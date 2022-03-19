WAVERLY – Results of area athletes indoor track meet at Wartburg College:
55 Meter Dash:
Girls:
5th: Melody Kremer-Indee 7.86
Boys:
5th: Marcus Beatty-Indee 6.93
200 Meters:
Girls:
8th: Dakota Whitman-Indee 29.13
23rd: Gabby Toale-Indee 31.25
Boys:
2nd: Keegan Schmitt-Indee 24.26
7th: Brady McDonald-Indee24.88
22nd: Cameron Davis-Jesup 28.55
400 Meters:
Girls:
1st: Reaghan Ressler-Indee 1:05.40
5th: Bella Louvar-Indee 1:08.48
Boys:
7th: Ayden Gonzalez-Jesup 58.06
13th: Jackson Toale-Indee 1:00.57
16th: Matt Wieland-Indee 1:02.01
19th: Logan Weber-Jesup 1:12.20
800 Meters:
Girls:
6th: Jordin Derr-Indee 2:48.87
11th: Mackenzie Christian-Indee 2:57.83
Boys:
14th: Tanner Wilson-Indee 2:32.49
19th: Talan Decker-Indee 2:43.65
21st: Karsten Nuehring-Jesup 2:55.93
22nd: Cayden Keifer-Jesup 3:01.18
1600 Meters:
Boys:
7th: Kile Rottinghaus-Jesup 5:23.30
14th: Lucas Stickfort-Jesup 5:52.87
16th: Remington Ressler-Indee 6:01.43
20th: Drew Beatty-Indee 7:03.82
55 Meter Hurdles:
Girls:
4th: Sydney Schwartz-Indee 9.84
Boys:
1st: Noah Sheridan-Jesup 7.69
7th: Isaac Wilcox-Indee 8.96
8th: Carter Straw-Indee 9.15
4x400 Relay:
Girls:
4th: Indee (Larson, B. Ressler, Kremer, M. Louvar)
Boys:
5th: Indee (M. Beatty, Schmitt, Kriens, McDonald)
10th: Jesup (Sheridan, Ciesielski, Gonzalez, Farrell)
4x800 Relay:
Girls:
1st: Indee (M. Louvar, Larson, R. Ressler, B. Louvar)
Boys:
7th: Jesup (Gonzalez, Rottinghaus, Keifer, Stickfort)
8th: Indee (Kriens, Wilson, Cameron, T. Wieland)
Shot Put:
Girls:
14th: Talia Wolf-Indee 25-05.5
16th: Maggie Albert-Indee 24-08.75
Boys:
2nd: Jake Sidles-Indee 45-05.25
3rd: Brady McDonald-Indee 44-08.75
19th: Evan Sebetka-Jesup 30-08.25
21st: Jacob Althaus-Jesup 27-00.0
High Jump:
Girls:
8th: Mackenzie Christian-Indee 4-04.0
Boys:
6th: Preston Youngblut-Jesup 5-00.0
Long Jump:
Girls:
7th: Dakota Whitman-Indee 15-00.5
20th: Bailie Hookom-Indee 11-09.5
Boys:
8th: Jude Sullivan-Jesup 16-10.0
14th: Josh Beatty-Indee 15-11.75
15th: Hunter McBride-Indee 14-10.0
16th: Paxton McHone-Jesup 12-11.5