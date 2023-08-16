INDEPENDENCE – Cade Iversen has quite a long history in the human services field where he began his journey as a residential treatment worker on the floor, at night, working directly with patients. Of course, that’s not where he stayed. He worked his way up through the ranks into leadership positions and ultimately to Independence to fill the enormous shoes of Dr. Bhasker Dave, MD, who has been Superintendent at the Independence Mental Health Institute (MHI) for the past fifty years and is now Medical Director. Iversen officially began his duties as Superintendent on May 22, 2023.
Iversen also spent some time both in active duty and reserve component in the Army.
“I was an Infantryman in the Army and spent a little over a year deployed into Afghanistan in 2004-2005,” he said. “I’ve done quite a few different things in my life and I think that helps shape my decision making process as a leader because I have experience with a variety of different leadership styles, different situations, and different environments that, you know, if I was all very one track it’s easy to kind of lose perspective on the system as a whole.”
Iversen came to Independence by way of Clarinda. He spent the majority of his life in Western Iowa with his wife, Anne, and four children. He has one son, Deacon, that will be a high school senior this upcoming year and another, Crayton, that will be a junior. He also has twin daughters, Addalyn and Jordyn, that will be going into 7th grade. They have a very busy schedule, as the boys play basketball for a team in Omaha and the girls play softball out of Omaha. The plan is for everyone to be stationed in Independence.
This summer, his sons were able to connect with coach Beatty, the Independence High School basketball coach, which was very nice and welcoming. Iversen understands how challenging it can be for teenagers to move.
“I kinda put them through the ringer moving so late in their high school years,” said Iversen. “But the community has been very kind and have made believers out of a couple teenage boys — if you can do that it’s saying something.”
Growing up Iversen was the second oldest of ten kids. His parents adopted seven kids through foster care.
“You know, really from birth, I’ve almost been raised to be in the human services field,” he said.
Iversen was the Assistant Superintendent at Glenwood Resource Center for the prior two years before arriving in Independence, where he got a lot of exposure and many experiences.
“It’s been meaningful and it’s been fun for me,” he said. “Prior to that, I spent the previous 20 years in the private sector. When you work for an organization for a long time sometimes you can get to a point where maybe you feel like you don’t have anything left to learn and new experiences are few and far between. Coming to work for the State of Iowa was exposure to a whole different world and way of doing things. It’s been fun and it’s been a learning curve for me as well learning to adapt to things that I got pretty used to in the private sector. The fun part is there are areas where it is very different, but there are areas where it’s very much the same.”
Reintroducing common things reenergized his process of approaching things.
“I’ve gotten some really encouraging feedback from staff on that front,” he said.
Some of the chamges coming to MHI are based on House File 471 recently signed into law by Governor Reynolds stating the mental health facilities will have to specialize.
“Independence will specialize in children and Cherokee will specialize in more the adult forensic patients,” said Iversen. “We are head long in the planning process and all the things that go along with that. You know working at a large scale and also a micro level to do all the things that we have to do to prepare and make sure that when that happens we are in a position to serve the kids that we need to serve because we know that the need is great in the state of Iowa but also across the nation. I love the change process that is something that I have always gotten into and so you know this change process is kind of old hat for me. There is something about Independence and helping people through the change process that has kind of reignited my flame again. Helping people feel passion for the change and seeing what this House File is, which I believe it is a reinvestment in the future of the Independence MHI.
“This was kind of a call to my roots in working with kids for so long,” he said. “I found that I can be passionate about an entirely different population at Glenwood Resource Center but then when the opportunity came and the conversation very early was around specialization, it felt like one of those things that was meant to be — that’s kind of the way that I’ve always approached it in these types of kind of big moves for my family.”
Iversen has a distinct approach to leadership. His core beliefs are: Be kind, offer grace, and assume positive intent when things go wrong.
“We know that we are in an environment where we are caring for human beings by other human beings and things inevitably won’t always happen perfectly,” he said. “If we can be kind, we can offer grace and we can assume positive intent when things go wrong, we will be able to move forward together and utilize those times … as learning opportunities. … it’s different if we are creating widgets in a factory, but we are dealing with human beings here.”
Iversen credits a non-traditional leader in the Army with exposing him to this philosophy.
“I am excited about the opportunity here because this is a worthy mission,” said Iversen. “It’s a beautiful campus and I think when I sit in this seat figuring out ways to help make Independence MHI a part of the continuum of care in the future is really important to me and I think the specialization is really an investment in us as an organization moving forward and gives us a chance to really narrow in on a specific population and do well for them because they certainly need it.”
Besides specialization, other initiatives Iversen will be working on include recruitment, the hiring process, retention, equalization of pay for entry level positions and branding. Iversen there will be committees put together to focus on the different initiatives.
“The power of being able to get someone from a name on a spreadsheet to getting out with the people where they can make a direct impact on the patients — that’s fun.,” he said. “I am working pretty heavily in that and I am certainly enthused about the amount of support and the amount of people in turn that really want to be involved.”
Some of the brand refreshening can be seen in the current television commercials and ads.
“I think we’ve seen a decent return on getting people to apply and using that as a force to drive people to our hiring site,” he said.
Iversen belives there has been a paradigm shift the last few years in choosing a job. With IPERS (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System), state insurance, and other benefits, he wishes he started working for the State of Iowa sooner. He choses to see the challenges of the pandemic as good.
“It’s an opportunity for us to learn and an opportunity for us to revaluate what we have always done and find something better and different,” he said. “I’ve never interacted with anybody in my time with the State that has been closed off to at least hearing my suggestions — so that has been certainly reassuring speaking to the commitment that has been made across all levels of the State.”
In the end, Iversen is excited about his position.
“I think this place has amazing potential to continue to help people,” he said. “We just celebrated 150 years — that is a truly amazing thing in thinking back about the thousands and thousands of patients that have been served here.”
Iversen believes the current lower patient census uniquely positions MHI to really give one-on-one attention and be hyper-specific to each patient’s needs.
“I look forward to whatever is next, said Iversen. “I joke with Dr. Dave regularly that he is setting the bar at an uncomfortable level if the expectation is 50 years — that is not going to happen, I promise. I’m not going to be here on my 90th birthday. Dr. Dave is such an amazing asset for me because he has so many years of experience and such amazing recall. If you ask him a question he knows exactly what you’re talking about. I mean you could reference a patient from 30 years ago and he’ll be yep here we go and start talking about it. It’s amazing. He’s a wealth of knowledge and when he does decide to retire it will be a huge loss to not only the facility but to the community. He is incredibly intelligent and has served an entire life dedicated to this place and he’s such a kind man too. A warm and welcoming person that certainly made this transition easy because we had some conversations from the very beginning — he helped make the connection right away for me.”