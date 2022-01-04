Most of us have very little knowledge of our ancestry. My ancestry has puzzled me for years, so I decided to begin researching my Freeman ancestry through Ancestry.com and the internet. I have known, most of my life, that my great grandfather J.P. Freeman came to Iowa from New York state in the early 1880s. The legend was that he came to Iowa to work on his uncle’s farm; that’s one of the only family legends that I found to be true. Prentice Freeman came to Iowa from New York as a young man and farmed near Hazleton. Prentice lived most of his adult life in northern Buchanan and southern Fayette Counties; Prentice was my great-grandfather’s uncle and is buried in a small pioneer cemetery in southern Fayette County.
J.P. remained in Iowa giving up family roots in New York; he married Anna Menzel in October of 1883. J.P. and Anna had three sons – John (Jack), Roy, and James. All three sons ultimately trained and worked in the then new, high tech, electrical industry. Jack and Roy, with J. P’s backing, purchased Electric Supply Co. owned by Montgomery and Hughes in 1913, thus founding Freeman Electric Supply Co. Jack and Roy had been trained and worked in the new electrical industry prior to the purchase of the Montgomery and Hughes company. During the depression and WWII, the company ceased to function, but Roy (my grandfather) did what he could to keep the business going. Ultimately my father, E. J. “Bud” Freeman, purchased the business in 1945 upon returning home after working as an electrician on war time defense projects; he worked on defense projects from South Dakota to Wisconsin to Louisiana.
The burning question, in my mind, became – “Who was J.P. Freeman?” He was born James Perrigrine Freeman; somewhere along the way he changed his middle name to Perry and in later years changed his identification to initials “J.P.” He was born in Oneida County, New York, in 1855; second oldest of eight children, but the only son. Two previous generations of Freemans also lived in the Oneida County, New York area. My fourth through tenth great-grandparents (on the Freeman side) lived in Massachusetts including my 5th great-grandfather Silas Freeman who, I discovered, was a Revolutionary War Minuteman.
In 1620 the Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock. There were no Freemans on board the Mayflower, however Elder William Brewster III was. William Brewster III was the religious leader of the pilgrims; Brewster, Massachusetts, was named for him. In 1635 the first Freemans came to Massachusetts, on the Abigail. Edmund Freeman II (10th great-grandfather) and his wife Elizabeth Gurney Freeman and his family were the first Freemans to arrive in Massachusetts. Edmund Freeman II became the Lt. Governor of the Plymouth Colony and one of the founders of two Cape Cod communities — Lynn and Sandwich, Massachusetts. Edmund’s son John Freeman (AKA Major John) married Mercy Prence who was William Brewster’s granddaughter, which makes Elder William Brewster III my 11th great-grandfather. I had no idea!
We have been able trace my Freeman ancestry back to the 13th century (1200s) and my 20th great-grandfather, Sir Ralph de Fremingham, in Farningham, Axstane, Kent, England. Until the 15th century there were no sir titles of Freeman; the ancestors prior to the mid-15th century were known as “de Fremingham”. Most of the de Fremingham’s were nobility with the males having titles of “Sir,” “Baron,” or “Earl” and the females with titles of “Lady.”
Around every corner there seemed to be something new and interesting, too much to write about in a few short paragraphs. As a result of our research, we found that I may be eligible for membership in both the Mayflower Society and the Sons of the American Revolution. I intend to explore and request membership to both. What we have found has truly surprised us. So many interesting people and events have been uncovered from the 1200s until now – my ancestry is indeed colorful. It is my hope that my wife and I will be able to travel to Oneida County, New York, and on to Cape Cod where my ancestors and pilgrims first settled in hopes of learning more about my Freeman ancestry.
So, what’s in your ancestry? My wife and I have enjoyed our research and are amazed with what we’ve learned; you could too. It just takes a little time, effort, and a computer.