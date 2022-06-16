I love a good thunderstorm. Like some of you, I treat a thunderstorm watch as an invitation to sit on my porch and ‘watch’ for a thunderstorm. A thunderstorm warning means I better hurry up and get out there before I miss it. The rest of you are smarter than I am and do what you’re supposed to – take shelter.
I don’t know what it is that draws me out to witness a storm. Maybe it’s the electricity in the air. Or maybe the boom of thunder or the crack of lightning. Or maybe it’s some evolutionary part of my brain that reverted back to pre-caveman ignorance.
Suddenly a furious storm came up on the lake, so that the waves swept over the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. (Matthew 8:24)
This is the time of year when storms pop up when you least expect them. Just as my weather app changed the forecast for the better yesterday afternoon, the radio blared its warning that we were in a tornado watch until 10pm. Despite meteorologists’ best efforts, the weather is not 100% predictable.
Neither is human behavior.
Storms pop up between political parties (it’d be interesting if records were kept of political storms like we do of meteorological storms, some of the recent political storms would have been record setting – like the debate on climate change). Storms rage about how to decrease school shootings. Lines of storms pass through social media concerning personal rights, shaming, inflated authority, and overvalued opinions.
And sometimes, like the disciples in the boat with Jesus when the storm rises, it feels as if Jesus doesn’t even care enough to stay awake.
The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” (Matthew 8:25)
The way I see our struggles in our storms is that Jesus isn’t asleep but he might as well be for all the attention we give him. We don’t invite him into the conversations about politics and school shootings and what it means to love your neighbor (or your enemy). He might as well go off and take a nap because we just stand on the porch and watch the storm brew.
He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. (Matthew 8:26)
Like the weather warning systems give us the opportunity to prepare ourselves for dangerous storms, scripture gives us the tools we need to prepare ourselves for the storms life throws at us. Scriptures shows us the power of faith and love, of grace and mercy, and of Jesus over all of creation. When we invite Jesus into the conversation, anything is possible.
The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!” (Matthew 8:27)