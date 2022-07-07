Jan. 3
Meyer Tura K -Tr,Tkm Family Trust conveys unto to Debuhr Steven,Debuhr Laura,Debuhr Steven real estate at: Exc W 44’ Thereof:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:3:3
Kirby Dorance M,Kirby Sandra E conveys unto to Kirby Dustin,Kirby Angela Jean real estate at: And Vacant 9th St Between Lot 9 Blk 112 & Lot 16 Blk 113:Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:16:113
Bowden Investment Company Lp conveys unto to Bowden Jeremy,Bowden Michelle real estate at: Com At The NW Corn Of...:NW:32:89:7
Jan. 4
Blts Farm Inc,Blts Farms Inc conveys unto to Primo Pork LLC real estate at: Parcel 1:NE:10:90:8:,Parcel 2 S 622.19’ Of W 1225.6’ S 1/2:SE:4:90:8
Campbell Barton J conveys unto to 519 Worldwide LLC real estate at: Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:3:2:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:6:2
Davis Rentals Independence Iowa LLC,Davis Steven A -Man conveys unto to Wapsie Rentals LLC real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Close’s Addition:5:2
Andersen Cheryl K,Anderson Cheryl K,Andersen Donald E,Anderson Donald E conveys unto to Andersen John Wesley Scott real estate at: Parcel In The SW Frctnl 1/4 Of...:SW:18:87:7
Holle Ryan R,Holle Amber R conveys unto to Scharnhorst Adam,Fratzke Melinda real estate at: Com NW Cor...:23:90:9
Jan. 5
Stecklein Terrance J,Stecklein Christi M conveys unto to Thole Carrie,Thole Ronald real estate at: Und 1/2 50% Interest S 1/2:Lamont:Original Lamont:4:7:,Und 1/2 50% Interest S 1/2:Lamont:Original Lamont:5:7:,Und 1/2 50% Interest N 20’:Lamont:Original Lamont:6:7
Stecklein Terrance J,Stecklein Christi M conveys unto to Thole Carrie,Thole Ronald real estate at: Und 50% Interest N 21’:Aurora:Original Aurora:2:7
Raber Roman C conveys unto to Raber Mervin R,Raber Lorene real estate at: Parcel Of Land 751’ E & W By 348’ N & S In SW Cor Exc...Of:NW:26:90:10
Bkc Properties LLC conveys unto to Tnt Real Estate LLC real estate at: Independence:Scarcliff’s 2Nd Addition:9:18
Jan. 6
Independence Construction Inc,Ohl Steven J -Pre conveys unto to Donnelly Jared F,Donnelly Kelsi K real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 5th Addition:9
Reedy William J,Mudderman Betty L conveys unto to Schutte Craig A real estate at: NE:5:87:10:SE:32:88:10
Reedy Patricia L conveys unto to Schutte Craig A real estate at: NE:5:87:10:SE:32:88:10
Reedy Michael J,Reedy Margaret conveys unto to Schutte Craig A real estate at: NE:5:87:10:SE:32:88:10
Mulvehill Betty Ann,Mulvehill Donald conveys unto to Schutte Craig A real estate at: NE:5:87:10:SE:32:88:10
Fangman Gerald,Fangman Janet,Ratchford Pamela,Ratchford Mike conveys unto to Fangman Michael real estate at: Com 1404’ E Of SW 1/4 Corner...:SW:27:88:7:,W 1/2:SE:19:87:7:,E 1/2 Exc Parcel E 2021R03404:SW:19:87:7:,Exc Parcel B Survey 2021R03405:SW:17:87:7:SW:17:87:7:,E 40’ Of W 1/2:SW:17:87:7:,Exc Parcel B Survey 2021R03405:SE:17:87:7
Fangman Gerald,Fangman Janet,Fangman Michael conveys unto to Ratchford Pamela real estate at: NE:27:88:7:,SW Frl 1/4 Exc S 752’ Of W 349’...Existing Easements For Road Purposes:31:88:7:NE:17:87:7:,Parcel B Survey 2021R03405:SE:17:87:7:,Parcel B Survey 2021R03405:SE:17:87:7:,Parcel B Survey 2021R03405:SW:17:87:7
Fangman Michael,Ratchford Pamela,Ratchford Mike conveys unto to Fangman Gerald real estate at: N 1/2:SW:26:88:7:,W Frl 1/2 NW Frl 1/4:30:87:7:,S 4.5 Acres Of SW Frl 1/4 SW Frl Exc Com At SE Corner...:19:87:7:,Parcel E Survey 2021R03404:19:87:7
Erhardt Timothy A,Erhardt Roxanne M conveys unto to Woods Ronald,Woods Carol real estate at: Com 536’ E & 160’ N Of SE Cor...:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:2:NE:5:90:,Parcel I Survey 1998R00237:NE:5:9:10:,Com 536’ E & 160’ N Of SE Cor E To Rr Row Thence Along Row To NW Cor Of Parcel I N To Pob:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:2:NE:5:90:10
Henderson Erwin V conveys unto to Henderson Alex Wayne,Henderson Kelly Lynne real estate at: E 1/2:SW:30:89:8:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2011R02521 & Exc Parcel B Part Of Parcel A Survey 20212R0662:SE:30:89:8
Rentcf LLC,Rasmussen Tyler -Man conveys unto to Hendricks Samantha H,Hogan Nicholas A real estate at: S 50’:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:3:12:,S 50’:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:4:12
Jan. 7
Westpfahl Todd O,Westpfahl Suanne R conveys unto to Westpfahl Todd O -T,Westpfahl Suanne R -T real estate at: Jesup:Tegeler’s 2Nd Addition:9
Brown Lane Insurance Agency Inc conveys unto to Smith D & L Insurance LLC real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:1:4:,N 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:2:4:,E 1/2 Of N 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:3:4
Jan. 10
King Evelyn M,King Leslie H conveys unto to Shimp Brandon,Shimp Kodi real estate at: Exc N 64’ & Exc S 8’:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:1:22:,Exc N 64’ & Exc S 8’:Independence:Stoughton & McClures’s 2Nd Addition:2:22
Jan. 11
Kearns Commercial Properties LLC,Kearns Carrie -Pre conveys unto to Timberline Property Management LLC real estate at: E 90’ Of The Following:,W 1/2:Independence:Kenwood Addition:5:2:Independence:Kenwood Addition:6:2:,E 1/2:Independence:Kenwood Addition:7:2:,E 1/2 & Alley Between Lots:Independence:Kenwood Addition:16:2:,& Alley Between Lots:Independence:Kenwood Addition:17:2:,W 1/2 & Alley Between Lots:Independence:Kenwood Addition:18:2
Skripsky Beulah -Esta,Lynn Debra -Ex,Newton Sharon -Ex conveys unto to Skripsky Farms LLC real estate at: Part Lying W Of Rd:NW:12:87:8:NW:12:87:8:NE:11:87:8:,S 37 Acres:SE:2:87:8:SW:1:87:8:,S 37 Acres:SW:1:87:8:,S 1/2:NW:1:87:8:,N 3 Acres:SW:1:87:8’8:SW:1:87:8:,E 10 Acres:NE:2:87:8:NE:2:87:8:,N 3 Acres:SE:2:87:8
Fillinger Joshua,Fillinger Paula conveys unto to Grh Properties LLC real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s Addition:6:22
Behrens Kay Marie,Falck Kay Marie,Behrens Kevin D conveys unto to Behrens Kay Marie,Behrens Kevin D real estate at: S 10 7/10th Rods Of N 14 Rods Of W 30 Rods:NE:23:90:7
Jan. 13
Jones Christian R,Jones Renee Yoder,Yoder Jones Renee conveys unto to Copp Angel Renee real estate at: Portion Of...Com At NE Corner...:Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:3:18
Franck Tracy D,Franck Kelly K conveys unto to Franck Tracy D -Revt,Franck Kelly K -Revt real estate at: Part Of... Com At SW Corner... :SW:14:88:8:,E 1/2:SE:15:88:8:,Exc Beg At NE Corner Survey Parcel A 1996R00684 & Parcel G Survey 2003R04000 & Exc Parcel I Survey 2007R01807 & Exc Parcel J Survey 2007R01808 & Exc Parcel K Survey 2007R01809 & Exc Parcel L Survey 2016R03834:NE:22:88:8:,Parcel N Survey 2007R00967 Exc Parcel Z Survey 2009R00389:SW:34:88:8:,W 1/2 Lying N Of Rd W-35 Exc Beg At SW Corner Of W 1/2... Exc Parcel A 2004R00079:NW:3:87:8:,S 1/2 Of W 37 7/8 Acres:SW:34:88:8:,S 37.36 Acres Exc W 168’..All That Part Of N 1/2 SW SW N Of Rr Exc...& Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R00966 & Exc Parcel N Survey 2007R00967:SW:34:88:8:,Parcel C In W 1/2 Com At W 1/4 Corner...:NW:3:87:8:NE:4:87:8:SE:26:88:8:,S 1/2 Exc Parcel F:SW:26:88:7:,E 1/2:SE:27:88:8:,Also A Strip 2 Rods Wide Runing Along Wly Side... :SE:26:88:8:,S 1/2:SE:24:88:8:,N 1/2:NE:25:88:8:NE:25:88:8:,N 1/2 Exc Parcel A & B:NW:25:88:8:NE:19:88:7:,N 1/2:SE:19:88:7:,N 1/2:SE:19:88:7:,S 1/2:SW:24:88:8
Snively Jeffrey,Snively Wendy conveys unto to Mork Kimberly,Mork Kevin L real estate at: NW:29:87:9:,Exc Parcel A 2019R03963:SE:30:87:9
Geater Scott D,Geater Deborah M conveys unto to Geater Scott D -Revt real estate at: NW:34:89:9
Jan. 14
Sanboeuf Development LLC,Sanboeuf Louis L -Man conveys unto to Indee Properties LLC real estate at: River Ridge Addition:C:NE:32:89:9:,Com NE Cor...Lying In:River Ridge Addition:C:NE:32:89:9
Timler Jason A,Gudenkauf Kylie,Timler Kylie,Gudenkauf Sharla conveys unto to Gudenkauf Kylie,Timler Jason A,Timler Kylie real estate at: Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3Rd Addition:54:Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3Rd Addition:55:,S 1/2 Vacated N St Adj:Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3Rd Addition:54 & 55:,Vacated Street Between:Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3Rd Addition:54 & 55:,E 1/2 Of Vacated St Between:Quasqueton:Thompson’s 3Rd Addition:53 & 54
Jan. 17
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr,Normajean Restoration Trust conveys unto to Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel D Survey 2021R01538:SE:36:88:8
Jan. 18
River Ridge Investments LLC,Beatty Chad J -Man conveys unto to Indee Properties LLC real estate at: Lot 53 & Lot A In River Ridge 2Nd Addn A Subdiv Of...:SE:29:89:9:,Lot B River Ridge 3Rd Addn A Subdiv Of...:SE:29:89:9:,Lot C In River Ridge 4th Addn A Subdiv Of... Exc Par H Survey 2016R04056:SW:28:89:9
Schwartz Allen R,Schwartz Amanda conveys unto to H Bar H Inc real estate at: N 1/2 Of:NW:21:90:9:NW:21:90:9
Novotny Nicholas conveys unto to Mckee Kaylonna Q real estate at: W 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:2:8:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:3:8
Jan. 19
Schaefer Richard A,Schaefer Cheryll L conveys unto to Schaefer Richard A,Schaefer Cheryll L real estate at: Jesup:Duroe’s Addition:21
Bowden Investment Company Lp conveys unto to Bowden Jeremy,Bowden Michelle real estate at: Parcel D Desc As Com NW Cor NW... In:SW:32:89:7
Fairbank City Of conveys unto to Fairbank Development Corporation real estate at: Fairbank:Original Fairbank:7:3:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:3
Jan. 20
Andersen Cheryl K,Anderson Cheryl K,Andersen Donald E,Anderson Donald E conveys unto to Andersen John Wesley Scott real estate at: W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Desc As Beg NW Cor...:SW:18:87:7
Erger Joseph,Erger Garry -Poa conveys unto to Lutz Robert D -Revt,Lutz Carol J -Revt real estate at: Exc Parcel A Survey 1997R02977:NW:35:87:10:,N 6 1/2 Acres:SW:35:87:10
Manson Sally A conveys unto to Fair View Properties LLC real estate at: Parcel S Also Being Part Of Parcel J:NE:34:88:8
Flaucher Angela M,Holt Jay C conveys unto to Rector Michael real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 6th Addition:16
Cone Thomas E conveys unto to Slattery Ryan J,Slattery Ashleigh A real estate at: SW:15:89:8:NW:15:89:8
Kelly Robert Allen Iii -Tr,Kelly Jocelyne S -Tr,R & J Kelly Family Trust conveys unto to Cedar Creek East LLC real estate at: Unit 521\, 523\, 525 & 527 Of East Cedar Park Condos... :Brandon:Stainbrook’s Addition:5 & 8:6:,Unit 501\, 503\, 505\, 507\, 509\, 511\, 513\, 515\, 517 & 519 East Cedar Park Condos... :Brandon:Stainbrook’s Addition:5 & 8:6
Jan. 21
Young Byron Merchant -Esta,Young Rosalind K -Ex,Young David J -Ex conveys unto to Huff Toniann W real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:9:10:Aurora:Original Aurora:10:10:,Part Of Desc As Com NW Cor...:Aurora:Original Aurora:11:10
Jan. 24
Gaffney Michelle E -Esta,Sheeley Tyler -Ex conveys unto to Sheeley Tyler,Sheeley Zachary real estate at: Exc...:SW:16:90:7:,100’ Strip Rr Row In NE SW & In:SE:16:90:7:,S 70 Acres Exc...:SE:15:90:7:,100’ Strip Rr Row... In S 1/2:SE:15:90:7:,E 1/2:SW:34:90:8:,W 1/2:SE:34:90:8
Bovenmyer Steven R,Bovenmyer Julie,Gilson Carol,Gilson Eric,Bovenmeyer Dean conveys unto to Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A real estate at: Parcel K & Parcel L Survey 2021R04901:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer David -Tr,Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust,Bovenmyer Dawn M -Tr conveys unto to Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A real estate at: Parcel K & Parcel L Survey 2021R04901:NE:2:87:7
Biang Chris -Tr,Biang Family Trust conveys unto to Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A real estate at: Parcel K & Parcel L Survey 2021R04901:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer Ruth -Esta,Bovenmyer Dean -Ex conveys unto to Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A real estate at: Parcel K & Parcel L Survey 2021R04901:NE:2:87:7
Masteller Donna M,Masteller Dean conveys unto to Brown Joseph E,Masteller Alivia N real estate at: W 1/2 Of Portion Of Vac Alley Running N & S Through Blk 15... :Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:3:15:Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:8:15
Jan. 25
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr,Normajean Restoration Trust conveys unto to Fangman Michael J real estate at: Exc Parcel Ff Survey 2021R04412\, Parcel Ee Survey 2021R01538\, Parcel H Survey 2005R03839 & Exc Parcel N Survey 2006R00659:SE:35:88:8
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr,Adams Luzviminda Beckwith conveys unto to Fangman Michael J real estate at: Exc Parcel Ff Survey 2021R04412\, Parcel Ee Survey 2021R01538\, Parcel H Survey 2005R03839 & Exc Parcel N Survey 2006R00659:SE:35:88:8
Paulsen Stephan G,Paulsen Brooke L conveys unto to Novak Austin A real estate at: Lot 9 Hunter’s Ridge First Addn Part Of Parcel C:SW:36:89:10
Price Jim,Price Elaine E conveys unto to Gingerich Chester E,Gingerich Lorene B real estate at: E 3 Acres Of Com E 1/4 Cor...N 1/2:NE:8:89:9
Mzk Rentals LLC,Knutson Misty L -Man conveys unto to Knutson Zachary A -Revt,Knutson Misty L -Revt real estate at: Jesup:Green Haven 2Nd Addition:13:,Parcel R Part Of Lot 1-B:Jesup:Greenley Minor Sub Of Plat #1
Jan. 26
Arnold Scott J -Tr,Arnold Angela M -Tr,Arnold Living Trust conveys unto to Arnold Scott J -Cotr,Arnold Angela M -Cotr,Arnold Scott J -Liv real estate at: W 1/2:SW:30:89:8
Schuety Larry Gene -Esta,Boots Betty -Ex conveys unto to Kelley Curtis E,Kelley Julie M real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:12:9
Jan. 27
Studer David L conveys unto to Lahr Jordan real estate at: Independence:E. B. Abbott’s Addition:1:2:,E 8’ Of N 47.75’:Independence:E. B. Abbott’s Addition:2:2
Shannon Sarah A -Esta,Shannon Donald -Ex,Shannon Kathy -Ex conveys unto to Birchard Tony,Birchard Krista real estate at: Independence:Wauneta Heights Addition:30:2:Independence:Wauneta Heights Addition:31:2:Independence:Wauneta Heights Addition:32:2:,N 1/2:Independence:Wauneta Heights Addition:33:2
Beatty Shane M,Beatty Molly conveys unto to Hanna Lawrence H,Hanna Debra S real estate at: N 1/2 & N 20’ Of S 1/2 Exc...:Independence:Stoughton & McClure’s Addition:3:10
Jan. 28
Paulsen Stephen G,Paulsen Brooke L conveys unto to Novak Austin A real estate at: Parcel C:Hunter’s Ridge 1St Addition:9:SW:36:89:10
Jan. 31
Wulfekuhle Joanne M -Esta,Wulfekuhle Richard A -Ex conveys unto to Brown Jeremy M,Brown Louise M real estate at: S 82’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:5:17:,S 82’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:6:17:,S 82’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:7:17:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:8:17
Wulfekuhle Alan F,Wulfekuhle Kathryn A conveys unto to Gentz Curt S,Gentz Cynthia A real estate at: Parcel K Survey 2021R04901:NE:2:87:7