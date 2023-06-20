Mueller Kevin J,Mueller Theresa L to Appleby Kathleen M on 04/01/2023 at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:22:Independence:Green Ridge 3rd Addition:6
Eager George,Eager Kimberly to Kern Rodney,Kern Kathy on 04/01/2023 at: Com 352 1/2’ S Of Center Of Monroe St Hazleton...:SW:10:90:9
Bronson Wierck Inc,Wierck Bronson -Pre to Vandaele Family Farms LLC on 04/01/2023 at: SE:10:90:10
Wierck Bronson,Wierck Amanda to Vandaele Family Farms LLC on 04/01/2023 at: Exc Com At NW Cor...:NE:17:90:10:N 10 Acres Of W 1/2:NW:16:90:10
Murray Ryan W,Murray Jennifer L to Hocken Theresa C on 04/02/2023 at: S 4 Rods:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:1:12:S 62.45’ :Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:2:12
Kayser Ricky F to Trebon David,Trebon Alan on 04/02/2023 at: All That Part Of 8Th St Adj:Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:1 & 2:9:Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:6 & 7:8
Temeyer Leola A -Esta,Temeyer Vance -Ex,Temeyer Thomas -Ex to Ciesielski Sarah L on 04/02/2023 at: Parcel D Survey #2019R00176:NW:35:89:10
Temeyer Floyd L,Temeyer Kevin B,Beatty Daniel E,Temeyer Rodney H,Temeyer Thomas N,Temeyer Charlene M,Temeyer Vance H,Temeyer Jeanette E,Crofts Victoria J,Crofts James T,Merchant Vicki to Ciesielski Sarah L on 04/02/2023 at: Parcel D Survey #2019R00176:NW:35:89:10
Burco Jerald,Burco Sonia,Burco Darin,Burco Nicole to Burco Land Lc on 04/02/2023 at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey #2001R04387 & Exc W 1/2 Of Parcel C Survey 2006R00552...:NW:35:90:9
Greenley Leona -Esta,Greenley Leroy O -Ex to Scott Richard David Jr,Scott Sarah L on 04/02/2023 at: Com 10’ S Of NE Cor Lot 5 Hollands First Addition To Independence...Exc...:SW:35:89:9
Growmark Inc,Agvantage Fs to Steffes Nathan on 04/03/2023 at: Parcel A In W1/2 Desc As Com At N1/4 Cor...:NE:4:90:10
Cantonwine Raymond S -Esta,Cantonwine Kim -Ex to SE astrand Matt J,SE astrand Shana R on 04/03/2023 at: A Parcel In W1/2 Desc In Survey Bk 523 Pg 475 Exc Parcel D Survey #2008R01808:NW:11:88:10
Temeyer Floyd L,Temeyer Kevin B,Beatty Daniel E,Temeyer Rodney H,Temeyer Thomas N,Temeyer Charlene M,Temeyer Vance H,Temeyer Jeanette E,Crofts Victoria J,Crofts James T,Merchant Victoria to Sundquist Dorotha W -Tr,Sundquist Dorotha W -Revt on 04/04/2023 at: Undivided 1/2 Interest In Parcel E Survey #2019R00175:NW:35:89:10
Temeyer Leola A -Esta,Temeyer Thomas -Ex,Temeyer Vance -Ex to Sundquist Dorotha W -Tr,Sundquist Dorotha W -Revt on 04/04/2023 at: Undivided 1/2 Interest In Parcel E Survey #2019R00175:NW:35:89:10
Carter Betty L to Cashen Linda K on 04/04/2023 at: Independence:Green Ridge 5th Addition:5:Parcel Q Survey #2008R00460:SE:35:89:9
Frush Jean E,Frush Jean E -Esta to Winstead Branden,Shock Amanda on 04/05/2023 at: Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:10:16
Toale Mark R,Toale Lacey to Beatty Shane M,Beatty Molly J on 04/05/2023 at: Independence:Greenwood Addition:16
Rohrig Rodney,Phillips Robin L,Rohrig Linda,Phillips Daniel,Rohrig Pamela K to Rohrig Family Farm Lc on 04/08/2023 at: S 1/2:NW:7:90:8
Thoma James L,Thoma Mary J to Thoma Matthew J,Thoma Michelle on 04/08/2023 at: S 250’ Of W 697’:SW:35:88:10
Smith Melissa M to Busker Katie L on 04/08/2023 at: Independence:Card’s Addition:17
Barthelmes William D -Poa,Barthelmes Hazel L to Morris Crystal Mae on 04/08/2023 at: S 14 Rods Of E 11 Rods & 10 Links:SE:32:87:7:S 14 Rods Of W 12 Rods Of SW 1/4:SE:32:87:7
Hocken Birchard Ashley,Birchard Ashley,Birchard Matthew to Fangman Dalton J,Fangman Chelsea on 04/08/2023 at: Quasqueton:Davis Addition:5 & 8:27:E1/2 Of S1/2 Of North/South Alley Running Thru Center:Quasqueton:Davis Addition:27
Kress Robin to Birchard Matthew B,Hocken Ashley on 04/08/2023 at: Quasqueton:Davis SE cond Add:5 & 6:121
Aurora Real Estate Company LLC to Jenkins William on 04/09/2023 at: Parcel A: N 1/2 Of Com 6.09 Chains S Of NE Cor...:SW:3:88:9:Parcel B: N 1/2 Of Com 98 Rods S Of NW Cor Of E 1/2...:NW:3:88:9
Nichols Joseph W -Tr,M & D SE amans Family Trust to Inamdar Anand H,Inamdar Gayathry M on 04/10/2023 at: E 1/2 Of NW Qtr Exc E 184’... Exc Parcel B Survey #2005R02704 &:NE:7:87:8:W 1/2:NW:7:87:8
Mills Kevin L to Ewalt Lowell on 04/10/2023 at: Parcel H Survey #1998R02733:NE:31:88:8
Junk Robert J,Junk Patricia A to Schminke Adah L on 04/10/2023 at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:22
Buchanan County Sheriff,Dauth Eric D,Dauth Lacy,Veridian Credit Union to Federal National Mortgage Association on 04/10/2023 at: Independence:O’Brien’s 3rd Addition:11
Albert Kenneth L,Albert Patricia to Albert Ronald on 04/11/2023 at: NE:36:87:10:S 132’ Of E 33’:NW:36:87:10
Lentzkow Sharon A to Aspen Rentals LLC on 04/11/2023 at: Com NE Cor...:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:2:12:E 1.5’ Exc S 4 Rods:Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:1:12
Buchanan County Sheriff,Saylor Timothy R,Saylor Katherine M,Ditech Financial LLC,Veridian Credit Union to Coffin Heather,Coffin Chad on 04/11/2023 at: Jesup:Brenizer’s Addition:1:7
Murphy Ray,Murphy Nancy to Hansen William,Hansen Trisha on 04/12/2023 at: E 24’ Of W 72’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:20
Shaffer Shirley to Mcnamara Ronald R,Mcnamara Mary Kay on 04/12/2023 at: Winthrop:Murphy & James Addition:3:1
Hershberger Daniel N,Hershberger Alma E to Hershberger Eli N,Hershberger Esther L on 04/12/2023 at: Parcel D:SE:2:90:10:Parcel A Survey #2019R00012:NE:11:90:10
Meirick Rose P -Esta,Havlik Steven J -Ex to Havlik Steven J on 04/15/2023 at: Beg At Pt On S Line... 165’ W Of Pt...:SW:32:89:10:Beg At Pt On S Line... 90’ W Of Pt...:SW:32:89:10
Ratchford Karen K to Ratchford Karen K -Tr,Ratchford Karen K -Revt on 04/15/2023 at: SW:5:87:9:NW:6:87:9:N 1/2 :SW:6:87:9:Exc Beg At Pt 500’ S Of NE Cor...:NW:32:88:9:N 1/2 :NE:32:88:9:NE:32:88:9:Beg At Pt 500’ S Of NE Cor...:NW:32:88:9
Neeley Bruce A to Spence Craig,Hamlett Jeanna on 04/15/2023 at: Independence:Green Ridge 2nd Addition:13 & 14
Hosch Lyle R,Hosch Margaret A to Jam LLC on 04/15/2023 at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:9:3
Cornwell Frank Edward,Cornwell Phyllis L to Beatty Shane M,Beatty Molly J,Smock Travis J on 04/15/2023 at: Independence:Bartle’s Addition:13:S 1/2:Independence:Bartle’s Addition:12:2
Dsv Spv2 LLC to North Properties LLC on 04/15/2023 at: Independence:Scarcliff’s Addition:2:5
Little Joseph J,Little Emily A to Little Property Management LLC on 04/16/2023 at: Exc W 10’:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:9:7:Fairbank:Patterson’s Addition:10:7:Exc S 17’:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:3 Thru 11:2
Wright Kenneth L,Wright Loretta J,Stoddard Phillip L,Stoddard Sharon Kay M to Hettinger Brittany A on 04/16/2023 at: Exc S 60’:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:4 & 5:5
Mazur Dorothy A,Mazur Charles -Att to Cronin Clint J,Cronin Tricia E on 04/16/2023 at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:5
Hoth Steven S -Esta,Hoth Joellen Maly -Ex to Hoth Steven S -T,Hoth Joellen Maly -Tr on 04/16/2023 at: Und 1/2 Int Exc Com At NW Corner...Exc...:NE:23:90:7:Und 1/2 Int N 20 Acres:NW:24:90:7:Und 1/2 Int E 9 3/4 Acres S 13 Acres N 23 Acres SW:SW:13:90:7:Und 1/2 Int E 4 1/2 Acres N 6 Acres S 17 Acres:SW:13:90:7:Und 1/2 Int E 21 & 2/7 Rods S 22 Rods W 8 Rods:SW:13:90:7:Und 1/2 Int:NW:24:90:7:Und 1/2 Int N 5 Rods W 8 Rods NW NE &:NW:29:90:7:Und 1/2 Int:SE:20:90:7:Und 1/2 Int Com At SW Corner...:SE:14:90:7:Und 1/2 Int Com At NW Corner...:NE:23:90:7:E 1/2:SE:11:90:7:W 1/2:SW:12:90:7:Com At SW Corner Of E 1/2 & Running N 80 Rods...:SE:13:90:7:E 1/4 & Com 20 Rods W Of SE Corner....:SE:13:90:7:NE:10:90:7:N 2 1/2 Acres Of S 17 1/2 Acres W 1/2:SE:13:90:7:N 1 Acres S 15 Acres W 1/2:SE:13:90:7:N 1/4 Of NW :SE:13:90:7:E 3 Acres Of S 1/2 Exc N 28 Rods....:SE:14:90:7:2 Rods NW Corner:SW:13:90:7:W Of River:SE:14:90:7:Portion W Of River Exc W 80’ S 147’:SE:14:90:7:SW:13:90:7:SW:13:90:7:SW:13:90:7
Bellendier Diana J,Sorg Angie M,Sorg Angela M,Smith Michael J to Smith Melissa M on 04/17/2023 at: S 1/2:Independence:Bull’s Addition:4 & 5:15
Beachy Jerry B -Esta,Beachy Ray M -Ex,Beachy Dan J -Ex to Beachy Dan J,Beachy Esther A on 04/17/2023 at: NE:17:90:9:SE:17:90:9
Willey Joan M to L J Davis LLC on 04/18/2023 at: Independence:Cooks Sub-Div Of Pt. Of Blk 3\, A. & A.B. Clark’s Addition:5 & 6:3:S 1/4:Independence:Cooks Sub-Div Of Pt. Of Blk 3\, A. & A.B. Clark’s Addition:1 & 2:3:Independence:Clark’s Addition:3\, 5\, 6\, 7\, & 8:3
Forkenbrock John B,Forkenbrock Patricia A to Junk Robert J on 04/18/2023 at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:13
Dettbarn Arne,Dettbarn Julie to Lehs Richard on 04/18/2023 at: Parcel E Survey #2005R00284 Being Part Of:Hazleton:Hazelton Station:12 & 13:1
Scott Marilyn J to Dunne Christopher J on 04/19/2023 at: Independence:O’Briens Addition:6
Havlik Steven J,Havlik Kim K to Havlik Halsey J on 04/22/2023 at: Beg On S Line...:SW:32:89:10
M & D SE amans Family Trust,Nichols Joseph W -Tr to Zieser Richard L -T,Zieser Margaret A -T on 04/23/2023 at: W 52.68 Acres:NW:6:87:8:E 56.52 Acres:NE:1:87:9
Kuper Laverne L -Esta,Schwennen Janice M -Ex to Schwennen Jerry,Schwennen Janice M on 04/24/2023 at: N 25 Acres Desc As: E 1/2 That Lies N Of Rd...:SE:4:89:10:W 1/2 Lying W Of Public Hwy..:SW:3:89:10:Part Lying E Of Center Of River:SE:4:89:10
Caseys Marketing Company to Allen Casey on 04/24/2023 at: Tract Desc As: Com 46’ S Of NW Cor... Exc An Easement For Private Drive... & 39 1/2’ Of S 61 1/2’ Of Lot 6 :Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:5:5
Lindsay Douglas,Lindsay Becky to Lindsay Douglas V -Revt,Lindsay Becky J -Tr,Lindsay Becky J -Revt,Lindsay Douglas V -Tr on 04/24/2023 at: W 335’ S 260’:SE:25:89:7
Lindsay Douglas V,Lindsay Becky J to Dobelin Farms LLC on 04/24/2023 at: Exc W 335’ S 260’...:SE:25:89:7:NE:25:89:7:N 1/2 Exc Parcel C 2017R01770:NE:24:89:7:Lying N Of D & Sc Rr Exc....:NW:36:89:7:SW:25:89:7:N 4.44 Acres:SW:30:89:7:SW:30:89:7:NW:30:89:7:100 Acre Parcel Of Land...W 493.36’...:NW:30:89:7:A .60 Acre Of Land...:NW:30:89:7:Exc E 1/2 Of SE NW:NW:27:89:7
Lindsay Douglas V,Lindsay Becky J to Lindsay Dairy LLC on 04/24/2023 at: Parcel C Survey 2017R01770:NE:24:89:7
Lakeview Loan SE rvicing LLC to Pine Rock Rentals LLC on 04/24/2023 at: Com 1 Rod N Of SE Corner...:NW:34:89:9
Knipp Steven A,Knipp Lisa E to Sullivan Mercedes A,Sullivan Michal J on 04/25/2023 at: Fairbank:Maricle 2nd Addition:1
Nemecek Keith A,Nemecek Marleen E to Worm Stephanie N on 04/25/2023 at: Quasqueton:Davis SE cond Add:11\, 12\, & 13:127
Falsetti Dominick V,Falsetti Kathryn to Crawford Jessica C on 04/25/2023 at: Exc W 6’:Jesup:Original Jesup:193
Siggelkov Barbara J to Domeyer Christina on 04/26/2023 at: W 83.1’:Independence:Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition:4:14
Franck Janet L -Tr,Franck Janet L -T to Franck Evan Jay on 04/26/2023 at: Undivided 1/2 Int In: Parcel Z Survey 2019R00389:SW:34:88:8
Franck Tracy D,Franck Kelly K to Franck Evan Jay on 04/26/2023 at: Undivided 1/2 Int In: Parcel Z 2019R00389:SW:34:88:8
Ohrt Joshua A,Ohrt Brienne J to Rauch Ethan P,Sackett Kathryn L on 04/29/2023 at: S 1/2:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:8:9:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:7:9
Cook Ray K,Cook Leah E to Cbl Farms Inc on 04/29/2023 at: N 30’ Of S 1230’ Of W 650’:SW:4:87:7
Weston Gary E,Weston Jane A to Straw Benjamin L,Straw Katherine J on 04/29/2023 at: Independence:Green Ridge 2nd Addition:20
310 3rd Street South LLC to Providential 2 LLC on 04/29/2023 at: N 1/2 Exc W 33’ NW NE SE:34:88:8:N 18’ Of S 1/2 Exc W 33’ NW NE SE:34:88:8
Roscovius Bruce L to Roscovius Molly K,Roscovius Jesse on 04/30/2023 at: & S 1/2 Of Alley Adjoining Lots & Ease To Travel Across N 1/2 Vacated St Lying S:Independence:Kenwood Addition:12 & 13:1
Jesup Economic Development Foundation Inc to Rlc Investments Of Iowa LLC on 04/30/2023 at: Jesup:Jedf Industrial Park Iii Minor Sub:1
Wierck Bronson,Wierck Amanda to Vandaele Family Farms LLC,Van Daele Family Farms LLC on 04/30/2023 at: N 10 Acres Of W 1/2 Lying W Of Center Of Little Wapsi River Exc...:NW:16:90:10:N 1/2:NE:17:90:10:Exc Com NW Cor...:NE:17:90:10
Griffiths Harold F -Tr,Griffiths Harold F -Revt to Griffiths Harold F -Revt,Griffiths Harold F -Tr on 04/30/2023 at: Exc Parcel B Survey #2007R01900:SW:29:89:10
Griffiths Harold F -Revt,Griffiths Harold F -Tr to Griffiths Harold F -Revt,Griffiths Harold F -Tr on 04/30/2023 at: E 1/2 NW & W 1/2 NE Exc Part E Of Rd:26:89:9:N 1/2 NE SW & Part Of N 1/2 SW SE Lying W Of Rd:26:89:9:SE SW &:SE:23:89:9:S 1/2 NE SW & W 3/4th Of N 1/2 SE SW & SW SE SW Exc...:26:89:9