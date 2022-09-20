Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence Farmers Market

INDEPENDENCE – Each year the Independence Farmers Market provides a wellness day for local agencies and services to share the services they offer in the community. Saturday, September 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. the following organizations will be represented:

Retired Senior Volunteer Program – Jake Bass — AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP connects volunteers 55+ with volunteer opportunities to use their experience, skills, and talents to meet the needs of the community. “We offer one-on-one placement services to find a good fit for the individual that also matches a nonprofit’s needs.”

