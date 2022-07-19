Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feb. 1

Stecklein Christi M,Stecklein Terrance J conveys unto to Thole Carrie,Thole Ronald real estate at: Und 50% Int S 2’:Lamont:Original Lamont:4:7:,Und 50% Int S 2’:Lamont:Original Lamont:5:7:,Und 50% In N 20’:Lamont:Original Lamont:6:7

