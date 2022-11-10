Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Veterans Day 2021 JSH Flag Pole

With the assistance of student Conner Rawlins, Jr/Sr High Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke raises the new American Flag presented by VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 after the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony.

 John Klotzbach Photo

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 each year in recognition of the end of the original World War. Today it is a nationally recognized day of remembrance for all those past and present who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

I sat down with multiple students from Independence Jr/Sr High and discovered what the next generation knows about Veterans Day, its importance, and why Veterans should be celebrated.

