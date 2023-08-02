INDEPENDENCE – Friday afternoon the City of Independence pushed out a notification alerting residents of a broken water main and subsequent service shutdown in the northeast part of town.
The City of Independence Water Department worked with Tschiggfrie Excavating to locate the trouble and repair the problem. According to the messages, sent via the City’s website, email, and text messaging, “The repairs will result in a water shutdown on 6th Ave NW between 5th St NW and 7th St NW and on 6th St NW between 6th Ave and 7th Ave NW” and “on 8th Ave NE between 8th St and 10th St NE and 9th Ave NE between 7th St and 10th St NE” a couple hours later.
“The water main breaks that occurred were routine in that they were repaired under the City’s typical response plan for breaks of this nature,” said City Manager Matthew Schmitz. “There is no known or believed cause for the breaks other than the typical operation of a water delivery network such as ours.”
Repairs were completed and the water was turned on early evening.
Visit www.independenceia.org/list.aspx to sign up for alerts from City departments.