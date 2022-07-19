Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This year the Senior Interclub Golf Tournament will take place at Pin Oaks Golf Club, Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday, 9th and 10th of August 2022. A total of 72 golfers from six area clubs will be competing for the travelling championship trophy.

Tournament Green fees are $25 with golf car for 18 holes. If anyone wants to bring their own golf car, be sure to notify your team captain. This will eliminate any confusion during sign-in time preceding the tournament. Green fees will still be $25 because of a trail fee.

