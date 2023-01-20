Kortenkamp Donald R,Kortenkamp Kara L to Kortenkamp Family Farm LLC on 11/01/2022 at: N 695’ Of All That Part W Of Centerline Of Co Rd:Sw:12:90:8:N 695’ Of E 26’:Se:11:90:8:Beg Se Cor...Survey In Bk 504 Pg 799:Ne:12:89:8:Ne:12:89:8:Ne:12:89:8:E 1/2:Nw:12:89:8:Nw:12:89:8:E 28 Acres:Nw:12:89:8:Ne 10 Acres:Sw:12:89:8:Nw 10 Acres Exc Tract In Survey In Bk 504 Pg 799:Sw:12:89:8:Part Lying E Of Ringold Ave:Sw:12:90:8:Buyers Int In N 1/2:Se:11:90:8:Buyers Int In...Exc...:Sw:12:90:8
Bohling Devin,Bohling Becky to Delagardelle Craig A on 11/01/2022 at: Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:1:1:Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:2:1
Childress Wanda J to Tarpy Lavern F -Revt,Tarpy Dawn R -Revt on 11/01/2022 at: Und 1/2 Int:Independence:Union Addition:6:32:Und 1/2 Int N 1/2:Independence:Union Addition:7:32
Mercy Care Management Inc to Independence City Of on 11/01/2022 at: Com 1229.6’ W Of Se Cor...:Sw:35:89:9
Thoma Daniel,Thoma Alicia M to Thoma Daniel M,Thoma Alicia M on 11/02/2022 at: Parcel B Survey 2007R01639:Se:4:87:10:Parcel B Survey 2007R01639:Se:4:87:10:Parcel C Survey 2013R00860:Se:32:88:10:Parcel B Survey 2013R00860:Sw:33:88:10
Penhollow Mitchell,Penhollow Kari to Davies Zachery,Davies Melissa on 11/02/2022 at: Com 37 1/2’ S Of Se Cor...:Se:9:90:9
Leonard Paul B,Leonard Bailey to Muir Nancy S on 11/02/2022 at: E 50’ Of N 115’ & W 10’ Of E 60’ Of N 105’:Independence:Clark’s Addition:3:2
Kopf Jerry L,Kopf Teresa A to Kopf Jerry -Revt on 11/03/2022 at: S 1/2 Exc Par Be At Sw Cor...:Sw:5:89:8
Kopf Jerry L,Kopf Teresa A to Kopf Jerry -Revt,Kopf Teresa -Revt on 11/03/2022 at: Beg At Sw Cor...:5:89:8
Franck Keith B to Franck Keith -Tr,Franck Keith -Revt on 11/04/2022 at: Nw:29:88:7:Sw:29:88:7:Frct:Sw:30:88:7:Nw:35:88:7:Nw:35:88:8:Nw:36:88:8:N 1/2 Of:Ne:35:88:8:S 1/2 Of:Sw:29:88:7:Sw:29:88:7:Com At Ne Cor Of.....Exc...:Ne:34
Schuster Frederick to Schuster Jay Michael on 11/04/2022 at: Part Of...Com At A Point 12 1/2’ S Of Nw Corner...:Independence:Melones Addition:5
Slattery Kenneth,Slattery Family Farms LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 11/04/2022 at: S 1/2:Ne:33:88:7:N 9 1/2 Acres Of Exc Public Hwy & Exc Parcel A Survey 2006R01891:Se:33:88:7
Slattery Kenneth,Slattery Family Farms LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 11/04/2022 at: S 1/2:Ne:24:87:7
Slattery Kenneth,Slattery Family Farms LLC to Jcds Farms LLC,Tws Farms LLC,Kps Farms LLC on 11/04/2022 at: Nw Frl 1/4:4:87:7
Snc Investments LLC,Collins B J to Miller Kraig on 11/04/2022 at: Independence:Herrick’s Addition:6:1
Michels Donald J,Michels Cathy A to Michels Donald J,Michels Cathy A on 11/04/2022 at: E 1/2:Sw:22:90:9:E 1/2:Sw:22:90:9:Ne:27:90:9:E 1/2:Ne:27:90:9:W 1/2 Of E 1/2:Sw:22:90:9:Com At Sw Corner...Exc Parcel C Survey 2010R03266:Sw:22:90:9
Starlight Cinema LLC,Thompson Larry E to Independence City Of on 11/04/2022 at: A Part Of Tract E Survey 2006R01661 Beg At Ne Cor....:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:9:Independence:Swan Lake Replat:10
Higgins Daryl R,Higgins Alice N to Johnson Alexus Anne on 11/04/2022 at: N 1/2:Se:8:87:9
Higgins Daryl,Higgins Alice N to Higgins Boderic Andrew on 11/07/2022 at: S 1/2:Se:8:87:9
Kelchen Brian,Kelchen Erin M,Lane Erin M to James Carson on 11/08/2022 at: W 4 Rods Also A Strip Of Land 2 Rods Wide & 12 Rods Long Adjoining Land On The North....:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:1:3:W 4 Rods Also A Strip Of Land 2 Rods Wide & 12 Rods Long Adjoining Land On The North....:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:2:3:W 4 Rods Also A Strip Of Land 2 Rods Wide & 12 Rods Long Adjoining Land On The North....:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:3:3:W 4 Rods Also A Strip Of Land 2 Rods Wide & 12 Rods Long Adjoining Land On The North....:Winthrop:Bridge’s Addition:4:3
Raber Harley A,Raber Amanda J to Raber William A,Raber Fannie E on 11/08/2022 at: Parcel K Survey 2022R03653:Sw:28:90:9
Reilly Amy,Reilly Michael J,Shaffer Adam,Shaffer Martrina M,Shaffer Alicia to Higgins Daryl R,Higgins Alice N on 11/08/2022 at: Und 1/3 Int:Ne:24:87:10:Und 1/3 Int S 1/2:Nw:19:87:9:Und 1/3 Int W 1/2:Ne:19:87:9
Frye Stephanie L to Drilling George,Drilling Maria on 11/09/2022 at: Parcel A Survey 2018R02172:Se:90:8
Bates John to Zwiefelhofer Cory on 11/09/2022 at: A Piece Of Land... Com 66’ E & 166’ N Of Se Corner...:Ne:5:90:10
Megonigle Isaac D to Skeleton Key Rental LLC on 11/09/2022 at: Exc N 6’:Hazleton:Hazleton Station:15:6
Conklin Marian A -Esta,Rokes Julie -Ex to Rokes Julie,Paulsen Gwenlyn,Conklin Kirk,Conklin Craig,Morine Christine on 11/10/2022 at: Undiv 1/2 Int In:Part Lying E Of Rd:Se:36:89:9:Part Lying E Of Rd:Se:36:89:9:E 1/2:Se:36:89:9
Youngblut Patricia A -Esta,Youngblut Russell -Ex,Schneider Nancy -Ex to Stanek Michael,Stanek Beth on 11/14/2022 at: Jesup:Original Jesup:258:Jesup:Original Jesup:259
Cleveland Lori L. to Gruman Samuel L,Gruman Hope M on 11/14/2022 at: Com 104 8/12Ths W Of Nw Corner..:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:4:4
Kaufman Todd -Ex,Kaufman Jerome -Esta to Kaufman Todd,Kaufman Tina on 11/15/2022 at: N 80’ Of A Parcel Com At A Point 20 Rods S Of Nw Corner...:Nw:5:90:10
Alferink Thomas,Alferink Kay to Camenisch Jimmy L,Camenisch Julie on 11/15/2022 at: N 38’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:7:9
Franck Terry L,Franck Carla to Franck Terry L -Revt on 11/15/2022 at: Franck’s Third Subdivision:1:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:2:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:3:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:4:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:5:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:6:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:7:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:8:1:22 & 27:88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:3:2:22 & 27 :88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:4:2:22 & 27 :88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:5:2:22 & 27 :88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:6:2:22 & 27 :88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:7:2:22 & 27 :88:8:Franck’s Third Subdivision:8:2:22 & 27 :88:8
Franck Carla,Franck Terry L to Franck Terry L -Revt,Franck Carla -Revt on 11/15/2022 at: Ne:25:88:8:W 1/2:Se:25:88:8:E 1/2:Sw:25:88:8:S 1/2:Nw:25:88:8:Und 1/2 Interest:Ne:19:88:7:Und 1/2 Interest N 1/2:Se:19:88:7:Und 1/2 Interest N 1/2:Se:19:88:7
Moroney Robert J,Moroney Carol L to Moroney Family Farm LLC on 11/16/2022 at: Ne:13:88:7:E 1/2 Exc Parcel In Nw Corner...& Exc Parcel B 2013R03865:Nw:13:88:7:E 1/2:Se:14:88:7
Stevens Wade A to Jones Georgia L,Jones Terry L on 11/16/2022 at: Hazleton:Railroad Addition:18:2:S 1/2 Of:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:17:2
Gearhart Vicki L,Gearhart Daniel L to Boleyn Timothy,Boleyn Sheila on 11/16/2022 at: Hazleton:Hazleton Station:2:1
Sheedhan-Tidball Post #30,Iowa Department Of The American Legion to S & K Indee Holdings LLC on 11/16/2022 at: N 100’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:3:3:N 100’:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:4:3
Sperfslage Alan R,Sperfslage Lori S to Sperfslage Trust LLC on 11/16/2022 at: E Frl 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2010R00689:Ne:3:87:7:Se:34:88:7
Midwest Development Co to Wellman Trenton,Wellman Stephanie on 11/17/2022 at: Independence:Park Meadow Addition:12
Baldwin Bruce D -Tr,Baldwin Douglas G -Liv to Waskow Charles L,Waskow Lisa R,Waskow Joel H,Waskow Lisa A on 11/17/2022 at: W 1/2:Sw:7:89:10:Nw:18:89:10
Sadler Blair E to Everett Phillena on 11/18/2022 at: Jesup:Duroe’s 3Rd Addition:3
Johnson Adam R,Johnson Stacey R,Johnson Stacey A to Johnson Adam R,Johnson Stacey A on 11/18/2022 at: W 30’ Of E 672.24’ Of S 666.54’:Sw:26:89:9:W 135.52’ Of E 807.76’ S 666.54:Sw:26:89:9
Heiserman Richard to Johnson Adam R,Johnson Stacey A on 11/18/2022 at: Parcel H Survey 2022R03241:Sw:26:89:9
Belding Rosemary -Esta,Belding Randall -Ex,Belding John -Ex to Schmit Larry J,Schmit Joseph L on 11/18/2022 at: Com At The Sw Corner Of Lot 10 Block 1 Abbot’s Addn....Sw:Sw:4:88:9
Margaret L Prahm Kephart Charitable Trust,Bankiowa,Boubin Roger -Cotr to Boubin James J on 11/18/2022 at: Hazleton:Hazleton Station:6:5
Pollock Todd D,Pollock Sheila to Boyer Ronald C,Boyer Barbara K on 11/21/2022 at: Brandon:Brandon Original:5:3:Exc E 1/ 3/4’ Of:Brandon:Brandon Original:6:3
Kimmerle Thomas Ray -Esta,Johnson Timothy -Ex to Taets Emmi on 11/21/2022 at: Independence:O’Brien’s 3Rd Addition:29
Pint Gerald L -Tr,Pint Joy L -Tr,Pint Family Revocable Trust to Youngblut Mary J on 11/21/2022 at: Independence:Goldfinch Court Condominiums:38
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre to Smith Vernon A,Smith Julie A on 11/21/2022 at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:24
Alferink Thomas,Alferink Kay to Heartland Habitat For Humanity on 11/21/2022 at: N 4 Rods Of S 5 Rods:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:1:9:S 5 Rods Of E 1/2:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:2:9
Paull Barbara -Esta,Brown Carrie L -Ex to Brown Timothy T,Brown Carrie L on 11/22/2022 at: N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:1:5:N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:2:5
Driscoll Joshua John Carl to Brimmer Gregory Lee,Hass Susan Marie on 11/22/2022 at: Com 1 Rod & 20 Links E Of Nw Cor...Exc Town Of Lamont...:Lamont:Sub-Div Of Lot Nw4\, Nw4Ne4 23 90 7
Ruehlow Alex R,Ruehlow Lindsey R to Knautz Tonya,Paxton Dianne M on 11/22/2022 at: Independence:Jackson Green 4Th Addition:7
Geistkemper Joyce to Prendergast Devin K on 11/22/2022 at: S 5’:Lamont:Original Lamont:16:7:Exc S 6 Inches:Lamont:Original Lamont:17:7
Adair Holdings LLC to Burrage Noah H on 11/22/2022 at: Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:10:7
Streeter Dennis L -Esta,Streeter Craig A -Adm to Streeter Stephen R on 11/23/2022 at: Brandon:Stainbrook’s Addition:4:5:W 24’:3:5
Sperfslage Alan R,Sperfslage Lori S to Sperfslage Trust LLC on 11/23/2022 at: E Frl1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2010R00689:Ne:3:87:7:Se:34:88:7
Short Stephan Paul,Short Helen Catherine,Short Stephen Paul to Short Stephan Paul -Revt,Short Helen Catherine -Revt on 11/23/2022 at: Exc Parcel A Survey 2013R01772:Nw:32:88:7:Se:29:88:7:W 1/2 Exc W 270’ Of N 365’:Ne:32:88:7:Nw:32:88:7
Short Stephan Paul,Short Helen Catherine,Short Stephen Paul to Short Stephan Paul -Revt,Short Helen Catherine -Revt on 11/23/2022 at: Parcel A Survey 2113R01772:Nw:32:88:7:Ne:20:88:7
Short Stephan Paul,Short Helen Catherine,Short Stephen Paul to Short Stephan Paul -Revt,Short Helen Catherine -Revt on 11/23/2022 at: Nw:3:87:7:Exc Com Nw Cor Of N 1/2...:Nw:3:87:7:Sw:28:88:7:E 1/2 Exc Com Nw Cor Of E 1/2...:Ne:32:88:7:W 1/2:Nw:33:88:7
Sci North Street Mhp LLC to Scp North Street Mhp LLC on 11/23/2022 at: Com At Nw Corner...:Nw:32:89:10
Butters Elmay N to Crum Melissa on 11/28/2022 at: Stanley:Original Stanley:6:3:Stanley:Original Stanley:7:3
Slattery Landon,Slattery Kelsey to Block Cher A on 11/28/2022 at: Independence:Scarcliff’s 2Nd Addition:6:17
Gifford Thomas R Jr to Griswold Matthew L,Chettinger Kelly J on 11/28/2022 at: E 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:3:8:W 1/2:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:4:8
Butters Robert A to Butters Raymond Alan on 11/29/2022 at: N 1/2 Exc E 15 Acres:Ne:19:89:9:Exc Com 14 Rods Nwrly From Serly Cor...:Otterville:Original Otterville:1:Part Of Desc As Com Serly Cor Lot 1...:Otterville:Original Otterville:24
Slattery Jerome K,Slattery Virginia A to Slattery Landon B,Slattery Kelsey A on 11/29/2022 at: Exc W 570’ Of N 423’:Ne:3:88:7
Blin Randy A,Blin Deborah to Blin Jonathan J,Blin Crystal D on 11/29/2022 at: Praire Ridge Sub-Div:5:Ne:32:89:9
Sperfslage Craig N,Sperfslage Spencer N to Miller William M,Miller Millie C on 11/30/2022 at: Beg At A Pt 922.0’ N Of Se Cor Of Frl...:Ne:6:89:8
Crock Marianne -T,Hulbert Gregory Scott -Tr to Smith Hill LLC on 11/30/2022 at: Parcel A Survey 2005R01517:Nw:35:89:7
Short Kelly J,Short Lacy J to Short Kelly J -Revt,Short Lacy J -Revt on 11/30/2022 at: Parcel B E 1/2 Survey 2010R00998:Nw:16:88:7:Nw:15:88:7:Lying S Of Hwy...:Sw:8:88:7:Lying S Of Hwy:Sw:8:88:7:Lying S Of Hwy:Se:8:88:7:Sw:21:88:7:Sw:28:88:7:S 13 1/3 Acres Of:Nw:28:88:7:Exc...& Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R01512:Ne:33:87:7:N 1/2 Exc Parcel F Survey 2017R03718:Nw:17:88:7:Parcel E Survey 2021R01890:3:87:7:Nw:21:88:7:N 1/2 Of:Se:29:88:7:S 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 1996R00079:29:88:7:N 1/2:Ne:29:88:7:N 1/2 Exc...:Nw:29:88:7:Se:33:88:7:S 30 1/2 Of:Se:33:88:7
Franck Terry L,Franck Carla to Franck Colleen Marie on 11/30/2022 at: Survey Parcel Ee Com At Ne Corner Of Lot 4 Franck’s 2Nd Addn...Survey 2017R01892:Nw:27:88:8