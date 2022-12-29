Sep 29
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Parcels H\, I & J NE Frl1/4 Survey 2010R02358:6:88:10:Parcel K NE Frl1/4 Survey 2012R01164 & Corrected Survey 2012R02066:6:88:10
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Beg At A Point 33’ S & 418’ W Of NE Corner Of W Frl1/2 Of NE Frl1/4....:6:88:10
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Part Of E 1/2...Com 566’ N & 66’ E Of SW Corner...:SW:32:89:10
Jesup Economic Development Foundation Inc conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Part Of E 1/2...Com 566’ N & 66’ E Of SW Corner....:SW:32:89:10
Zimmer Joan E,Crawford Dennis L -Att conveys unto to Robinson Brian real estate at: E 104’ Of S 3 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:4:E 104’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:5:4
Hunter Gregory D -Esta,Hunter Andrew -Adm,Hunt Tonya -Adm conveys unto to Eckhoff Raeann L real estate at: Beg 198’ S & 430.8’ W Of NE Cor Of W 6 Acres Of N 12 Acres Of S 16 1/2 Acres...:SE:27:89:9
Naylor Gregory R,Naylor Marcie A conveys unto to Rasmussen Tyler,Rasmussen Megan real estate at: Exc Com NW Cor...:Independence:Green Ridge Addition:19
Sep 30
Helmuth Aden P,Helmuth Sara J conveys unto to Sabus David C real estate at: N 1/2 Exc W 365’...:SW:11:89:10:Exc Parcel E 2003R03587 & Parcel F 2003R03588 & Exc Parcel J Sec 10 & Exc Parcel B Survey 2016R03776:SE:11:89:10
Megonigle Douglas W conveys unto to Cashen Brenda Lee real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:5:14
Ruble Melinda G -Revt,Copenhaver Iona M -T conveys unto to Eastern Iowa Farms LLC,Wj Burk Farms LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R02286:NW:26:88:9:Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R02286:NW:26:88:9
Jans Ronald P,Jans Mary A conveys unto to Little Court LLC real estate at: Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:3:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:7:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:8:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:9:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:10:6:Exc E 26’:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:2:6
Blin Jonathan J,Blin Crystal D conveys unto to Helmuth Rudy F real estate at: Parcel Dd Suvery 2013R01822:NE:27:89:9:Parcel Ee Survey 2013R01823:NW:27:89:9
Buchanan County Sheriff,Janssen Brent A,Northpointe Bank conveys unto to Federal National Mortgage Association real estate at: S 1/2 Com 4 Rods S Of SE Corner:Independence:Close’s Addition:5
Dahl Dan,Dahl Marci conveys unto to Lawless Luke real estate at: Com NE Cor...:NE:19:89:9:Com NE Cor...:19:89:9
