As we close out 2022 and usher in a new year, it’s time to look back and see what I learned...if anything. After all, many of us have closed out and ushered in many-a-year, haven’t we? And to those who are in my age bracket, (somewhere between 40 and 80), we should have it all figured out by now. I think I have! Instead of beginning 2023 with a list of goals or resolutions, how about a list of some things learned over my many years, “kickin’ the can down the road” as they say in Washington? I’ve learned a ton of stuff over the years, some good, some bad and some definitely ugly. Here are just a few:
I’ve learned that Big 10 football is no match for many of the other conferences, but Iowa sure looked good, didn’t they?
I’ve learned that just one person saying to me, “You’ve made my day!” makes my day.
I’ve learned that being kind is much more important than being right.
I’ve learned that no matter how serious things get in your life, we all need to act goofy from time to time.
I’ve learned that whatever happens to me, I’ll figure it out. And it’ll work out eventually.
I’ve learned that sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.
I’ve learned that life is like toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end, the faster it rolls out.
I’ve learned that we should be glad that God doesn’t give us everything we ask for.
I’ve learned money does not buy class. But it does buy a lot of things!!
I’ve learned words we speak can either heal or hurt.
I’ve learned under even the hardest of hearts, every person wants to be loved and appreciated. Even Scrooge!!
I’ve learned that the good Lord didn’t do it all in one day so what makes us think we can.
I’ve learned that to ignore the facts does not change the facts.
I’ve learned that tough times don’t last but tough people do.
I’ve learned that opportunities don’t look as good coming at you as they do going away from you.
I’ve learned that no matter what, everyone deserves one of your smiles.
I’ve learned that you should never say no to a gift from a child.
I’ve learned that to anyone that you love with all your heart, YOUR TIME is the greatest gift you can give.
I’ve learned that no matter how healthy you’re trying to eat, ya gotta have buttered popcorn at a movie.
And I’ve learned that it’s time to change the title of my column. From now on, it’s “You’ll Figure It Out.”
And finally I’ve learned that the secret to a happy marriage consists of only two things; let your wife think she’s getting her way and secondly, letting her have it.
Happy New Year from the Shedas to each and everyone of you. 2023 — The Best Is Yet To Come. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.