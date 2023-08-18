I have mixed emotions about this time of the year. I look forward to the excitement and newness of the coming school year, but I remember how much I didn’t really care for the first day of school when I was a student. I look forward to the structure of the program year here in the church, but I really don’t care for all the planning that goes into making it happen. I look forward to the crisp evenings, but I really don’t care for the shorter days. I look forward to sweatshirts and campfires, but I really don’t care for … well, sweatshirts and campfires are too wonderful to let negative thoughts into your head.
In the next week, school buses take to the road, volleyball players take to the court, and the football team takes to the field. Some families will have first-time students and first-time drivers. Some teachers will be standing in front of a classroom for their last first-day of school as they anticipate retirement. Others will be nervous as they take their place in front of the classroom for the first time. Administrators, Counselors, and Administrative Assistants will be having some of their craziest days of the year.
May the Lord give strength to his people!
May the Lord bless his people with peace! (Psalm 29:11)
In the next month, there will be Rally Sundays and Sunday School Kick-Offs in congregations everywhere. There will be fewer empty pews, parking spots, and coffee cups as people return to church. Youth groups will be meeting again, catechisms will be studied again, and choirs will be singing again. What we remember to be normal is just a calendar page away.
The amount of change that happens this time of year is staggering. Yet nearly none of it is controversial or troublesome. We’re really just making adjustments as we move through the seasons of the different years – the school year, the church year, the calendar year, etc.
While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat,
summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease. (Genesis 8:22)
There is comfort in knowing what is coming next. We know Autumn follows Summer and aren’t afraid of leaves falling off the trees – we know what’s coming. We know what’s coming when we turn the calendar page and aren’t afraid to make plans – we know what’s coming.
There is comfort in knowing and there is joy in its recurrence – even though it happened last year and will happen again next year. There is comfort in knowing God is walking with you into the new season. And there is joy experiencing God again and again. It’s like digging out your favorite sweatshirt and those old jeans that are broke-in just right. It’s comfort that brings you a smile.
Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8)