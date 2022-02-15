INDEPENDENCE – WCF Financial Bank is pleased to announce the commencement of a major remodeling project inside its Independence branch.
In 2014 WCF purchased Independence Federal Bank for Savings, which had operated as a mutual savings bank in Independence since 1935. The purchase included all assets and liabilities of the entity, including its office located at 305 First Street West in downtown Independence, which was built in 1972.
The branch’s leadership team consists of Market President, Stephanie Christian and the bank’s Chief Credit Officer, Pete Burmeister.
“Our team is very excited that the remodeling project is underway,” Christian said. “Once it’s finished, our customers and employees will very much appreciate the upgrades, which will provide for an improved banking experience in a more modern environment.”
The project includes significant interior structural changes and new furnishings throughout the bank. Customers will continue to have access to the bank’s lobby during the remodeling project, although the building’s rear entrance will be temporarily closed.
“Structurally the building is very sound, and the location in town is ideal,” Burmeister said. “It’s simply time for us to update the inside of the bank, not only from a cosmetic standpoint but more importantly to ensure our current and future customers can bank with us in a more efficient manner.”
WCF President/Chief Executive Officer Tim Kluender agrees that the time is right for this project. “2022 represents the 50th anniversary of this building,” Kluender said. “This year is the perfect time to complete the project and celebrate WCF’s ongoing commitment to the customers of Independence and the Buchanan County area. We’re here for the long haul, we intend to continue to grow and support the local community, and this project will help us do just that.”
WCF Financial Bank is a $140 million asset bank headquartered in Webster City, Iowa, with additional Iowa locations in Independence and Tama. The bank offers full service at each of its three locations, including all types of deposit and lending products, and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender.