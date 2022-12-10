Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY, IA (12/07/2022) — Kaleb Lamphier was one of 92 Wartburg College student-athletes named to the American Rivers Conference 2022 All-Academic Team.

Lamphier, of Independence, is a member of the football team.

Tags

Trending Food Videos