LITTLETON – The Steve Brown Art Center (SBAC) along with Littleton and Chatham Historical Society and other sponsors held the first ever Littleton Free Watermelon Day Saturday, July 29.
The event featured music, art, and food all afternoon and into the evening.
“We had people coming throughout the day and we speculate between 175-250 people were there,” said Jim Gillespie, SBAC president. “It was great to see so many people from the area come out and enjoy the entertainment. The SBAC would like to thank the sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and people that attended for being part of the first Littleton Free Watermelon Day.”
Music in the Park, cosponsored by The Steve Brown Art Center and CoWork591 will be held Thursday, August, 17 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Jesup Park Pavilion. Enjoy performances by local teens and grab a meal from Lunch in the Park (the Girls Scouts will be selling walking tacos).
The Steve Brown Art Center (SBAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has a vision for artists, young and old alike, to have the opportunity to better themselves while helping to build the skills of those around them. It offerings community programming in and around the Jesup area.
Visit stevebrownartcenter.org or Steve Brown Art Center on Facebook for more information.