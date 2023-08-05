Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.