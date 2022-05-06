While in college my wife and I were heading home for the holidays. And in the back seat was a sweet girl named Debbie who was carpooling with us on her way to Michigan. The flu was making it’s way through the dorms at that time but Debbie assured us she was feeling fine. Unfortunately, as we made our way through the twisty roads of Kentucky, we heard a gut-wrenching hurl from Debbie. Vomit went all over that sweet girl from Michigan, the seat, and the homemade Christmas presents that were weeks in the making.
We stopped at the only place we could find – a house at the top of a hill. I can still see the kind woman wondering why three foul-smelling college kids were pounding on her door. This woman was the hero of the day as she took the girls into her home to get Debbie cleaned up. I, on the other hand, was given a bucket and some rags and told to clean up the puke in the car!
While that clean-up job was bad, I fear we have an even worse problem on our hands. Various studies have shown we are becoming a nation of potty-mouths. According to Storyful, a news and intelligence agency, the usage rate of profanity rose 41 percent on Facebook and 27 percent on Twitter over a two-year period ending in 2021.
Some blame this slide into vulgarity on the pandemic, and there may be some truth to that claim. But I’m not so sure we can pin the whole problem on the virus. Our struggle with filthy language is a spiritual one. Jesus said, “The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45 ESV).
According to Jesus, the problem is not in our mouths but in our hearts. In many ways we are like a sponge. Whatever is stored up inside comes out when we get squeezed. If we store good things inside us, good will come out. But if we’re filled with evil things, don’t be surprised if that comes out too. One source of “treasure” that we store in our hearts is the entertainment industry. There’s a reason movies and shows utilize a rating system. It serves as a warning label for us to determine what we’re about to consume.
Another source of “treasure” are the examples we have before us. As adults we must do a better job modeling our words in front of our kids. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been shocked at how proficient 5–6-year-olds are with swearing! Typically, those words are not taught, they are caught as they listen to the adults around them.
So how do we overcome this dilemma? Admitting you have a problem is a good place to begin. Beyond that, there are several healthy steps we can take to clean up the language. First, find forgiveness through Jesus. Christ has something more powerful than a bucket and a few rags. He comes with grace to wash our sins away.
Next, ask for help. The Psalmist prayed, “Set a guard over my mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips” (Psalm 141:3). The guard is God’s Spirit who can help you think on the things that are true, right, pure, lovely, and praise-worthy.
Finally, drink from a clean cup! Re-examine your entertainment choices. While I love explosions and car chases just as much as you do, I have to be careful of the verbal vomit that often comes along with Hollywood’s latest offerings.
Let’s watch our words and honor Christ in all we do … and say.