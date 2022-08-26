May 2
Ruth Kane Robert Gene conveys unto to Bennett Robert Sr real estate at: Hazleton:Hazleton:11:3
Reedy Doris conveys unto to Fisher Fred real estate at: N 63’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:9:17:,N 63’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:10:17
Roffman Steven L,Roffman Jeanne K conveys unto to Brown Ashley L real estate at: Part Of Desc As Bounded On Nwrly By Line Parallel To & 150’...:NE:5:90:10
Smith Scott W,Smith Carol A conveys unto to Gerken Cody James real estate at: N 55’ S 66’ Of W 70’ & Use Of Driveway Over S 11’...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:1:3
Wenger Judy A conveys unto to Lawless Nancy C real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:3
Lundahl Edward H -Esta,Tigges Angela L -Ex,Bitterman Christie J -Ex conveys unto to Wenger Judy A real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:16
May 3
Wieland Dean F -Esta,Wieland Jeremy -Ex conveys unto to Dean F Wieland Declaration Of Trust real estate at: Lot 7 Hickory Lane Subdivision:36:89:9
Dean F Wieland Declaration Of Trust,Wieland Jeremy -Tr conveys unto to Wieland Renita real estate at: Lot 7 Hickory Lane Subdivision:36:89:9
Gray Lucas S,Gray Brenna Kay conveys unto to Canady Sheena S,Canady Jessica real estate at: Lot 2 Prairie Ridge Subdivision Part Of S 1/2:NE:32:89:9
Eschen Arthur E Jr -Tr,Eschen Family Trust conveys unto to Hansel Hanna real estate at: E 130’:Lamont:Quicks Addition:1:1
Kimball Norris C conveys unto to Kimball Jeffrey Norris,Kimball Cody B real estate at: E 1/2 Block 35 Thompson’s Second Addn Quasqueton Com At 166’ E & 60’ Due S...:NE:34:88:8
May 4
Barfels Eric J,Barfels Danica A conveys unto to Hosford Matthew real estate at: Jesup:Duroe’s 2Nd Addition:9
Hahn Garry W,Hahn Jodi L conveys unto to Drish Dakota A,Drish Amy J real estate at: Parcel B Survey 1999R04524 & Re-Recorded 2000R00304:NW:9:89:9
Mcconnell Jonathan M,Mcconnell Andimarie conveys unto to Domeyer Keith,Domeyer Christina real estate at: Independence:Scarcliff’s 2Nd Addition:8:15
Sperfslage Roger,Sperfslage Shelley conveys unto to Dogwood Darkon LLC real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:1:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:2:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:3:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:4:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:5:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:6:9:Aurora:Original Aurora:7:9:,Nrly 180’ Of Parcel B Survey 2000R03097...:SE:12:90:8:,Com 525’ S Of NW Cor...:SW:7:90:7
Zieser Charles R -Esta,Zieser David -Ex,Zieser Curtis -Ex conveys unto to Zieser Curtis real estate at: W 1/2 Of:SE:22:87:9:SE:22:87:9
May 5
Golden Grain Enterprises conveys unto to Puff Jodie A real estate at: Diamond Ridge Estates Exc Parcel Q Survey 2005R03888 & Parcel T Survey 2011R02491:NE:4:90:9:,Parcel E Frl NW 1/4 Survey 1996R03280 & Corrective Survey 1998R03987 Exc Parcel H Survey1997R03115 & Exc V Survey 2019R01979:NE:4:90:9
Givant James F,Givant Dawn M conveys unto to Coppercoq Farms LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Com 1190’ E Of NW Cor....:NW:4:90:9:NE:5:90:9
Givant James F,Givant Dawn M conveys unto to Givant James F -Revt,Givant Dawn M -Revt,Burco Givant Dawn M -Revt real estate at: Und 1/2 Interest Com 1190’ E Of NW Corner....:NW:4:90:9
Griswold Dale L -Tr,Griswold Deanna R -Revt conveys unto to Griswold Dale L -Revt real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2006R01519:SW:26:88:7
Boyer Ronald C,Boyer Barbara K conveys unto to Clemens David,Clemens Debra J,Clemens Jonathan Christian,Graham Jonathan Christian real estate at: Com At The SE Cor...:SW:27:87:10
May 6
Beatty Diane conveys unto to Andrews Brian E real estate at: Starting A Point 857.75’ N & 320’ E Of SW Corner...:NE:9:88:9
Anderson Richard D,Anderson Sherrie S conveys unto to Del Rio Properties LLC real estate at: S 100’ Of:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:4:1:,S 17 1/2’ Of The W 24 1/2’ Of The N 1/2 & The W 8’ Of The S 1/2 Of:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:3:1
Midwest Development Co conveys unto to Abreu Kevin Alvarez,Negron Yanira real estate at: Independence:Park Meadow Addition:4
May 9
Boyer Farms Inc conveys unto to Halligan Michael real estate at: Brandon:Brandon Original:7:4
Masteller Eric D,Masteller Stephanie M conveys unto to Miller Thomas P,Miller Joyce A real estate at: Jesup:Original Plat:201:,W 6’ :Jesup:Original Plat:202
Harvey Stephany D -Tr,Harvey Stephanie D -T conveys unto to Arend Ryan J real estate at: Parcel Aa Survey 2022R01279:NE:33:89:9:NW:34:89:9
Nisland Asset Investment LLC conveys unto to Attwood Brett Alan,Attwood Melissa Marie real estate at: E 1/2 Of Alley Located Adj Sd Lots:Rowley:Dean’s Addition:4:3:,E 1/2 Of Alley Located Adj Sd Lots:Rowley:Dean’s Addition:5:3
May 10
Puff John R conveys unto to Puff Jodie A real estate at: Lot 5 Diamond Ridge Estates:4:90:9
Brodigan Dalton,Brodigan Taalor R conveys unto to Obrien Jack R,Obrien Alexis M real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:8:3
Elson Rodney D,Elson Rebecca S conveys unto to Hoffmann Jordan,Hoffmann Kimberly real estate at: Lot 1 Elson’s Minor Plat Being A Division Of Part Of Lot 1-A....:SE:31:89:10
Yoder Harley D,Yoder Martha H conveys unto to Bontrager Mervin A,Bontrager Betty A real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2022R00971:NW:28:90:10
Modjeski Joan,Modjeski Timothy L,Modjeski Julie Anne conveys unto to Modjeski Joan Louise -Revt real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2000R02661:NE:8:87:9
Gray Brenna Kay,Gray Lucas S conveys unto to Rave Lauren,Connor Anthony Delgado,Delgado Connor Anthony real estate at: Lot 3 Prairie Ridge Subdivision Part Of S 1/2:NE:32:89:8
Naylor Gregory R -Ex,Naylor Lena F -Esta conveys unto to Naylor Gregory R,Naylor Marcie A real estate at: Independence:North Ridge Addition:2
Weber Julie,Weber Chad conveys unto to Christie Seth M real estate at: W 1/2:Independence:Commercial Addition:33:,W 1/2:Independence:Commercial Addition:34
Yearous Paul E -Revt,Yearous Paul E -Tr conveys unto to Cornell Daron,Cornell Brandi real estate at: That Portion Lying S Of Rd In SE Cor:SW:17:88:8:,Parcel K Survey 2022R0115:NW:20:88:8
Ddf Properties LLC,Dennie Nicholas D -Man conveys unto to Peak Property Solutions LLC real estate at: W 10’ Of S 119’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:7:5:,Com 122’ E Of NW Cor...Exc N 46’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:5:5:,
Goins Wanda Lee,Goins Gordon conveys unto to Goins Garrett L real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2022R01220:SW:33:88:8
May 11
Youngblut Denise M conveys unto to Tarpy Carrie real estate at: N 120’ Of The S 267’ Of The W 110’ Of:Jesup:Cameron’s Addition:6
May 12
Mangrich Lucretia M conveys unto to Fisher Amanda L,Fisher Colton real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:1:10:,S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:2:10
Steve Gee Properties LLC,Gee Steven P -Man conveys unto to Armbrecht Steven W,Hayes Mary Kathryn real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:19
Willoughby Clark L,Willoughby Patricia J conveys unto to Clark Craig,Clark Sandra real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:7:9:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:8:9:,E 33’ Exc...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:6:9
Curry Richard A,Curry Susan D conveys unto to Marting Rentals LLC real estate at: S 100’:Independence:West 2Nd Addition:1
Tarpy Lavern F,Tarpy Dawn Renee,Tarpy Renee conveys unto to Tarpy Lavern F -Revt,Tarpy Dawn R -Revt real estate at: Exc W 11.28’ Thereof:Independence:Union Addition:3:32:,E 1/4 And W 11.28’ Of Lot 3:Independence:Union Addition:4:32:,N 100’ & N 100’ Of W 3/4 Lot 4:Independence:Union Addition:5:32:,& W 3/4 Of Lot 4 Exc...:Independence:Union Addition:5:32:,E 26’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:10:13:,E 26’ Of S 43 1/2 Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:9:13:,W 51’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:5:13:,W 51’ & Of S 14’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:13:Independence:O’Briens Addition:4
May 13
Bovenmyer Ruth -Esta,Bovenmyer Dean -Ex conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer Dean,Bovenmyer Steven R,Bovenmyer Julie,Gilson Carol,Gilson Eric conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer David -Tr,Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust,Bovenmyer Dawn M -Tr conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Biang Chris -Tr,Biang Family Trust conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Wierck Bronson,Wierck Amanda conveys unto to Mcgarvey Chad,Mcgarvey Shawn real estate at: E 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2002R00930:NW:8:90:10
Schminke Adah L conveys unto to Davis Bonita S real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:22
May 16
Even Ryan J,Even Katherine A conveys unto to Youngblut Travis D,Youngblut Megahn V real estate at: Jesup:Shatzer’s 1St Addition:17
Youngblut Travis,Youngblut Megahn,Roscovius Megahn conveys unto to Harken Alexander J,Schares Alisha A real estate at: Jesup:Grand View Addition:3:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:4:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:5:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:6:1
Pflughaupt Dustin J,Pflughaupt Rebecca A conveys unto to Short Kelly,Short Lacy real estate at: Exc Com 22 Rods S Of NW Cor...& Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R01512:NE:33:87:7
May 17
Taillon Kyana conveys unto to Macken Fiona real estate at: E 1/2 Of:Stanley:Original Stanley:12:3:,W 1/2 Of:Stanley:Original Stanley:13:3
Martin Joshua John conveys unto to Lawrence Braxton M,Cook Hayley K real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2014R00572 Being Part Of:SW:31:87:7:,
Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J conveys unto to Jdrs Properties LLC real estate at: & N 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Adjacent To:Independence:Kenwood Addition:3:1:,E 42’ & N 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Adjacent To:Independence:Kenwood Addition:4:1
May 18
Puff Jodie A conveys unto to Puff John R real estate at: Lot 5 Diamond Ridge Estates:4:90:9
Corkery Craig conveys unto to Corkery Craig,Dingbaum Victoria L real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:60
May 19
Skeleton Key Rental LLC conveys unto to Opitz Matthew L,Opitz Elizabeth L real estate at: Aurora:Warren’s Addition:3:1
Davis Shawn T,Davis Jennifer conveys unto to Kleitsch Bryce real estate at: Exc E 10’ Thereof:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:8:2:,
Reinertson Leslie M conveys unto to St Athanasius Church real estate at: S 1/2:Jesup:Original Jesup:317:,S 1/2:Jesup:Original Jesup:318:,
Pflughaupt Dustin J,Pflughaupt Rebecca A conveys unto to Reid Chad A,Reid Wendy M real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2002R01512:NE:33:87:7
May 20
Smith Keith A -Esta conveys unto to Smith Linda G real estate at: An Undiv 1/2 Int...Exc ...:SE:27:88:9
Smith Linda G conveys unto to Smith Linda G -Tr,Smith Linda G -Revt real estate at: An Undiv 1/2 Int...Exc ...:SE:27:88:9
Toulouse Kevin,Toulouse Juliet L conveys unto to Sandstorm Joshua J real estate at: S 11 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:3:4:,Exc S 3 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:4
Geater Logan D conveys unto to Geater Scott D -Revt,Geater Deborah M -Revt real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:9:27
Jerrit Brian,Else Brandy conveys unto to Smith Debra real estate at: Parcel G Survey 2015R01204 In The E 1/2 Of:NE:31:90:10
May 23
Zieser Charles R -Esta,Zieser David -Ex,Zieser Curtis -Ex conveys unto to Zieser Curtis real estate at: W 1/2:SE:22:87:9:,Exc Parcel E Survey 2013R01062:SE:22:87:9
Michael Anna Mae -Esta,Lockwood Brenda -Ex,Michael Mark -Ex,Michael Daniel -Ex conveys unto to Patrick & Tracy Hammes LLC real estate at: W 60 Acres:NW:26:87:9:,Exc Parcel C Survey 2016R01097 & Exc Parcel D Survey 2018R01724 & Exc S 715’...:SW:26:87:9
Huckleberry Properties LLC conveys unto to Delagardelle Daniel,Delagardelle Anna real estate at: Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:3:10
Boies Dakota J,Boies Jessica conveys unto to Bahr Joshua,Bahr Kimberly real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:65
Williamson Patricia A -Tr,Williamson Guy J -Liv conveys unto to Williamson Patricia A -Tr,William Patricia A -Liv real estate at: Rowley:Ira K. Stout Addition:2:NW:7:87:9:,W Frl 1/2 Lying E Of Indep & Brandon Rd:NW:7:87:9:,All That Part Lying & Situated E Of Brandon-Independence Rd:NE:12:87:10
Collins Brock J conveys unto to Collins Brock J -Revt real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2007R01900:SW:29:89:10
Crow Alex Wj conveys unto to Irvine Gloria real estate at: N 2/3 Of:Independence:Close’s Addition:4:5
May 24
Heitz Alan F,Heitz Helen K conveys unto to Heitz Helen K real estate at: Exc The N 133’ Of The E 100’ Thereof...:NE:17:90:10:,N 394.5’ Of The W 426.5’ Of:NW:17:90:10
Bly Nancy M,Christopherson Duayne H conveys unto to Meyer Cody real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:85
May 25
Robinson Ryan T,Robinson Jessica J conveys unto to Smith Alex J,Smith Elizabeth A real estate at: Fairbank:Maricle 2Nd Addition:11
May 26
Weber Wayne A conveys unto to Means Crystal L,Means Jarid K real estate at: Also W 303’ Of Vacated Vermont St Running E & W...:Quasqueton:Kimball’s Addition:1:,All The Ground S Of Kiene St Exc E 1075.37’:SE:34:88:8:,Exc Com At E 1/4 Corner...NW:SE:34:88:8
Means Jarid K,Means Crystal L conveys unto to Brodigan Dalton real estate at: Also W 303’ Of Vacated Vermont St Running E & W...:Quasqueton:Kimball’s Addition:1:,All The Ground S Of Kiene St Exc E 1075.37’:SE:34:88:8:,Exc Com At E 1/4 Corner...NW:SE:34:88:8
See Nathan A,See Kristi conveys unto to Swaney Taylor Jean,Swaney Trevor William real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2013R01977:SE:1:90:9
May 27
Wagner Jarred M,Wagner Ashley D conveys unto to Barfels Eric,Barfels Danica real estate at: Jesup:Green Haven 2Nd Addition:3
May 31
Littleton Lounge LLC,Schares Marie conveys unto to Littleton Lounge Ii LLC,Gudenkauf Bob real estate at: Littleton:Original Littleton:1:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:2:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:7:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:8:4
J & C Farms Partnership,Wessels Jerry,Abraham Loretta Mae -T conveys unto to Wessels Craig A real estate at: S 1/2:20:90:7:,N 1/2:SE:20:90:7
Three Elms Development LLC,Larson Edgar -Man conveys unto to Schwartz Danette E real estate at: Three Elms Condominiums:2