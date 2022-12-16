August 1
Primmer Dillon J conveys unto to Bascom Shianne real estate at: Brandon:Brandon Original:7:5:Brandon:Brandon Original:8:5
Hulbert Susan J conveys unto to Rasmussen Austin,Rasmussen Morgan real estate at: Com NE Cor...Being Part Of N 1/2:SW:27:89:9
Greenley Development Co,Greenley Leroy O conveys unto to Henderson Family Land LLC real estate at: S 1/2 Exc...:SE:5:88:9:,Parcel F Survey 2002R03473:SE:5:88:9
Jons Joy M -Revt,Jons Joy M -Tr conveys unto to Jons Kenneth W,Jons Christine M real estate at: Beg NW Cor...:SE:35:87:8
Else Darryle Lynn,Else Jillaine conveys unto to Woody’s Warehouse LLC real estate at: Beg At A Pt 734.5’ W Of The N 1/4 Cor...:6:88:10
Birdnow Properties LLC,Birdnow Jeremy -Poa conveys unto to Hgh Properties LLC real estate at: A Part Of The S 1/2 Com At The SW Cor...:NE:7:88:10
August 2
Craney Lawrence,Kreutner Ann N -Att conveys unto to Seastrand Matthew J,Seastrand Shana R real estate at: NW:NE:11:88:10:,Recorded In Survey 2005R03820
Fitzer Marion conveys unto to Pierce Alisun real estate at: Jesup:Lehman — Woolsey 1st Addition:18
Schmitz Jennifer L conveys unto to Cichon Edyta Monika real estate at: Com 4 Rods S Of SW Corner...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:11
Schmidt Gene D,Schmidt Pamela S conveys unto to Drees Curt D,Drees Krista real estate at: Jesup:Green Haven 2nd Addition:4
Drees Curt D,Drees Krista M conveys unto to Casper Jennifer real estate at: Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:3:2:,Parcel L Survey 2007R02849:SE:28:87:10
August 3
Bathen Lloyd G,Bathen Sue L conveys unto to Bathen Lloyd G,Bathen Sue L real estate at: W 1/2:SW:30:87:10:SW:30:87:10:,S 1/2:SW:30:87:10:,W 9 Acres Of N1/2 Exc N 269’ Of W 783’ & Exc Parcel A Survey 1999R04223:SW:30:87:10
Williams Geraldine M conveys unto to Bathen Larry E real estate at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:10:2
Nisland Asset Investment LLC conveys unto to Beesecker Brock R real estate at: Com 4 Rods W & 51’ N Of NW Cor..:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:5:4
Albert Brothers Properties LLC,Albert Tyler A,Albert Tobin L conveys unto to Lehman Riley D,Lehman Alissa M real estate at: Exc N 75’:Brandon:Fouts Addition:4:10
Schwartz Ruben H,Schwartz Anna E conveys unto to Schwartz Ferman,Schwartz Lorene real estate at: Parcel H Survey 2008R03570 In W 1/2:18:90:9
Schwartz Ferman,Schwartz Lorene J conveys unto to Miller Daniel O,Miller Barbara real estate at: W 1/2:SE:7:90:9
Budzine Kaleb M,Budzine Anna L,Pinneke Anna L conveys unto to Mclaren Sherie L -Liv real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge 6th Addition:2
Brock David A conveys unto to Beyer Brandon Joseph,Beyer Brittany Nicole real estate at: E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:6:16:,E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:7:16:,E 40’:Independence:Bartle’s 2nd Addition:8:16
August 4
Wieland Jonathan H,Wieland Ashley conveys unto to Seemann Benjamin,Seemann Shelbie real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 1st Addition:1
Kramer Dawn M conveys unto to Pope Autumn G real estate at: Exc S 22’:Lamont:Quicks Addition:11:2:Lamont:Quicks Addition:12:2
Palmer Don R,Palmer Brandi L conveys unto to Speller Allen real estate at: Lot 5 King Country Estates:31:88:10
Kivell Jodeen C conveys unto to Dumer Jordan A real estate at: Aurora:Warren’s 3rd Addition:5:1
Kivell Jodeen C conveys unto to Dumer Jordan A real estate at: Aurora:Warren’s 3rd Addition:3:1:Aurora:Warren’s 3rd Addition:4:1
Anderson Steven G,Anderson Pennie G conveys unto to Moore Ralph R,Moore Leanne real estate at: Com At A Point 32 Rods E Of NW Corner...:NW:3:88:9
Flickinger Alanson J,Flickinger Julie M conveys unto to Anderson Steven G,Anderson Pennie G real estate at: Independence:Melones Addition:4:10
August 5
Ekstrand Connie conveys unto to Blekeberg Leah M real estate at: Com At NW Corner....:23:90:9
Strickell Eric S,Strickell Charissa D conveys unto to Mangrich Jackie E,Peyton Ryan W real estate at: Winthrop:Winthrop Betterment Sub-Div:22
Fatbutt Enterprises LLC conveys unto to Camenisch Jimmy L,Camenisch Julie real estate at: S 16.5’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:1:9:,N 38’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:8:9
Henderson Alex W,Henderson Kelly L conveys unto to Henderson Family Land LLC real estate at: Exc S 660’ Of The W 330’ Thereof:NE:26:87:8
Henderson Ethan J,Henderson Farah M conveys unto to Henderson Family Land LLC real estate at: NE:26:87:8
August 8
Denner Teresa K,Nelson-Denner Teresa K -Revt conveys unto to Henderson Ethan J,Henderson Farah M real estate at: SE:28:90:8
Denner Teresa K,Nelson-Denner Teresa K -Revt conveys unto to Henderson Alex W,Henderson Kelly L real estate at: SE:28:90:8
Denner Teresa K,Nelson Denner Teresa K -Revt conveys unto to Henderson Family Land LLC real estate at: S 1/2 Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 1999R01131:SE:28:90:8
Scheetz Tiffany W conveys unto to Mundschenk Douglas,Mundschenk Lexie real estate at: N 44’ Of:Independence:Melones Addition:3:13:,N 44’ Of:Independence:Melones Addition:4:13
Flack Max,Flack Tamara conveys unto to Flack Logan D real estate at: E 1/2 Of Com At A Point 66’ N Of NE Corner Block 2 Independence...Exc S 78’:SE:34:89:9
August 9
Morris Charles E conveys unto to Williams Christopher R real estate at: E 3 Rods:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:6:14:,W 5 1/2’ Of S 82’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:7:14
Burns Jade conveys unto to Scherbring Nicholas,Scherbring Heather Lynn real estate at: Parcel P Survey 2002R02432:Wilderness Heights:3:2:88:9:,
Wilcox Scott R,Wilcox Tami L conveys unto to Schremser Ryan P,Schremser Camille L real estate at: River Ridge Addition:10:NE:32:89:9
Jr’s Property Management LLC,Schares Roger -Man conveys unto to Schares Roger real estate at: Parcel G SW Frl 1/4 Survey 2003R06278:NE:7:89:10
August 10
Clark Stephen J,Clark Laurie A conveys unto to Clark Todd real estate at: Brandon:Brandon Original:7:2
Steils Liza conveys unto to Sebetka Dalton real estate at: Com 33 Rods N & 103’ W Of SE Corner...:SW:32:89:10:,Parcel Ll Survey 2016R03655:SW:32:89:10
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steve P -Pre conveys unto to Hannan Linda J real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:6
Muench Sheri A -Ex,Muench John F -Esta conveys unto to Muench John F -Tes real estate at: Exc Parcel A Survey 1988R02129 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2002R04395:SE:9:90:8:NE:16:89:8:,N 1/2:SE:21:90:8:SW:21:90:8:,N 3/4 Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2010R03939 Exc Land Sold To Reilings...Survey 2021R04241:SW:22:90:8
Frush Kurt L,Frush Lou Ann conveys unto to Frush Tyler J,Frush Olivia N real estate at: E 257.59’ Lot 3 Delagardelle’s Subdivision:6:88:10:Delagardelle Sub-Div To Buchanan County:4:6:88:10
August 11
Mullnix Leah R,Harp Leah R,Mullnix Nicholas conveys unto to Albert Brothers Properties LLC real estate at: Mullnix Minor Plat Survey 2022R02088:2:NW:28:87:10
Tournier Cody D,Tournier Jennifer conveys unto to Arceneaux Holly M,Arceneaux Steven P Jr real estate at: Com 66’ S Of SE Corner Lot 8 Block 7 Brenizer’s Addn Jesup....:SW:32:89:10
Grover Max D,Grover Charlotte F conveys unto to Grover Max D -Revt,Grover Charlotte F -Revt real estate at: S 1/2 Of The S 1/2 Of The:NE:10:87:9:,N 20 Acres Of The N 1/2 Of The:SE:10:87:9:,N 1/2 Of The N 1/2:SW:11:87:9
Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J conveys unto to Gander Denise Dee real estate at: Independence:North Ridge Addition:11
Brinkley Teri S,Brickly Thomas M,Hickman David H,Hickman Cynthia J,Hickman Dennis D,Hickman Jane Kyle conveys unto to Short Kelly J,Short Lacy J real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel F Survey 2017R03718:NW:17:88:7
August 12
Vogel Calvin J,Vogel Cassie conveys unto to Tournier Cody real estate at: Com At NW Corner Of N 5 Acres Of W 12 1/2 Acres Of S 1/2...:NW:10:89:10
Anderson Jeremy,Anderson Sarah conveys unto to Sebetka Brad real estate at: Shady Oaks Estates:Shady Oaks Sub-Div:5:31:89:10
Corkery Gary,Corkery Theresa conveys unto to Federspiel Andrew real estate at: Com At A Point On W Line Of Hwy 150 650’ Due S Of N Line....:SE:4:88:9
Pond Kelly,James Paul Kastli Family Trust conveys unto to Little Property Management LLC real estate at: Exc E 73’:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:4:3:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:5:3
Davis Darian conveys unto to Hammers Gary real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:190
Wieland Mary L conveys unto to Wieland Mary L -Revt real estate at: Beg At A Pt 104.5’ E Of SW Cor...:SE:27:88:8:,Parcel Dd Survey 2012R03686:SE:27:88:8:,Parcel H Survey 2012R03685:NW:26:88:8:,Parcel H Survey 2012R03685:SW:26:88:8
Davis Lloyd J,Davis Phyllis conveys unto to Davis Lloyd J -Revt,Davis Phyllis -Revt real estate at: Independence:Upper Terrace Drive Addition:13
Davis Lloyd J,Davis Phyllis A conveys unto to Ljdavis LLC real estate at: Independence:The Pines First Addition:38
August 15
Tournier Amanda,Coonrad Todd conveys unto to Tournier’s Recycling Inc real estate at: S 40’ Of:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:15:5
Duffy John L,Duffy Sandra Kay,Tennyson Sandra Kay conveys unto to Duffy Sandra Kay real estate at: Com At A Point 430’ S Of NE Corner....:NE:30:87:8
Sperfslage Alan R,Sperfslage Lori conveys unto to Burco Jd Land LLC real estate at: E 80 Acres Of S 120 Acres Exc Parcel B Survey 2013R00552:SE:34:90:9
Donnelly Keith A,Donnelly Danielle conveys unto to Detweiler Mark real estate at: Parcel A Survey 2018R02802:NE:30:90:8
Hickman David H,Hickman Cynthia J,Hickman Dennis D,Hickman Jane Kyle conveys unto to Brickley Teri S,Brickley Thomas M real estate at: S 1/2 Of:NW:17:88:7
August 16
Farley Rentals LLC,Farley Josh -Man conveys unto to Barche David real estate at: Exc S 58’:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:1:7
Staton Dream Rentals LLC,Staton Chad L -Man conveys unto to Wolf James L,Wolf Ginger M real estate at: Quasqueton:Davis Addition:15:115:Quasqueton:Davis Addition:16:115:,W 1/2 Of 8th St Running N & S Between Lot 16 Blk 115 &:9:116:,
Faehse William C,Faehse William C Iii,Spieth Sarah conveys unto to Learmonth Ian,Learmonth Heather real estate at: Jesup:Haskins 2nd Addition:2
Sullivan Jason,Sullivan Jodi conveys unto to Kallaus Cameron,Kallaus Katelyn real estate at: W 1/2:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:3:3
August 17
Frye Stephanie L conveys unto to Frye Scott real estate at: 1/3 Interest:SE:30:90:8
August 18
Haynes Kathleen A conveys unto to Haynes Kevin G,Haynes Keith A,Hilsenbeck Kelly A real estate at: Com 42 Rods & 14’ N Of SW Corner...:NE:23:90:7
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Kelley Michael D real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1st Addn:30
Harvey Stephany D -Revt conveys unto to Haak Robert -Revt real estate at: Com 50’ E & 215’ N Of NW Cor...Exc Parcel N Survey 2018R02103:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:2:NW:34:89:9
Davis Shawn,Davis Jennifer conveys unto to Smith Zachary real estate at: Fairbank:Maricle 2nd Addition:2
Smith Sean P,Smith Megan L conveys unto to Davis Darian,Schmit Spencer real estate at: Jesup:Blue Grass 1st Addition:1:1:,Tract B:Jesup:Blue Grass 2nd Addition
August 19
Nisland Asset Investment LLC conveys unto to Attwood Brett Alan,Attwood Melissa Marie real estate at: E 1/2 Of Ally Located In Said Addn & :Rowley:Dean’s Addition:4:3:,E 1/2 Of Ally Located In Said Addn & :Rowley:Dean’s Addition:5:3
Luebbers William J conveys unto to Luebbers William J -Revt real estate at: Exc...:SE:23:89:10:,W 1/2:SE:23:89:10:,N 1/2 Exc Beg NW Cor...:NW:27:88:10:,Parcel A Survey 2006R03693:NE:25:88:10:,N 1/2:NE:31:89:9:,Part Of S 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Row:NE:31:89:9:,S 1/2 Exc Com SW Cor..:SW:24:89:10:,Exc Parcel A Survey 2006R03693:NE:25:88:10:,Exc Parcel C Survey 2006R02628:SE:24:88:10
Hogan Margaret A,Luloff Mark -Poa conveys unto to Cook Alan,Cook Janet real estate at: Exc N 10’:Winthrop:Walter Addition:3:2
Johnson Michael C,Johnson Diane M conveys unto to Dawson James R,Dawson Stephanie A real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Melones Addition:6:15:,S 1/2:Independence:Melones Addition:7:15
August 22
Ttr Holdings LLC,Venem Robert W -Man conveys unto to Gehrke Dylan real estate at: S 88’:Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:7:7
Vandaele Rick conveys unto to Hershberger Perry J,Hershberger Verna J real estate at: Parcel H Survey 2021R02981:NE:21:90:10:,E 5 Acres Of S 1/2:SE:21:90:10
Thomas Jennifer Nicole conveys unto to Bustos Chris,Bustos Ryanne real estate at: Com 85’ S & 90’ E Of NW Cor...:Independence:Melones Addition:5:,
August 23
Sherman Joan F -Ex,Sherman Frank W -Esta conveys unto to Sherman Joan F real estate at: E 1/2:SW:32:88:7
Shepherd Dixie L,Mayo Pamela D,Mayo Curtis R conveys unto to Shepherd Farm LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Of N 1/2 Exc Survey 2003R00640 Desc As Com N 1/4 Cor...:19:90:9
Nielsen Fred,Nielsen Mary Ann conveys unto to Nielsen Fred J,Nielsen Mary Ann real estate at: S 1/2:NE:27:90:9:,N 3/4:SE:27:90:9
August 24
Richards Zackery conveys unto to Marple Aimee real estate at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:22:Independence:Bull’s Addition:5:22:Independence:Bull’s Addition:10:22
Hagge Elizabeth K -Esta,Hagge Michael D -Ex conveys unto to Mcelroy Gary,Mcelroy Deanna real estate at: Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:14-17:2
August 25
Reck Douglas B -Tr,Turner Jan Marie -Tr,Reck Helen M -T,Reck Donald P -T conveys unto to Turner Jan Marie real estate at: W 1/2:SE:19:89:7:,E 1/2 Exc Com SE Cor...& Exc Parcel A In SE SW Survey 2000R00534:SW:19:89:7
Reck Douglas B -Tr,Turner Jan Marie -Tr,Reck Helen M -T,Reck Donald P -T conveys unto to Reck Douglas B real estate at: NW:20:89:7
Reck Douglas B -Tr,Turner Jan Marie -Tr,Reck Donald P -T,Reck Helen M -T conveys unto to Reck Sally S -Ex,Reck Steven D -Esta real estate at: Exc Parcel A In SW SW Survey 2015R03909:SW:16:89:7
Nrfw Investments LLC conveys unto to Wilson Joe,Wilson Brittany real estate at: Prairie Winds 1st Addition:1:SW:31:89:10
Boyer Ronald C,Boyer Barbara K conveys unto to Buchtela Curtis,Schoonover Sydnie real estate at: Brandon:Edward’s Addition:4:1:Brandon:Edward’s Addition:5:1
August 26
Staton Dream Rentals LLC,Staton Chad L -Man conveys unto to Bistline Eric real estate at: & N 1/2 Of Alley S Of Aforesaid Property:Rowley:Dean’s 3rd Addition:3:3:,W 1/2 & N 1/2 Of Alley S Of Aforesaid Property:Rowley:Dean’s 3rd Addition:2:3
Reck Steven D -Esta conveys unto to Reck Sally S real estate at: Exc Parcel A In Survey 2015R03903:SW:16:89:7
Albert Craig A,Albert Judy K conveys unto to Stephens Nichole L real estate at: Parcel H Survey 2022R02415:SE:25:87:10
Starling Darrell D,Starling Janet S conveys unto to Haden Michael Alan,Haden Cara Marie real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2001R00742:SW:21:89:9:,N 1/2 Exc Beg SW Cor...& Exc Parcel B Survey 1994R03108 & Exc Parcel D Survey 2001R00742:SW:21:89:9
Lamparter Construction LLC,Lamparter Eric -Man conveys unto to Arends Jacob G real estate at: & W 1/2 Of Alley In Deans Addn Run N & S Adj:Rowley:Griffman’s Addition:1
Melka Clarissa K,Melka Brittany A conveys unto to Lympus Grant D real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:1:8:,N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:2:8
Halligan Nicole,Halligan Tony conveys unto to Melka Clarissa K,Melka Brittany A real estate at: N 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:1:5:,N 1/2 Of:Independence:Fargo’s 2nd Addition:2:5
August 29
Griffioen Patricia A -Esta,First Community Trust conveys unto to Sandberg Mark L,Sandberg Hailee Jo M real estate at: Exc Parcel A Survey In Bk 535 Pg 5 & Exc...:NE:28:88:9:,E 1/2:NW:28:88:9
Kime David L -Esta,Cummings Tracy -Adm conveys unto to Maynard Savings Bank real estate at: Hazleton:Hazleton Station:13:8
Haden Michael A,Haden Cara M conveys unto to Stutzman Marvin F real estate at: Com S 1/4 Cor...:13:89:9
Etringer Linda Sue conveys unto to Rourke Troy Thomas real estate at: E 1/2 Exc W 6’ Thereof:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:7:11:,W 23 1/2’:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:11
Nielsen Fred,Nielsen Mary Ann conveys unto to Nielsen Fred J,Nielsen Mary Ann real estate at: S 1/2 Of:NE:27:90:9:,N 3/4 Of:SE:27:90:9:,Exc Com At NE Cor...:NE:27:90:9
Viafield conveys unto to Frye Grain LLC real estate at: Parcels H & I & J Surveys 1998R03226 1998R04608 & 1998R03602 Exc...:Winthrop:Cornick’s Addition:SE:36:89:8:,That Part Of W 1/2...Exc...:SE:36:89:8
August 30
Firefly Hc LLC,Rogers Gregory R -Man conveys unto to Faulkner Johnathon J real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition:14:16