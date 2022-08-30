May 12
Mangrich Lucretia M conveys unto to Fisher Amanda L,Fisher Colton real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:1:10:,S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:2:10
Steve Gee Properties LLC,Gee Steven P -Man conveys unto to Armbrecht Steven W,Hayes Mary Kathryn real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:19
Willoughby Clark L,Willoughby Patricia J conveys unto to Clark Craig,Clark Sandra real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:7:9:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:8:9:,E 33’ Exc...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:6:9
Curry Richard A,Curry Susan D conveys unto to Marting Rentals LLC real estate at: S 100’:Independence:West 2Nd Addition:1
Tarpy Lavern F,Tarpy Dawn Renee,Tarpy Renee conveys unto to Tarpy Lavern F -Revt,Tarpy Dawn R -Revt real estate at: Exc W 11.28’ Thereof:Independence:Union Addition:3:32:,E 1/4 And W 11.28’ Of Lot 3:Independence:Union Addition:4:32:,N 100’ & N 100’ Of W 3/4 Lot 4:Independence:Union Addition:5:32:,& W 3/4 Of Lot 4 Exc...:Independence:Union Addition:5:32:,E 26’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:10:13:,E 26’ Of S 43 1/2 Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:9:13:,W 51’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:5:13:,W 51’ & Of S 14’ Of:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:13:Independence:O’Briens Addition:4
May 13
Bovenmyer Ruth -Esta,Bovenmyer Dean -Ex conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer Dean,Bovenmyer Steven R,Bovenmyer Julie,Gilson Carol,Gilson Eric conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Bovenmyer David -Tr,Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust,Bovenmyer Dawn M -Tr conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Biang Chris -Tr,Biang Family Trust conveys unto to Bovenmyer Farms LLC real estate at: Exc Minor Plat Of Parcel I Survey 2020R02177\, Parcels K & L:NE:2:87:7
Wierck Bronson,Wierck Amanda conveys unto to Mcgarvey Chad,Mcgarvey Shawn real estate at: E 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2002R00930:NW:8:90:10
Schminke Adah L conveys unto to Davis Bonita S real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:22
May 16
Even Ryan J,Even Katherine A conveys unto to Youngblut Travis D,Youngblut Megahn V real estate at: Jesup:Shatzer’s 1St Addition:17
Youngblut Travis,Youngblut Megahn,Roscovius Megahn conveys unto to Harken Alexander J,Schares Alisha A real estate at: Jesup:Grand View Addition:3:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:4:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:5:1:Jesup:Grand View Addition:6:1
Pflughaupt Dustin J,Pflughaupt Rebecca A conveys unto to Short Kelly,Short Lacy real estate at: Exc Com 22 Rods S Of NW Cor...& Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R01512:NE:33:87:7
May 17
Taillon Kyana conveys unto to Macken Fiona real estate at: E 1/2 Of:Stanley:Original Stanley:12:3:,W 1/2 Of:Stanley:Original Stanley:13:3
Martin Joshua John conveys unto to Lawrence Braxton M,Cook Hayley K real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2014R00572 Being Part Of:SW:31:87:7:,
Dietzenbach Myrle J,Dietzenbach Kaye J conveys unto to Jdrs Properties LLC real estate at: & N 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Adjacent To:Independence:Kenwood Addition:3:1:,E 42’ & N 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Adjacent To:Independence:Kenwood Addition:4:1
May 18
Puff Jodie A conveys unto to Puff John R real estate at: Lot 5 Diamond Ridge Estates:4:90:9
Corkery Craig conveys unto to Corkery Craig,Dingbaum Victoria L real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:60
May 19
Skeleton Key Rental LLC conveys unto to Opitz Matthew L,Opitz Elizabeth L real estate at: Aurora:Warren’s Addition:3:1
Davis Shawn T,Davis Jennifer conveys unto to Kleitsch Bryce real estate at: Exc E 10’ Thereof:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:8:2:,
Reinertson Leslie M conveys unto to St Athanasius Church real estate at: S 1/2:Jesup:Original Jesup:317:,S 1/2:Jesup:Original Jesup:318:,
Pflughaupt Dustin J,Pflughaupt Rebecca A conveys unto to Reid Chad A,Reid Wendy M real estate at: Parcel D Survey 2002R01512:NE:33:87:7
May 20
Smith Keith A -Esta conveys unto to Smith Linda G real estate at: An Undiv 1/2 Int...Exc ...:SE:27:88:9
Smith Linda G conveys unto to Smith Linda G -Tr,Smith Linda G -Revt real estate at: An Undiv 1/2 Int...Exc ...:SE:27:88:9
Toulouse Kevin,Toulouse Juliet L conveys unto to Sandstorm Joshua J real estate at: S 11 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:3:4:,Exc S 3 1/2’:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4:4
Geater Logan D conveys unto to Geater Scott D -Revt,Geater Deborah M -Revt real estate at: Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2Nd Addition:9:27
Jerrit Brian,Else Brandy conveys unto to Smith Debra real estate at: Parcel G Survey 2015R01204 In The E 1/2 Of:NE:31:90:10
May 23
Zieser Charles R -Esta,Zieser David -Ex,Zieser Curtis -Ex conveys unto to Zieser Curtis real estate at: W 1/2:SE:22:87:9:,Exc Parcel E Survey 2013R01062:SE:22:87:9
Michael Anna Mae -Esta,Lockwood Brenda -Ex,Michael Mark -Ex,Michael Daniel -Ex conveys unto to Patrick & Tracy Hammes LLC real estate at: W 60 Acres:NW:26:87:9:,Exc Parcel C Survey 2016R01097 & Exc Parcel D Survey 2018R01724 & Exc S 715’...:SW:26:87:9
Huckleberry Properties LLC conveys unto to Delagardelle Daniel,Delagardelle Anna real estate at: Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:3:10
Boies Dakota J,Boies Jessica conveys unto to Bahr Joshua,Bahr Kimberly real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:65
Williamson Patricia A -Tr,Williamson Guy J -Liv conveys unto to Williamson Patricia A -Tr,William Patricia A -Liv real estate at: Rowley:Ira K. Stout Addition:2:NW:7:87:9:,W Frl 1/2 Lying E Of Indep & Brandon Rd:NW:7:87:9:,All That Part Lying & Situated E Of Brandon-Independence Rd:NE:12:87:10
Collins Brock J conveys unto to Collins Brock J -Revt real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2007R01900:SW:29:89:10
Crow Alex Wj conveys unto to Irvine Gloria real estate at: N 2/3 Of:Independence:Close’s Addition:4:5
May 24
Heitz Alan F,Heitz Helen K conveys unto to Heitz Helen K real estate at: Exc The N 133’ Of The E 100’ Thereof...:NE:17:90:10:,N 394.5’ Of The W 426.5’ Of:NW:17:90:10
Bly Nancy M,Christopherson Duayne H conveys unto to Meyer Cody real estate at: Jesup:Original Jesup:85
May 25
Robinson Ryan T,Robinson Jessica J conveys unto to Smith Alex J,Smith Elizabeth A real estate at: Fairbank:Maricle 2Nd Addition:11
May 26
Weber Wayne A conveys unto to Means Crystal L,Means Jarid K real estate at: Also W 303’ Of Vacated Vermont St Running E & W...:Quasqueton:Kimball’s Addition:1:,All The Ground S Of Kiene St Exc E 1075.37’:SE:34:88:8:,Exc Com At E 1/4 Corner...NW:SE:34:88:8
Means Jarid K,Means Crystal L conveys unto to Brodigan Dalton real estate at: Also W 303’ Of Vacated Vermont St Running E & W...:Quasqueton:Kimball’s Addition:1:,All The Ground S Of Kiene St Exc E 1075.37’:SE:34:88:8:,Exc Com At E 1/4 Corner...NW:SE:34:88:8
See Nathan A,See Kristi conveys unto to Swaney Taylor Jean,Swaney Trevor William real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2013R01977:SE:1:90:9
May 27
Wagner Jarred M,Wagner Ashley D conveys unto to Barfels Eric,Barfels Danica real estate at: Jesup:Green Haven 2Nd Addition:3
May 31
Littleton Lounge LLC,Schares Marie conveys unto to Littleton Lounge Ii LLC,Gudenkauf Bob real estate at: Littleton:Original Littleton:1:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:2:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:7:4:Littleton:Original Littleton:8:4
J & C Farms Partnership,Wessels Jerry,Abraham Loretta Mae -T conveys unto to Wessels Craig A real estate at: S 1/2:20:90:7:,N 1/2:SE:20:90:7
Three Elms Development LLC,Larson Edgar -Man conveys unto to Schwartz Danette E real estate at: Three Elms Condominiums:2