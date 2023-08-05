WASHINGTON, D. C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) delivered opening remarks during the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party’s bipartisan roundtable discussion with Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI-08) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08) on the CCP’s agricultural technology theft in Dysart, Iowa. Her prepared remarks are below. Watch the livestream on YouTube under “The Select Committee on the CCP” channel.
“Thank you, Chairman Gallagher and Ranking Member Krishnamoorthi for traveling to Tama County for this important discussion about the CCP’s efforts to undermine American agriculture and control the global food supply through persistent IP theft, supply chain chokeholds, and deceptive trade practices.
I also want to thank our witnesses who are providing their invaluable first hand perspective and knowledge to our committee as we develop the policy solutions to compete with the CCP and protect both our food and national security.
Former U.S. Assistant Attorney General John Demers said, “China wants the fruits of America’s brain power to harvest the seeds of its planned economic dominance.”
That can be interpreted literally here in Iowa.
Nearly a decade ago, right here in Tama County, a man who would later be identified as Mo Hailong was spotted on his hands and knees digging up seeds in an unmarked field.
Not just any seeds – these hybrid seeds were the product of millions of dollars of research and development of DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto seed, now Corteva and Bayer.
These high tech seeds are among the most tightly guarded trade secrets in the industry. Mo had his eyes on the prize, as did his employer, DBN group – a Chinese ag conglomerate.
Stealing these parent seeds was stealing from every single farmer who paid for the research and innovation that went into them, and that they planted for their own harvest.
This wasn’t an isolated incident, it was part of a massive conspiracy led by Mo to steal ag trade secrets and send this valuable information – including the seeds themselves – to be reverse engineered in China.
According to federal prosecutors, Chinese Communist Party officials made it clear there was a “serious need for a national hero” to steal this knowhow from the US for China’s benefit.
We must be clear-eyed: there is no such thing as a private company in China. Every company in China is viewed by the party as a “national hero” – as a means to their end goal of overtaking the U.S. as the world’s pre-eminent superpower on the backs of American innovators, and as we will learn more about here today, on the backs of American farmers.
Let me close by saying in Iowa, our land is sacred. Feeding and fueling the world is engrained in who we are. We cannot allow the CCP to continue stealing our intellectual property, buying up our farmland, and ripping off our farmers and rural manufacturers.
While Mo’s seed conspiracy is one of the most brazen examples of the CCP’s ag IP theft, it is just one piece of their plot to undermine American agriculture and control the global food supply.
We’re talking about America’s most finite and sacred resource – our land – and the food we put on our tables. Why are we letting our most serious adversary have the upper hand? Why are we letting the CCP take advantage of our farmers and manufacturers?
We cannot sit idly by any longer. The status quo is too dangerous to maintain.
I look forward to today’s conversation and working together to stand up for American farmers and protect our national security.”
Unfortunately, the Biden Administration and many on the left continue issuing out of touch proposals and policies that fly in the face of individual responsibility and accountability.
Americans elected a Republican majority in the House to push back and protect the country from this ridiculous agenda. Last week alone we held the line against three of the most radical ideas put forward by the left – from unfairly forcing taxpayers to pay others’ bills to housing illegal immigrants in elementary schools.
Even after a bipartisan majority in the House and Senate voted to overturn President Biden’s $400 billion student loan “cancelation” scheme, President Biden recently vetoed our legislation and doubled down on his effort to force hardworking Iowans who didn’t go to college or have already paid off their loans to pay for others’ degrees.
You can’t cancel student debt, you can only transfer it – President Biden’s plan forces American taxpayers who don’t hold student debt to pay off the debt held by only 13% of the population. In Iowa, this would cost each taxpayer $3,730. I proudly voted to denounce his veto and will leave no stone unturned to block this scheme and safeguard taxpayers against this abuse.
In this same vein, the Biden Administration recently announced changes to the pricing grid for single family home loans, effectively forcing borrowers who have built up good credit to subsidize loans for riskier borrowers with poor credit.
Under this rule, Americans with a credit score of 680 pay approximately $40 dollars more per month on a $400,000 loan to fund loans for those with worse credit; buyers who make down payments of 20% on their home will bear some of the highest fee increases. That’s why I voted for the Middle Class Borrower Protection Act, legislation to block this rule and ensure that loan fees are determined based on true risk. Punishing borrowers who have made financially sound decisions to build good credit is fundamentally unfair – how ironic for an Administration that claims to be all about equity.
And finally, at the height of crazy – some Democratic-run cities are looking at plans to house illegal immigrants in public school gyms, claiming they have no alternative as their cities are overrun with illegal immigrants. But there is a clear alternative: secure the border, end catch and release, and stop incentivizing illegal immigration. As a mom of two school-aged boys, I voted to ensure that public schools don’t become sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.
To recap – it’s crazy to force someone to pay off someone else’s student loans, it’s crazy to make someone with good credit subsidize loans for riskier borrowers, and it’s crazy to house illegal immigrants in public schools instead of securing the border – but that’s the out of touch agenda the Biden Administration is pursuing.
As the Biden Administration continues down this radical path, I’ll keep working to make common sense a common virtue again.