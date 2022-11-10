Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 each year in recognition of the end of the original World War. Today it is a nationally recognized day of remembrance for all those past and present who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
I sat down with multiple students from Independence Jr/Sr High and discovered what the next generation knows about Veterans Day, its importance, and why Veterans should be celebrated.
This Veterans Day means a lot more to one student, now that she understands the world of Veteran just a little clearer.
Shanae Groesbeck, a 17-year-old senior joined the National Guard almost a year ago, which has given her a new perspective as to the importance of celebrating Veterans.
Another student, 18-year-old Keelan Hoover, also a senior, says that Veterans Day has made him more grateful.
“Knowing that there are many people that have given up many things for us to have our freedom,” said Hoover. “To do things like come to school every day and just be able to walk down the street every day.”
For Chase Kiler, a 16-year-old junior, he feels that Veterans Day is a time for people to look back on what Veterans have done for the country and celebrate them for their sacrifices.
While most of the students partaking in the interview agreed on what Veterans Day meant to them, each had a different way of celebrating the day.
Sophia McGarvey starts her Veterans Day by saying thanks.
“I celebrate Veterans Day by thanking all the Veterans that I know for having the courage they had to serve our country,” said McGarvey.
Groesbeck celebrates by paying homage and respect to her uncle, a former service member who has passed away.
“We would take the weekend and go with some family to his gravesite and honor his memory,” she said.
Hoover feels that while he may not be able to thank all the Veterans he knows in person, it is still important to let the Veterans he does know that he appreciates them.
“I usually celebrate by texting or thanking anyone,” said Hoover. “I know quite a few people who are actively in the military.”
What is important to recognize about these students, is that the thanks they offer military members is not a chore, but something they strongly believe in because Veterans are important.
McGarvey believes that Veterans are important to the community because they are a symbol of the freedoms that we have because of them.
Groesbeck says that Veterans are important because of the history that they hold, comparing them to a history textbook that people can learn from.
Kiler recognizes that his future has been greatly impacted by Veterans and their sacrifices.
“They did what they did in the past, to help set up our futures,” said Kiler.
Most of these students also personally knew a Veteran and had something to say to either the person or persons that have impacted them by serving in the armed forces.
McGarvey to her grandpa, an Army Veteran. — “I want to thank him for his service and let him know that he is greatly appreciated.”
Groesbeck’s family has multiple members that served in the armed forces, her grandfather, father, and uncle all served.
If Groesbeck could say one thing to the group of Veterans that she knows, she would ask what they have been through, and how she could help make the country a better place.
Hoover’s grandfather was in the Army, and he also knows multiple active personnel. To them he would like to say thank you for everything they have done and for their many sacrifices.
Remy Ressler and Kiler do not know any Veterans personally but would still like to extend their gratitude to the many who have or are still serving.
“Thank you for being brave enough to sacrifice your life for us,” said Ressler. “We all appreciate you.”
“You guys are inspiring, everything you have done for us, not only is it courageous, but you have paved a way for our future, you have made everything what it is today.
For the full recorded version of all the interviews, please visit the https://youtu.be/EI-0tUzB3Aw or see the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.