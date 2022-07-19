Feb. 1
Stecklein Christi M,Stecklein Terrance J conveys unto to Thole Carrie,Thole Ronald real estate at: Und 50% Int S 2’:Lamont:Original Lamont:4:7:,Und 50% Int S 2’:Lamont:Original Lamont:5:7:,Und 50% In N 20’:Lamont:Original Lamont:6:7
Feb. 2
Morris Crystal Mae,Soukup Crystal Mae,Soukup Nathan conveys unto to Rawson Dustin J,Rawson Darci real estate at: S 14 Rods Of E 11 Rods & 10 Links Of:SE:32:87:7:,S 14 Rods Of W 12 Rods Of SW 1/4 Of:SE:32:87:7
Maas Michael S,Maas Suzanne E conveys unto to Berggren Kory J,Berggren Brooke M real estate at: Independence:Cornwell & Nabholz Addition:4:2
Feb. 3
Sabers David L,Sabers Kathy J conveys unto to Sabers David L -Revt,Sabers Kathy J -Revt real estate at: Beg 725’ N Of SW Cor...:NW:6:88:10
Steinbeck Marlene J -Esta,Little Beth J conveys unto to Maas Suzanne E,Maas Michael S real estate at: Independence:Sunnyside Addition\, Plat No. 2:59:
Feb. 4
Keane William R conveys unto to Keane William R,Keane James P real estate at: SW:32:88:10:,E 1/2 Exc...:NW:5:87:10
Burns Patrick Lynn conveys unto to Adams Mark E,Adams Catherine E real estate at: Com At SW Cor Of N 1/2 Of...:SE:14:90:7:,S 1 Rod Of...:Lamont:Quicks 4Th Addition:6::,S 1 Rod Of:Lamont:Quicks 4Th Addition:11:
Feb. 7
Buchanan County Sheriff,Wendling David A conveys unto to Numa Property Management LLC real estate at: Also 33’ Lying Adj To East:Chatham:Original Chatham:1:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To East:Chatham:Original Chatham:2:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To East:Chatham:Original Chatham:3:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To East:Chatham:Original Chatham:4:18
Buchanan County Sheriff,Cramer Jerry,Cramer Nancy conveys unto to Numa Property Management LLC real estate at: Exc W 8’ & 3”:Independence:Close’S Addition:4:3
Sopousek Chad M,Sopousek Heather M conveys unto to Bergeson Bret R,Bergeson Maggie R real estate at: Timber Ridge Addition:3:
Feb. 9
Sheriff Buchanan County,Wcf Financial Bank,Reuther James K,Reuther Jennifer L conveys unto to Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J real estate at: Com At A Pt 26 1/2 Rods W & 378’ S Of NE Cor Of W Frctl 1/2...:NE:3:88:9
Woods John W,Woods Sharon M conveys unto to Erhardt Timothy A,Rehardt Roxanne M real estate at: Com 536’ E & 160’ N Of SE Cor...:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:2:NE:5:90:10:,Parcel I Survey 1998R00237:NE:5:90:10
Cook Andrea K conveys unto to Cook Michael A real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2010R02905:SW:27:90:8:,Easement For Ing & Egr To Parcel A W 500’ Of S 40’ Of:SW:27:90:8:,Parcel Survey 2015R03627:SW:27:90:8
Feb. 10
Craft Duane E -Esta,Rottinghaus Debra J -Ex conveys unto to Farmtaught Inc real estate at: SE:35:89:10:SE:35:89:10:,N 1/2:SE:35:89:10:,Part Of Lying S Of Illinois Central Rr Exc...:NE:35:89:10
Craft Duane E -Esta,Rottinghaus Debra J -Ex conveys unto to Rottinghaus Lee,Rottinghaus Debra real estate at: E 1/2 Exc...:NW:35:89:10
Feb. 11
Fowlkes Melissa,Fowlkes Alfred J,Ciesielski David L conveys unto to Fowlkes Dustin real estate at: Plat Of Survey Parcel B:NE:34:89:10
Campbell Mark R,Campbell Michele conveys unto to Clinton Mitchell,Clinton Katherine real estate at: N 72’ Of Com 26 1/2 Rods W & 533’ S Of NE Corner Of W Frl 1/2...Exc Sly 2’::3:88:9
Feb. 14
Graham Maybeth conveys unto to Graham Merlon real estate at: S 1/2:NW:13:87:10
Leisinger Candyce K,Hiatt Candyce K,Hiatt Steven conveys unto to Moran Kelly R,Moran John real estate at: Parcel B Survey 1994R02854:NW:18:89:8
Feb. 15
Crosser Scott B,Crosser Pamela S conveys unto to Crosser Jacob S,Crosser Jason D real estate at: Independence:Paisley Sub-Div. Of Union Addition:2:
Smiley Faces LLC conveys unto to Wilkerson Mashell R real estate at: Beg At A Pt 33’ E & 780’ S Of NW Cor Of...:SW:32:89:10:,
Feb. 16
Zeien Gable,Zeien Tammy C conveys unto to Zeien Gable,Zeien Tammy C real estate at: Com 179’ Of SE Corner...:Jesup:Merrill’S Suv-Div:16::,Com At A Point 140’ W & 142’ N:Jesup:Merrill’S Suv-Div:16:
Vandaele Family Farms LLC,Vandaele Rick conveys unto to Vandaele Russell,Vandaele Kathy real estate at: Part Of S 1/2 Exc S 450’:SW:29:90:10:,Com At S 1/4 Corner....::29:90:10
Vandaele Rick -Tr,Vandaele Laura -Revt conveys unto to Van Daele Chad R,Vandaele Amber L real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2022R00160:NW:29:90:10
Vandaele Rick -Tr,Vandaele Laura -Revt conveys unto to Vandaele Rick real estate at: Exc...:SW:20:90:10:,Exc... Parcel C Survey 2007R03245:SW:20:90:10:,E 1/2:SE:20:90:10:SE:20:90:10:SE:20:90:10:,Portion...Parcel F Survey 2022R00160 Exc...:NW:29:90:10
Feb. 17
Warm Alexander P conveys unto to Schilling Lori,Schilling David real estate at: E 75’ Of:Independence:Close’S Addition:4:6
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Benson Janice Faye real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1St Addn::10
Latham Beryl J -Esta,Latham Robert James -Ex conveys unto to Zieser Tiffany A real estate at: Hazleton:Woodland Front 2Nd Addition:1:4
Feb. 18
Rachuy Darlene C -Esta,Trumbauer Pamela S -Adm conveys unto to Trumbauer Andrew,Trumbauer Melissa real estate at: E 2 Rods:Jesup:Original Jesup:143::,W 16’:Jesup:Original Jesup:144::,Use In Common W/Property Abutting On E Hereof...:Jesup:Original Jesup:
Falsetti Dominick V Jr,Falsetti Kathryn V conveys unto to Schock Kyle,Eliasen Melissa real estate at: Beg At The SE Cor Of N 1/2 Of...:SW:18:90:10
Allan Marcus Jacob,Allan Teri conveys unto to Yoder John H,Yoder Sarah E real estate at: Exc Parcel B Survey 2002R03138:NE:14:90:7
Pennington Kinda K,Pennington Michelle conveys unto to Mills Norman L,Mills Debra J real estate at: Undiv 1/3 Int S 114 Acres Exc...:SE:7:88:8
Kirby Dustin,Kirby Angela Jean conveys unto to Reilly Cristin D real estate at: Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:16:113:,W 20’ 9Th St Between:Quasqueton:Davis & Benthall’S Addition:9:112:,W 20’ 9Th St Between:Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:16:112
Steve Gee Construction Inc conveys unto to Mcnamara Mary E real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1St Addn::9
Feb. 22
Allsup Matthew D -Ex,Straw Anna L -Esta conveys unto to Allsup Harry G,Allsup Erin L real estate at: Beg At NE Corner...:SE:4:87:8
Kress Mark A,Kress Janet L conveys unto to Kelchen Brian John,Kelchen Erin Michelle real estate at: Winthrop:Winthrop Betterment Sub-Div:3:
Feb. 23
Sanboeuf Development LLC,Sanboeuf Louis -Man conveys unto to Craun Nathan L,Craun Hillary K real estate at: River Ridge Addition:23::NE:32:89:9
Mcgraw Dean Lavern,Mcgraw Amy conveys unto to Mcgraw Steven John,Mcgraw Kriss A real estate at: Com At A Pt 121’ E From NW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’S Addition:3:4
Mcgraw Phillip Alan,Mcgraw Constance K conveys unto to Mcgraw Steven John,Mcgraw Kriss A real estate at: Com At A Pt 121’ E From NW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’S Addition:3:4
Mcgraw Sandra M conveys unto to Mcgraw Steven John,Mcgraw Kriss A real estate at: Com At A Pt 121’ E From NW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’S Addition:3:4
Feb. 24
Seemann Timothy D,Seemann Kimberly A conveys unto to Bird Lucas D real estate at: Winthrop:Murphy & James Addition:8:2
Olsen Barbara conveys unto to Olsen Robin Lyn real estate at: Aurora:Original Aurora:6:3:Aurora:Original Aurora:7:3
Shields Gregory D,Shields Karen M conveys unto to Nacthman Devon L,Riesen Anna E real estate at: & N 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W Adjacent To Lot Exc E 50’:Rowley:Dean’S 2Nd Addition:3:1:,& N 1/2 Of Alley Running E & W Adjacent To Lot:Rowley:Dean’S 2Nd Addition:4:1
Feb. 25
Bagby Kenda K conveys unto to Short Stephen Paul,Short Helen Catherine,Short Patrick John,Short Amy Sue real estate at: Und 1/2 Interest:NW:32:88:7
Bagby Kenda K conveys unto to Short Stephen Paul,Short Helen Catherine real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2013R01772:NW:32:88:7
Numa Property Management LLC conveys unto to Nisland Asset Investment LLC real estate at: Also 33’ Lying Adj To E:Littleton:Original Littleton:1:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To E:Littleton:Original Littleton:2:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To E:Littleton:Original Littleton:3:18:,Also 33’ Lying Adj To E:Littleton:Original Littleton:4:18
Numa Property Management LLC conveys unto to Nisland Asset Investment LLC real estate at: Exc W 8’ & 3 Inches:Independence:Close’S Addition:4:3
Peterson Allen W,Peterson Mary R conveys unto to Allen Wilmer Peterson And Mary Ramona Peterson Revocable Trust,Peterson Allen Wilmer -Revt,Peterson Mary Ramona -Revt real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’S Addition:1:9:,S 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’S Addition:2:9
Feb. 28
Harris Bruce K,Harris Marcia conveys unto to Michael Alan R,Michael Cindy M real estate at: W 34’:Quasqueton:Thompson’S 3Rd Addition:2:45:Quasqueton:Thompson’S 3Rd Addition:3:45:Quasqueton:Thompson’S 3Rd Addition:4:45:,E 15’ Exc E 16’:Quasqueton:Thompson’S 3Rd Addition:5:45
Neuhaus Trenton Michael,Neuhaus Ashley M conveys unto to Schwan Zachary,Schwan Kylee real estate at: Parcel A Survey 1995R02554:SE:23:88:7
Robinson Carl Frederick conveys unto to The Probe LLC real estate at: E 79.29’ & Part Of Vac Alfred St:Lamont:Original Lamont:1:5:,E 79.29’ & Part Of Vac Alfred St:Lamont:Original Lamont:2:5:,E 79.29’ & Part Of Vac Alfred St:Lamont:Original Lamont:3:5:,E 79.29’ & Part Of Vac Alfred St:Lamont:Original Lamont:4:5:,E 79.29’ & Part Of Vac Alfred St:Lamont:Original Lamont:5:5