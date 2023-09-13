INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market is full of activities, fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, décor, entertainment, and information.
- Kids age 4-12 can sign up for the Power of Produce (PoP) program and get $3 vouchers for fresh produce each week!
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Public Power Week will be celebrated. Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications (ILPT) will be at the market with bucket truck rides, Plinko for prizes, goodie bags for the first 100 at their booth, a drawing to win bill credits or an electric string trimmer, and a food drive for the Independence Area Food Pantry.
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Wellness Day from 9 to 11 a.m.
Riverview Center – A representative will be available to share information about this nonprofit agency that provides free and confidential services to survivors of sexual violence in Northeast Iowa
Pathways Behavioral Services – A representative will be available to share information about how Pathways provides the best possible behavioral health and other related services to individuals, families, and communities to improve the quality of life.
Black Hawk County Public Health – Learn about how they work to protect people from health hazards, promote healthy behaviors, and prevent disease. Stop by their booth for information on public health services and programming available in Buchanan and surrounding counties.
- Saturday, Sept. 30: Apple Day. Come and press apples into fresh juice. Have fun crafting with apples.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.