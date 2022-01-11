Nov. 8
Miller Dylan conveys unto to Neighbor Eldon L -Tr, Neighbor Katherine S -Tr, Neighbor Joint Revocable Trust real estate at: Exc N 33’:Jesup:Original Jesup:375
Norris Brian D, Norris Vicki conveys unto to Johnston Desiree Ann, Johnston Jeff real estate at: Parcel B Survey 1999R04002 Being Part Of W 1/2 Exc Parcel D Survey 2011R00713 & Exc Parcel E Survey 2021R01166:15:87:8
Brown Jeremy M, Brown Louise M, Jensen Louise M conveys unto to Smith Scott, Smith Tracy real estate at: Brandon:Boyer’s 1st Addition:2:1
Taylor Ashley L conveys unto to Skeleton Key Rental LLC real estate at: Aurora:Warren’s Addition:1:1:Aurora:Warren’s Addition:2:1:Aurora:Warren’s Addition:3:1
Nov. 9
Swenson Amanda R, Birdnow Amanda R, Swenson Nicholas conveys unto to Broussard Rhonda Renee, Broussard Bradley Michael real estate at: S 89’:Jesup:Original Jesup:370: S 89’ Of E 44’:Jesup:Original Jesup:369
Independence Investments LLC conveys unto to Buchanan County real estate at: Independence:Closson’s Addition:1:2:Independence:Closson’s Addition:2:2:Independence:Closson’s Addition:3:2: & Com SW Cor...:Independence:Closson’s Addition:4:2:Independence:Closson’s Addition:5:2:Independence:Closson’s Addition:6:2:Independence:Closson’s Addition:7:2: & Com SE Cor...Exc E 11’:Independence:Closson’s Addition:8:2
Nov. 10
Reck Nathan D, Reck Katherine conveys unto to Peck Glen F, Peck Marilyn J real estate at: E 85’ Of S 22.50’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:19:3: E 85’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:20:3: E 85’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:21:3: E 85’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:22:3: E 85’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:23:3: E 85’:Winthrop:Clark’s Addition:24:3: S 125’ Of W 16’ Of 2nd St Between Far North St & Braden Ave:Winthrop
Nov. 12
Toale Mardene C -Pre, Toale Farms Ltd conveys unto to Burns Jason M, Burns Dawn real estate at: Parcel D:SW:12:88:10: Parcel E:SE:11:88:10
Vickroy Ryan M conveys unto to Allsup Fred M real estate at: Com 44’ E Of NW Cor Lot 30 S 46’ E 68’ N 46’ W 68’ To Pob:Lamont:Original Lamont:31:7
Hoffman C Dean, Hoffman Kay Ann conveys unto to Tournier Richard, Tournier Karla, Tournier Dean real estate at: Beg W 1/4 Cor...:NW:5:89:8
Tournier Richard, Tournier Karla conveys unto to Tournier Dean real estate at: Beg W 1/4 Cor...:NW:5:89:8
Franck Dana J conveys unto to Offerman William J -Revt, Offerman Patricia M -Revt real estate at: Com 66’ W Of SW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:6:23
Nov. 15
Farmers Savings Bank conveys unto to Beck Lonnie James real estate at: Exc Town Of Lamont\, Rr Grounds & School House Lot:Lamont:Sliter & Colmy’s Sub-Div Of Lot 30\, Sub-Div NW4\, NW4NE4 23 90 7:2
Bergfeld Jacob, Bergfeld Jessica M conveys unto to Swanson Mary J -T real estate at: Lamont:Quicks Addition:9:2
Stoddard Phillip L, Stoddard Sharon K conveys unto to Scott Dennis R real estate at: N 93’:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:1:2: N 93’:Independence:Woodward’s Addition:2:2
Nov. 16
Rawson Jacob Paul conveys unto to Oberbreckling Daden D, Walton Shelby L real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2017R01703:NE:33:87:7
Bertelli Troy T, Bertelli Michelle A conveys unto to Rounds Gabe, Rounds Christina real estate at: S 5 Acres Of E 10 Acres Of W 1/2 Of:SW:33:89:9
Brown Marlene Mae -Esta, Peterson Becky -Ex, Christianson Kathy L -Ex conveys unto to Bailey Brenda K, Bailey Raymond J real estate at: Parcel D S 1/2 Survey 2008R04448:NE:17:87:10
Davis Rentals Independence Iowa LLC, Davis Steven A -Man conveys unto to Heartland Capital Investments real estate at: Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:6:7
Rawson Doris E, Rawson Derald -Poa conveys unto to Rawson Jacob real estate at: Parcel B Survey 2021R02218:NW:29:87:7
Nov. 18
Noe Roger D -Revt, Noe Helen L -Revt, Johnson Sandra J -Cotr, Noe Robert D -Cotr conveys unto to Nieman Kyle Richard real estate at: Exc Parcel B Survey 2021R03911:NE:36:88:9
Rowley Savings Bank conveys unto to Hepker Myland D, Hepker Debra K real estate at: Rowley:Original Rowley:16:10:Rowley:Original Rowley:17:10
Robert Irvine Property LLC, Irvine Robert -Man conveys unto to Iowa Farm Automation Ltd real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2021R02272 In Frctnl N 1/2 Of:NE:5:90:8
Lohman Martin F, Lohman Kimberly, Lohman Lahna conveys unto to Michels Justin Lee, Michels Gretchen, Slaymaker Gretchen real estate at: Com At E 1/4 Cor...:NE:16:90:9
Henderson Erwin V conveys unto to Henderson Alex Wayne, Henderson Kelly Lynne real estate at: E 1/2:SW:30:89:8: Exc Parcel A Survey 2011R02521 & Exc Parcel B Survey 2013R00774:SE:30:89:8
Henderson Family Land LLC conveys unto to Henderson Alex Wayne, Henderson Kelly Lynne real estate at: Parcel A Exc Parcel B Survey 2011R02521 & Survey 2012R04662:SE:30:89:8
Wright Kenneth L, Wright Loretta J conveys unto to Reeder Mark real estate at: N 1/2 Com At NW Cor....:Independence:Melones Addition:5:2
Nov. 19
Turner Jan Marie -Tr, Reck Douglas B -Tr, Reck Helen M -T conveys unto to Reck Nathan real estate at: E 8 Rods Of N 1/2 & E 8 Rods Of S 1/2:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:2:3: E 8 Rods:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:1:3
Nov. 22
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Ingamells Eldon K, Ingamells Wilda M real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1st Addn:11
Lynch David J, Lynch Joan D conveys unto to Flaucher Daniel J, Flaucher Lynette M real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2021R4038:NW:2:88:10
Slattery Andrew J, Slattery Morgan N conveys unto to Fank Kyle A, Bienemann Aubry A real estate at: Winthrop:Murphy & James Addition:10:2
Conklin Carroll G -Esta, Rokes Julie -Ex conveys unto to Conklin Marian A -Lu, Rokes Julie, Paulsen Gwenlyn, Conklin Kirk, Conklin Craig, Morine Christine real estate at: Undiv 1/2 In In: Part Lying E Of Rd:SE:36:89:9: Part Lying E Of Rd:SE:36:89:9: E 1/2:SE:36:89:9
Conklin Carroll G -Esta, Rokes Julie -Ex conveys unto to Conklin Marian A real estate at: Com NE Cor...:NW:29:89:9: E 1/2 Lying S Of Independence-Otterville Rd:SW:20:89:9: Part Conveyed In Bk 414 Pg 325 Beg 463.4’ S...:SW:20:89:9: Part Conveyed In Bk 384 Pg 525 Beg 463.4’ S Of NW Cor...:SW:20:89:9
Ddf Properties LLC conveys unto to Lappe Marc J, Lappe Jill K real estate at: Com NE Cor...& W 10’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:4:18: Exc Com SW Cor...:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:3:18:
Hermansen Harry, Hermansen Cheryl L conveys unto to Zuke Marty, Osborn Nancy real estate at: Com 66’ E & 75’ S Of NE Cor...:Hazleton:Hazleton Station:1:3:SW:10:90:9
Nov. 23
Myers Matthew C, Myers Kali A conveys unto to Jans Michelle R, Jans Joseph D real estate at: Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:6:6
Wordehoff Norman L, Wordehoff Sheryl A conveys unto to Gmr Real Estate LLC real estate at: Parcel M Survey 2019R03021:NE:31:88:8
Nov. 24
Steven Gee Construction Inc conveys unto to Dilley Kevin, Dilley Kari Kay real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:8:9: E 18’ N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:7:9: S 1/2 Exc E 18’ N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:8:9: S 1/2 Exc E 18’ N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:7:9
Bell John S conveys unto to Gelhaus David R, Gelhaus Cynthia Diane real estate at: Parcel R Survey 2005R02629:NW:2:88:9
Bumsted Christopher D, Bumsted Abagail conveys unto to Mcneese Zachary real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:7:16: N 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s Addition:8:16
Nov. 29
Payn Terry, Payne Connie conveys unto to Lopata Alan L real estate at: 5/6 Int In: Parcel C Survey 2018R01453:NW:13:87:8
Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C conveys unto to Fratzke Pamela, Mckernan Samantha real estate at: Hickory Oaks Estates I:1
Wierck Robert, Wierck Shelli, Wierck Bronson W, Wierck Amanda, Zuck Brandy, Zuck Trent conveys unto to Wierck Brent real estate at: N 6 Acres Of E 28 Acres Of:SE:9:90:10
Thedens Lauren A -Tr, Thedens Lauren A -Revt conveys unto to Sackett Blake real estate at: Com At E 1/4 Cor Of...:15:87:9
Nov. 30
Seedorff Kendrick S conveys unto to Miller Taylor A, Miller Gabrial H real estate at: Com At SW Corner Of Lot 1 Block 1 Woodland Front Addn....:SW:10:90:9
Brauman Brett, Brauman Pamela conveys unto to Ratchford Madalynn real estate at: Exc Beg At NE Corner...:Jesup:Arnold Sub-Div. Of Lot 4 Cameron’s Addition:2
Smith Gordon E, Smith Freda M conveys unto to Shaffer Dennis L, Shaffer Patricia A real estate at: E 1/2 Exc...:SW:5:87:8
Raber Raymond H, Raber Emma J conveys unto to Helmuth Christ W, Helmuth Malinda Mae real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2011R00782:SW:14:90:10