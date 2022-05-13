We are winning the fight against cancer, one life at a time! So why is it that every time we sit down to talk with someone, we hear of another life that was taken by cancer.
Just last night as I was talking to a friend, he told of a lady who had been in their wedding party and had recently lost her battle with cancer. He also added that she had lost her son to cancer 7 years ago. Stories like this break your heart but also strengthens our resolve to do whatever we can to make a difference in another person’s life by helping the American Cancer Society fund cancer research.
Some people ask what difference would my small contribution make. It is yours, and mine, and the next persons together that funds this research.
And it’s more than that. We also help someone with rides to their treatments. We provide housing for someone, and their loved ones who lives miles away so they have a place to stay while going through treatment.
We are mailing out cards to those cancer survivors, who had responded 3 years ago when we were able to hold a live Relay For Life event, to join us on Friday, June 24 for this year’s event at the high school track (Lyle Leinbaugh Field). If you are a cancer survivor and do not receive this card in the mail by the end of May, please call me, Donald Mumm, 319-334-3888, if you are planning to attend. I will make sure you will have a survivor shirt waiting for you that evening so we can walk that survivor lap together at 9 p.m.
On that evening there will be luminaria bags available for you to honor someone who is a survivor, is currently fighting cancer, and also to honor those who lost their fight. Every one of these is a special tribute to someone and when all of these tributes are lined together around the track you will be touched by the moment.
Watching the sunset each day is sometimes a very beautiful time. Comparing that time it takes for the sun to set to each day to someone’s fight through cancer, it makes you realize how valuable every moment is. Help us make sure more people get to see another sunrise!