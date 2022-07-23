Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With the resignation of our City Manager, Al Roder, it will be only a matter of time before the question is posed. Does the City of Independence really need a city manager/administrator? The answer is an unequivocal response of absolutely!

From early times in our state and our country, cities operated under the strong leadership from an elected mayor, who handled all of the day-to-day operations of the city, and an elected city council, who created the laws for the city and made decisions affecting the city. Over one hundred years ago, the first cities began hiring city managers. As the day-to-day operations in running a city became more complex, cities began to look for professionals, who were educated and trained in city government. By the year 2000, the majority of cities throughout the country had shifted away from the Mayor-Council form of government, especially for cities with a population of over 5,000 residents. Several years ago, I participated on a committee that evaluated the form of government for cities in northeast Iowa. Of the 63 cities that the committee surveyed, only 21 did not have a city manager/ city administrator. I am using the terms manager and administrator interchangeably, since in today’s world they really are the same position. Of the cities with a population over 5,000 that we surveyed, only Waterloo does not have a city manager. Waterloo elects their mayor as a Chief Executive Officer.

Trending Food Videos