INDEPENDENCE – There were many questions answered on Friday night in Independence. One such query had an undetermined response, and another made a bold statement.
The Mustangs took a gut punch – no doubt. The end of the world – far from it. The West Delaware Hawks were on the ropes, but in the end, they threw plenty of haymakers and the Mustangs took one square to the jaw against their opponent to decide the district title.
Battered and bruised the Mustangs may be, but down for the count – definitely not.
This is a tough district battle, and even more – a rivalry game and the 107th meeting between these two teams. You must be ready every Friday night, but especially against the West Delaware Hawks. To say the Mustangs weren’t ready wouldn’t be accurate. They went toe-to-toe, punch for punch, with the No. 2-ranked team in the state (depending on which poll you look at) for three quarters.
In what was a pivotal game in Class 3A, District 3, the Hawks of West Delaware removed any doubt as to whether or not they are for real, but with that said, the Mustangs answered a question of their own – can they battle with a top tier team and have a chance to win? I think they answered, “a definite yes.”
From the start of the game, both of these teams were determined to run the ball and, in the end the Mustangs ran it 41 times and the Hawks would tow the rock 44 times. The difference is, the Hawks ran up 305 yards on the ground compared to 112 for Indee. This would come down to two BIG plays.
West Delaware started the scoring with 6:48 left in the second quarter on a 17-yard flea flicker-type play when the quarterback threw a backwards pass to the wide receiver, and he then hit a streaking tight end across the middle for a touchdown.
The Mustangs answered right back on their next possession, traveling 60 yards on 9 plays – including a blocked punt and fumble by West Delaware – to tie this up at 7. Junior Mitchell Johnson hit senior Keegan Schmitt for 22 yards and with just over 3 minutes to go in the half and this one was tied at 7 at intermission.
Independence took the third quarter kickoff and matriculated the ball down the field, taking up 9:33 and 20 plays, leading to a field goal attempt of 27 yards. The field goal was blocked.
The Hawks took over on the 21 and marched right down the field behind the running of their senior quarterback, Kyle Cole, and their senior running back, Wyatt Voelker. And with 11:17 left in the game, West Delaware took the lead, 13-7.
After a Mustang punt, the Hawks’ quarterback rambled 71 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and it was 19-7 with 9:44 to play.
The Mustangs didn’t flinch, getting on the board again on their next possession on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to sophomore Brady McDonald. It was 19-14 with 7:08 to go in the game.
West Delaware’s Voelker took the air right out of the Mustangs when he darted right up the middle for 71 yards and a score to put this game in serious doubt with 6:09 to play. Score: 25-14.
This turned out to be the final score on the night, and West Delaware left with the district title, but the Mustangs still punched their ticket to the state playoffs.
PASSING
Mitchell Johnson, 11/24 111 yds 2 TDs 1INT
RUSHING
Marcus Beatty, 37/102
Mitchell Johnson, 4/10
RECEIVING
Keegan Schmitt, 8/90, 1 TD
Brady McDonald, 1/27, 1 TD
1 2 3 4 F
West Delaware 0 7 0 18 25
Independence 0 7 0 7 14
This may be a preview of what is yet to come, but the Mustangs still have a game against Center Point-Urbana (2-6) on Friday night in Center Point. We do know they will be on the road for the first round of the postseason, but who they play will be determined on Saturday morning.
It’s full steam ahead and plenty on the line for the Mustangs this week. This is a very good Mustang team, and they never quit. Take care of business on Friday night against CPU and maybe, just maybe, they get another shot at West Delaware.