To the Editor:
This past week our city lost a giant of a man. Bob Hill, husband to Audrey, father to Beth, Erin, and Laura grandfather to several grandchildren, also served our city. For over 10 years Bob served as city councilman and then was elected and began serving as our mayor.
Bob was the guy many of us went to when we had questions or concerns about city decisions. We knew Bob would always listen. Instead of becoming impatient or defensive, Bob answered these questions either personally or on Facebook, explaining how decisions were made. Often people would thank him for his clear remarks.
Bob was political as many of you know; however, the decisions he made for the city were not based on divisive politics, but on what he and the council thought was good for the city. When he ran for mayor, he did not have an “agenda.”
Bob was extremely active in the community, probably one of the more well-known and well prepared mayors we have had. As I listen to comments around town, many, including us, are feeling the loss of Bob Hill so personally. This is a sign that his intelligence, his kindness, his patience and non-judgmental attitude touched many in our community.
In a world of such extreme divisiveness to the point some of us can’t even talk to each other, Bob Hill was an example of how we should live. He always chose kindness. We will miss Bob in this city.
Our very best to Audrey, her daughters and families who will experience this loss so much more deeply than we will. Heaven has gained another Green Bay Packer fan.
Rest In Peace, Bob.
Tom and Peggy Magner
Independence