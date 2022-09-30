I love the newspaper — though I’ll admit, I haven’t picked one up in a while. Like much of my generation, I get the majority of my news from Twitter, where I’m bombarded with the headlines of the day in one continuous stream.
But the physical copy isn’t really what I mean when I talk about a newspaper. “The newspaper” is how I would refer to the people I worked with at my college publication, the Daily Iowan. We were “the newspaper,” and together, we spent hours reporting, writing, designing, editing, and publishing it every day, filling it with the stories of our community.
A newspaper can’t exist without journalists, and journalists can’t exist without a community to report on. Having had a few journalism gigs under my belt by now, I’ve reflected strongly on communities — particularly small, Iowa communities — and their importance, no matter their size.
Take Storm Lake for example. The population of the Buena Vista county is only 11,269. About three thousand of those residents subscribe to their twice-weekly newspaper, the Storm Lake Times Pilot, which is operated by just three full-time employees: publisher and editor Art Cullen, his wife, Dolores, who takes photos, and his son, Tom Cullen, who reports.
The Storm Lake Times Pilot is the second-smallest paper to ever win the Pulitzer Prize. It’s also the subject of a documentary that examines its critical position in and effect on its community, however small.
I was struck when watching the documentary by the Storm Lake Times Pilot’s similarities to our own Independence Bulletin Journal, and moved by its small staff’s motivation to continue serving its community even through the financial hardships of the pandemic — because it simply had to be done.
“It’s all good journalism,” Art Cullen told me in the cinema lobby after the film screening. I had asked how he continually found the vigor in reporting on small towns. County fairs and high school graduations aren’t the kind of hard news every journalist dreams of writing, but to a community, it’s not just a story. It’s the record of their lives.
And it’s all important, especially now, when newspapers are disappearing across the U.S.
According to a 2022 report by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, one-third of American newspapers that existed roughly two decades ago will be out of business by 2025. It’s estimated that 70 million Americans live in “news deserts:” counties with limited or no access to credible news sources, and they’re particularly prominent in rural areas. Seventeen Iowa counties have just one newspaper, usually a weekly.
That number used to scare me because it meant millions of Americans are missing access to multiple sources of credible information — and of course, it still does. But what the Storm Lake Times Pilot’s story made me realize is how no one cares more about the fabric of a community more than its local newspaper.
Sure, a person living in Adams county — a news desert — could easily pick up a copy of the Des Moines Register and still know who the candidates are for this fall’s upcoming election, or which musicians played at the Iowa State Fair. But only their county’s paper, the Adams County Free Press, will likely report on their child’s high school football game, or talk to families who know them who lost their homes in a fire.
I know Iowa journalists are some of the best in the biz, and this National Newspaper week, my heart goes out to the local journalists who live in, inform, and seek to unite our communities. Because together, we are the newspaper.
Josie Fischels grew up in Independence, Iowa where she was a correspondent for the Independence Bulletin Journal. While attending the University of Iowa, she worked all four years for the college newspaper, The Daily Iowan, and rose to the position of Managing Editor. Josie interned with NPR and the Denver Post and now works at Iowa Public Radio.