This year the Senior Interclub Golf Tournament will take place at Pin Oaks Golf Club, Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday, 9th and 10th of August 2022. A total of 72 golfers from six area clubs will be competing for the travelling championship trophy.
Tournament Green fees are $25 with golf car for 18 holes. If anyone wants to bring their own golf car, be sure to notify your team captain. This will eliminate any confusion during sign-in time preceding the tournament. Green fees will still be $25 because of a trail fee.
Age Groups are: Senior Group: ages 60-69 and Super Senior Group: 70+.
There will be a shotgun start for both days beginning at 9:00 AM. Seniors, 60-69 will use white tees; Super Seniors 70+, will use red tees and 80+ will tee up at start of fairway.
Also, Pin Oaks is offering practice rounds for seniors playing in the Interclub at $25 for 18 holes with golf car included. You must call ahead to make sure there are no other events being played.
Club Managers/Team Captains are responsible for getting green fees payment to the hosting clubs for both days.
Team Captains: I must have your lineups no later than 31 July 2022. Pairings will be completed when all six team captains submit their team’s w/est. handicaps. If you want, you may e-mail your roosters to me at: tomski@indytel.com.
If you can’t find enough 60-69 age group golfers, you can use a 70+ golfer in the younger age group, but he must use the 60-69 age group tees.
Present and a peek at future tournament playing sites:
2022: Pin Oak (Manchester)
2023: River Ridge (Independence) and Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)
2024: Hickory Grove (Oelwein and Jesup)
2025: River Ridge (Independence) and Three Elms (Independence)
Contact People/Team Captains:
Independence- (River Ridge) Chris Black,(319)440-3200 or Bob Hanna, 563-277-2320
Independence- (Three Elms) Susan Gruber, 319-334-4235 or Loren Pink, 319-327-2708
Jesup- Fritz Kies, 319-493-1848 or Jerry Pint, 319-404-4169
Manchester- (Pin Oak Links) – Josh, 563-927-4653 or John Zietlow, 563-920-5859
Oelwein- (Hickory Grove) – Jennifer Black, 319-334-0230 or Steve Sanders, 319-283-2674
Winthrop—(Buffalo Creek)— Mike Stafford, 319-415-7015
Thomas Ciesielski, Senior Interclub Tournament Chairman
William Aldrich, Committee member
Jerry Pint, Committee member