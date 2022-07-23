With the resignation of our City Manager, Al Roder, it will be only a matter of time before the question is posed. Does the City of Independence really need a city manager/administrator? The answer is an unequivocal response of absolutely!
From early times in our state and our country, cities operated under the strong leadership from an elected mayor, who handled all of the day-to-day operations of the city, and an elected city council, who created the laws for the city and made decisions affecting the city. Over one hundred years ago, the first cities began hiring city managers. As the day-to-day operations in running a city became more complex, cities began to look for professionals, who were educated and trained in city government. By the year 2000, the majority of cities throughout the country had shifted away from the Mayor-Council form of government, especially for cities with a population of over 5,000 residents. Several years ago, I participated on a committee that evaluated the form of government for cities in northeast Iowa. Of the 63 cities that the committee surveyed, only 21 did not have a city manager/ city administrator. I am using the terms manager and administrator interchangeably, since in today’s world they really are the same position. Of the cities with a population over 5,000 that we surveyed, only Waterloo does not have a city manager. Waterloo elects their mayor as a Chief Executive Officer.
On August 27, 2001, the City of Independence amended its Code of Ordinances to add Chapter 21 providing for a City Manager. This chapter sets forth specific duties that are assigned to the city manager by the city council. This list of duties is set forth in Iowa Code, however the city council has the ability and the responsibility to create and change those duties as they feel is necessary for the best interests of our city. Keep in mind that the city manager is responsible to the city council for the administration of the city.
Historically, when an elected mayor ran the day-to-day operations of a city, the issues in operating a city the size of Independence were much less complex. The annual budget for our city now runs close to $20 million, so this is not a part-time position. There are compliance issues with State and Federal government and ramifications with decisions that were not even contemplated years ago. Cities rely upon locating grant opportunities, writing grants, and pursuing these grants as a way to fund major projects to better the city. City managers are also expected to act as directors of personnel and be responsible for hiring, firing, and disciplinary issues. The City of Independence has over 100 fulltime employees that must be properly managed. This is a critical area for any employer. Mistakes that involve personnel issues are one of the top areas for litigation. A city manager is also responsible for assessing long-term policy issues and decisions under the direction of the city council.
City managers have education and experience in local governmental operations and are hired as employees (not elected) based upon their qualifications. Therefore, the city manager is not beholden to politics or responsible to the voters. That is part of the purpose for operating under this form of government. The city manager is an administrator, who serves at the pleasure of the city council and can be terminated by a majority vote of the council. While it is true that a city employing a city manager does delegate the day-to-day operations to its employee, that is exactly what is intended. A city, like a large business, hires a professional to which the city council delegates certain important operational duties. However, it is the city council who dictates the terms of the relationship and who maintains the overall control.
Next time someone says to you the City of Independence does not need a city manager, tell them — yes, we do! We need a trained professional to handle the duties delegated to that administrator for the good of the city. On Monday, our city council will be voting to approve a resolution to move forward to start the search process to locate our next city manager. Please encourage council to start this process as quickly as possible. Our city will function better with a city manager.