Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY – Results of area athletes indoor track meet at Wartburg College:

55 Meter Dash:

Girls:

5th: Melody Kremer-Indee 7.86

Boys:

5th: Marcus Beatty-Indee 6.93

200 Meters:

Girls:

8th: Dakota Whitman-Indee 29.13

23rd: Gabby Toale-Indee 31.25

Boys:

2nd: Keegan Schmitt-Indee 24.26

7th: Brady McDonald-Indee24.88

22nd: Cameron Davis-Jesup 28.55

400 Meters:

Girls:

1st: Reaghan Ressler-Indee 1:05.40

5th: Bella Louvar-Indee 1:08.48

Boys:

7th: Ayden Gonzalez-Jesup 58.06

13th: Jackson Toale-Indee 1:00.57

16th: Matt Wieland-Indee 1:02.01

19th: Logan Weber-Jesup 1:12.20

800 Meters:

Girls:

6th: Jordin Derr-Indee 2:48.87

11th: Mackenzie Christian-Indee 2:57.83

Boys:

14th: Tanner Wilson-Indee 2:32.49

19th: Talan Decker-Indee 2:43.65

21st: Karsten Nuehring-Jesup 2:55.93

22nd: Cayden Keifer-Jesup 3:01.18

1600 Meters:

Boys:

7th: Kile Rottinghaus-Jesup 5:23.30

14th: Lucas Stickfort-Jesup 5:52.87

16th: Remington Ressler-Indee 6:01.43

20th: Drew Beatty-Indee 7:03.82

55 Meter Hurdles:

Girls:

4th: Sydney Schwartz-Indee 9.84

Boys:

1st: Noah Sheridan-Jesup 7.69

7th: Isaac Wilcox-Indee 8.96

8th: Carter Straw-Indee 9.15

4x400 Relay:

Girls:

4th: Indee (Larson, B. Ressler, Kremer, M. Louvar)

Boys:

5th: Indee (M. Beatty, Schmitt, Kriens, McDonald)

10th: Jesup (Sheridan, Ciesielski, Gonzalez, Farrell)

4x800 Relay:

Girls:

1st: Indee (M. Louvar, Larson, R. Ressler, B. Louvar)

Boys:

7th: Jesup (Gonzalez, Rottinghaus, Keifer, Stickfort)

8th: Indee (Kriens, Wilson, Cameron, T. Wieland)

Shot Put:

Girls:

14th: Talia Wolf-Indee 25-05.5

16th: Maggie Albert-Indee 24-08.75

Boys:

2nd: Jake Sidles-Indee 45-05.25

3rd: Brady McDonald-Indee 44-08.75

19th: Evan Sebetka-Jesup 30-08.25

21st: Jacob Althaus-Jesup 27-00.0

High Jump:

Girls:

8th: Mackenzie Christian-Indee 4-04.0

Boys:

6th: Preston Youngblut-Jesup 5-00.0

Long Jump:

Girls:

7th: Dakota Whitman-Indee 15-00.5

20th: Bailie Hookom-Indee 11-09.5

Boys:

8th: Jude Sullivan-Jesup 16-10.0

14th: Josh Beatty-Indee 15-11.75

15th: Hunter McBride-Indee 14-10.0

16th: Paxton McHone-Jesup 12-11.5

Trending Food Videos