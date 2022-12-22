Sep 6
Brunner Kent,Brunner Kimberly S conveys unto to Johnson Vivian real estate at: That Portion Of The N 1/2 Of The Alley Abutting The S Side Of The E 34’:Jesup:Original Jesup:87:Com At NE Cor...Exc W 67’ Thereof:Jesup:Original Jesup:87
Schuster Deborah,Schuster Kevin conveys unto to Maurer David J,Maurer Erin M real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2Nd Addition:1:16:S 1/2 Of:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2Nd Addition:2:16
Bitterman Marion D,Bitterman Gerald L -POA conveys unto to Dake Anne real estate at: Independence:Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition:8
Powers Zelda -Esta,Amthauer Carrie -Ex,Oconnor Teresa -Ex conveys unto to Connolly Rental LLC real estate at: Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:1:39:Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:2:39:Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:3:39:Und 1/2 Int...N 10.6’ & Adjoining Alley:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:4:39
Powers Harold conveys unto to Connolly Rental LLC real estate at: Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:1:39:Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:2:39:Ind 1/2 Int...S 48’ Of :Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:3:39:Und 1/2 Int...N 10.6’ & Adjoining Alley:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:4:39
Powers Harold conveys unto to Connolly Rental LLC real estate at: Beg At SE Corner...:Quasqueton:Rea & Pratts Addition:4:43
Brown Timothy,Brown Tim,Brown Carrie conveys unto to Frank Nick,Frank Mckenna real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:3:4:N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:4:4
Sep 7
Nisland Asset Investment LLC conveys unto to Debuhr Laura real estate at: & W 33’ Lying Adjacent To E:Chatham:Original Chatham:1:18:& W 33’ Lying Adjacent To E:Chatham:Original Chatham:2:18:& W 33’ Lying Adjacent To E:Chatham:Original Chatham:3:18:& W 33’ Lying Adjacent To E:Chatham:Original Chatham:4:18
Sep 8
Kime David L -Esta,Cummings Tracy -Adm conveys unto to Maynard Savings Bank real estate at: Hazleton:Hazleton Station:13:8
Sep 9
Sanboeuf Louis L -Revt,Sanboeuf Lisa -Revt conveys unto to Beveridge William B,Barkley Judy M,Beveridge Family Trust real estate at: Lot 1 River Ridge Addn:NE:32:89:9
Sanboeuf Development LLC conveys unto to Beveridge William B -Cotr,Barkley Judy -Cotr,Beveridge Family Trust real estate at: Lot 2 River Ridge Addn:NE:32:89:9
Millennium Trust Co LLC,Ronnebaum Morris L conveys unto to Kaufman Kevin L real estate at: NE:25:89:10:E 18 Acres:NE:25:89:10:W 22 Acres:NE:25:89:10:NE:25:89:10:Exc Parcel C 1997R03267:NE:25:89:10
Kaufman Keviin L conveys unto to Otter Ventures LLC real estate at: Exc Parcel C Survey 1997R03267 & Retracement Survey 2022R02417:NE:25:89:10
Webb Garle conveys unto to Reiff Properties LLC real estate at: N 4 Rods Of:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:5:7:N 4 Rods Of:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:6:7
Yearous Rex Allan Jr,Yearous Bobbie Jo conveys unto to Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A real estate at: & W 1/2 Of Alley Running N & S...:Quasqueton:Davis Addition:2:24:& W 1/2 Of Alley Running N & S...:Quasqueton:Davis Addition:3:24
Guge Doris D,Guge Chad,Guge Tiffany,Hodges Rachelle,Hodges Brian conveys unto to Schwarting Tony,Schwarting Julie real estate at: Com At A Point 112’ W Of Point 1 Foot S Of NE Corner...:Rowley:Original Rowley:1:11
Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A conveys unto to Yearous Rex A Jr,Yearous Bobbie Jo real estate at: Parcel N Survey 2022R02517:SW:22:88:8
Sep 12
Lane Beverly J conveys unto to Beatty Jessica J real estate at: Com 8.3 Chains S Of NE Corner Of S 1/2....:NE:7:87:10
Jrl Holding Lc conveys unto to Rlc Investments Of Iowa LLC real estate at: Parcel S Survey 2011R02579:SW:32:89:10
Smith Alex,Smith Elizabeth conveys unto to Rugger Troy D,Rugger Stephanie real estate at: Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:17:1:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:18:1:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:19:1:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:20:1
Sep 13
Murray Diana L conveys unto to Vandevorde Gerald L real estate at: Parcel A Survey 1996R00495 In NE 1/4 Of Frctnl:NE:2:90:8
Vandevorde Gerald L,Vande Vorde Gerald,Vande Vorde Elaine A conveys unto to Vande Vorde George L,Vande Vorde Lisa J real estate at: S 1/2 Of:NW:16:90:8:N 1/2 Of:SW:16:90:8
Conner Luke E,Conner Bethany T conveys unto to Clark Brandi L real estate at: S 70’:Independence:Melones Addition:4:15:E 10’ Of S 70’:Independence:Melones Addition:5:15
Francois John E -Revt,Francois Elizabeth M -Revt conveys unto to Francois Randall J,Francois Megan C real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2011R03520:SE:35:90:7
Sep 14
Carpenter Michael Ray,Carpenter Tabitha conveys unto to Kremer Nicholas P real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:5:5:S 1/2 Of:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:6:5
Sep 15
Wilcox Karen -Ex,Klouda Kenneth G -Esta conveys unto to Dolan Benjamin real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2022R01426:NW:25:87:7
Levendusky Susan D conveys unto to Ohl Steven J,Ohl Mary J real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:1:25:S 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:2:25:N 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:7:25:N 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:8:25
Three Elms Development LLC conveys unto to Scheel John,Scheel Nancy real estate at: Independence:Three Elms Condominiums:5
Olsen Barbara conveys unto to Harker Wendy,Harker Nicholas real estate at: 33’ Alley Lying W...&:Aurora:Original Aurora:1:5
Sep 16
Fowler Ellen M,Sullivan Ellen M,Kohlmeyer Kyle Edward,Fowler Kyle Edward conveys unto to Niedert Edward Louis Ii,Niedert Kimberly real estate at: Brandon:Fout’s 2Nd Addition:1:11:Brandon:Fout’s 2Nd Addition:2:11
Mansfield Lisa Kay -Esta,Medearis Lisa Kay -Esta,Mansfield David J -Adm,Kaplan Wendy -Adm conveys unto to Strief Roger A real estate at: N 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:19
Sanboeuf Development LLC conveys unto to Indee Properties LLC real estate at: Lots 3\, 4\, 12\, 27 & 30 River Ridge Survey 2004R01191:NE:32:89:9:Portion Of Parcel A N 1/2 Exc Final Plat Of River Ridge 2004R01191 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2014R02557 & Affidavit 2016R02361:NE:32:89:9
Jrl Holding Company LLC conveys unto to Rlc Investments Of Iowa LLC real estate at: Parcel S Survey 2011R02579:SW:32:89:10
Sep 19
Kajj LLC conveys unto to Rohlfsen Todd L,Rohlfsen Annette T real estate at: S 1/2:NW:1:87:10
Trimble David J,Trimble Donna M conveys unto to Trimble Daniel,Trimble Katie real estate at: S 60’ Of N 80’ Of A Parcel Desc As Com 20 Rods S Of NW Cor...:NW:5:90:10
Stratton John Lee,Stratton Norma Jean conveys unto to Buck Kay E real estate at: Hazleton:Woodland Front 3Rd Addition:2
Harkin Marlene K -Esta,Wenner Roxanne M -Ex conveys unto to Wenner Roxanne M real estate at: A Piece Of Land...Com 340’ S Of SW Corner...:Hazleton:Woodland Front 3Rd Addition:2:NE:5:90:10
Fernandes Connie M conveys unto to Sandstrom Jalen Earl real estate at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:6:17:N 1/2 Exc E 68’ Of Sd Lots:Independence:Bull’s Addition:7:17
Greenley Development Co conveys unto to Mclaren Sherie L -Tr,Mclaren Dave -Tr,Mclaren Sherie L -Liv real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge 6Th Addition:3
Sep 20
Engel William D,Engel Alicia,Widner James conveys unto to Shadid Woodrow Jr,Shadid Luann real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:92
Sep 21
Flippin Indee LLC conveys unto to Hubrig Ian W,Meier Emily E real estate at: Independence:Sunnyside Addition:17
Oberbreckling Daniel O conveys unto to Gates Cynthia real estate at: S 28 Rods Of E 28 Rods Of W Frctl 1/2 Of:SW:19:88:8
Sep 22
Blin Randy A,Blin Deborah conveys unto to Fahey David L,Fahey Kristen M real estate at: S 1/2 Of:Praire Ridge Sub-Div:1:NE:32:89:9
Sep 23
Martins Douglas J,Martins Janice D conveys unto to Martins Emily K real estate at: W 1/2:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:2:5:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:3:5
Wood Beth Ann,Oloughlin Terrance Joseph,Bennett Robert F Sr conveys unto to Hershey Rentals LLC real estate at: Exc E 20 Acres:SW:9:90:9
Meyer Julie Ann -Esta,Metzger Julie Ann -Esta,Belfield Robin M -Ex,Hellental William H -Ex conveys unto to Crew Valerie J real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2004R04970:SW:15:87:9:Parcels D & E Survey 2006R03694:SW:15:87:9
Knipper Trevor A,Knipper Stacia J conveys unto to Mcgraw Dakotah Jo real estate at: Part Of Parcel Desc As Com NW Cor...Exc...:Lamont:Sub-Div Of Lot NW4\, NW4NE4 23 90 7:30:23:90:7
Andrews Randy E,Andrews Karen K,Lange Janine M conveys unto to Nisland Asset Investments LLC real estate at: Independence:Sunnyside Addition:31
Sep 26
Ohl Construction Inc,Ohl Ron -Pre conveys unto to Cappel Kenneth H,Cappel Dorothy J real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 6Th Addition:10
Cummings Nyle,Cummings Elizabeth conveys unto to Reiling Jeremy,Reiling Holly real estate at: W 1/2:NE:27:90:7:NW:27:90:7:E 3 Rods:SE:22:90:7
Sep 27
Sweeney Investments A Limited Partnership conveys unto to 21St Place Investment Group LLC real estate at: E 1/2 Of W 1/2:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:5:5:E 1/2 Of W 1/2:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:8:5
Schultz Leona V conveys unto to Schultz Leona V,Burke Cynthia K real estate at: Independence:Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition:9
Sep 29
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Parcels H\, I & J NE Frl1/4 Survey 2010R02358:6:88:10:Parcel K NE Frl1/4 Survey 2012R01164 & Corrected Survey 2012R02066:6:88:10
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Beg At A Point 33’ S & 418’ W Of NE Corner Of W Frl1/2 Of NE Frl1/4....:6:88:10
J & D Investors LLC,Bloes Donald L,Bloes Gerald F conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Part Of E 1/2...Com 566’ N & 66’ E Of SW Corner...:SW:32:89:10
Jesup Economic Development Foundation Inc conveys unto to Farmers State Bank real estate at: Part Of E 1/2...Com 566’ N & 66’ E Of SW Corner....:SW:32:89:10
Zimmer Joan E,Crawford Dennis L -Att conveys unto to Robinson Brian real estate at: E 104’ Of S 3 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:4:E 104’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:5:4
Hunter Gregory D -Esta,Hunter Andrew -Adm,Hunt Tonya -Adm conveys unto to Eckhoff Raeann L real estate at: Beg 198’ S & 430.8’ W Of NE Cor Of W 6 Acres Of N 12 Acres Of S 16 1/2 Acres...:SE:27:89:9
Naylor Gregory R,Naylor Marcie A conveys unto to Rasmussen Tyler,Rasmussen Megan real estate at: Exc Com NW Cor...:Independence:Green Ridge Addition:19
Sep 30
Helmuth Aden P,Helmuth Sara J conveys unto to Sabus David C real estate at: N 1/2 Exc W 365’...:SW:11:89:10:Exc Parcel E 2003R03587 & Parcel F 2003R03588 & Exc Parcel J Sec 10 & Exc Parcel B Survey 2016R03776:SE:11:89:10
Megonigle Douglas W conveys unto to Cashen Brenda Lee real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:5:14
Ruble Melinda G -Revt,Copenhaver Iona M -T conveys unto to Eastern Iowa Farms LLC,Wj Burk Farms LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R02286:NW:26:88:9:Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R02286:NW:26:88:9
Jans Ronald P,Jans Mary A conveys unto to Little Court LLC real estate at: Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:3:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:7:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:8:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:9:6:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:10:6:Exc E 26’:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:2:6
Blin Jonathan J,Blin Crystal D conveys unto to Helmuth Rudy F real estate at: Parcel Dd Suvery 2013R01822:NE:27:89:9:Parcel Ee Survey 2013R01823:NW:27:89:9
Buchanan County Sheriff,Janssen Brent A,Northpointe Bank conveys unto to Federal National Mortgage Association real estate at: S 1/2 Com 4 Rods S Of SE Corner:Independence:Close’s Addition:5
Dahl Dan,Dahl Marci conveys unto to Lawless Luke real estate at: Com NE Cor...:NE:19:89:9:Com NE Cor...:19:89:9