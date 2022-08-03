INDEPENDENCE – The Independence water towers have undergone a recent makeover.
Al Roder, the eight-year standing City Manager of Independence, was able to fill in the blanks on what these projects consisted of, and what community members can expect from the renovations in the future.
According to Roder, the water tower project is part of an ongoing water tower maintenance contract, currently, Independence is in year two of the five-year contract.
“This contract will cover all three water towers in Independence, painting included for all three towers, the painting will be both internal and external painting,” said Roder. “Once the initial 5-year overhaul of water towers is complete, the contract will cover all ongoing maintenance, inspections, and repairs.”
The cost annually for the five-year plan is expected to cost Independence over a quarter of a million dollars annually.
“Five-year maintenance cost is approximately $265,000 annually and estimated to be around $70,000 annually thereafter,” said Roder.
The cash to fund the project will be pulled from the Water Department Revenues, according to Roder.
Roder’s original expectation for the project was 60 days of renovation, but the project took only 30 days to complete.
Roder would also like to note that the service providers for this project were able to get the city of Independence the best deal available.
“The cost for the maintenance is less than expected,” said Roder. “The initial expectation was a required replacement of the First Ward tower for an estimated $1.5M. The service provider was able to make the required repairs and paint all three towers for less than a new water tower for $1.4M.”
In June the City reached out via social media for community input as to how to paint the water tower in First Ward Park. While a few people reminisced about the incident in 2020 where the phrase “Matt Loves Rebecca” showed up in John Deere green overnight, the consensus was to use red, white, and blue. There was also strong support to use the recently adopted city logo. At the June 27 City Council meeting the Council unanimously chose to “change the 1st Ward Park water tower color to red, white, and blue with the City logo.” In July, the painting was completed.