INDEPENDENCE – Each year the Independence Farmers Market provides a wellness day for local agencies and services to share the services they offer in the community. Saturday, September 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. the following organizations will be represented:
Retired Senior Volunteer Program – Jake Bass — AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP connects volunteers 55+ with volunteer opportunities to use their experience, skills, and talents to meet the needs of the community. “We offer one-on-one placement services to find a good fit for the individual that also matches a nonprofit’s needs.”
Riverview Center – Brooke Sutton — Riverview Center is a nonprofit agency providing free and confidential services to survivors of sexual violence in Northeast Iowa
Pathways – Griffin Hickey — Provides the best possible behavioral health and other related services to individuals, families, and communities to improve the quality of life.
Black Hawk County Public Health — Gabbi DeWitt — works to protect people in from health hazards, promote healthy behaviors, and prevent disease. Stop by our booth for information on public health services and programming available in Buchanan and surrounding counties.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) – Missy Anders — Connects older adults & caregivers to the services they need to remain independent.
U.S. Freedom Farms — Mike Hassedt & Kathy Eilers – information regarding the use and benefits of CBD products.
Buchanan County Wellness Center with representative Kristi Moeller.
Buchanan County Public Health with representative Theresa Endres.
In addition, it is Public Power Week and Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications (ILPT) will be at the market with bucket truck rides, Plinko for prizes, goodie bags for the first 100 at their booth, a drawing to win bill credits or an electric leaf blower, and a food drive for the local Food Pantry.
Join us Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for the market and visit the ILPT booth. Participate in Wellness Day from 9 to 11 a.m. This is a great time to learn about services available in our community!
For additional information please feel free to contact the Independence Farmers Market manager Roger Barloon at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office at 319-334-7161.