558:Se:3:88:8:,Grantors Reserve An Easement For Ingress & Egress Over S 30’ Of Parcel B:NW:3:88:8
Buchanan County conveys unto to Klotzbach Kevin K,Klotzbach Debra real estate at: Beg 1995.53’ N & 221.26’ E Of SW Cor...:25:89:9
July 29
Staton Virginia conveys unto to Gray Brenna Kay,Gray Lucas S real estate at: Beg At NW Cor...:NW:24:88:10
Schares Carter conveys unto to Salow Zachary R,Wilson Angela N real estate at: Jesup:Duroe’s Addition:29
Robinson Robin C,Robinson Sandra R conveys unto to Robinson Robin C -Revt,Robinson Sandra R -Revt real estate at: Parcel L Survey 2012R02980:NW:10:88:9
Briggs Josephine G,Briggs Dean A,Briggs Teresa I conveys unto to Fuller Nicholas real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:3:6:,S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:4:6