May 12

Mangrich Lucretia M conveys unto to Fisher Amanda L,Fisher Colton real estate at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:1:10:,S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:2:10

