Sports Editor
JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team hosted the Wapsie Valley Warriors (4-4) on Tuesday night and came away with a hard-fought 0-3 loss.
The first and third games were very competitive, but the J-Hawks let the second game get away from them on the way to a 25-8 loss.
“In last night’s match, we definitely saw the potential of our team and saw what happens when we aren’t always striving for that potential,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass. “The first and last games are definitely more of our potential than the middle game and, as a whole, we realized that. Every game is a learning experience.”
Senior Bobbi Thomas led the team in digs and kills with 13 each. Juniors Caelor Wymore and Laney Pilcher came away from the game with 10 digs each. Pilcher had 6 blocks, with 2 of those being stuff blocks for points.
1 2 3 T
Wapsie Valley 25 25 25 3
Jesup 17 8 18 0
Jesup traveled to Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday night. Stats and results were not readily available come press time. Look for this match-up in Wednesday’s paper.