What is going on with the United Methodist Church? That is a question I have been getting a lot of lately. This last month the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church sent out a press release on the disaffiliation of eighty-three churches from the United Methodist Church in the state of Iowa. The disaffiliation comes out of the conflict many denominations are going through over the status and role of LGBTQ+ persons in the church. This has been an issue of contention in the United Methodist Church over the last fifty years and as the church has moved to a more and more progressive position on this there have been many who have disagreed with a rising acceptance of ordination of LGBTQ+ persons and the acceptance of same sex marriages in the church. We are not unique in this struggle. We have tried to work out a position whereby people of good faith and conscience can disagree on this and other issues and still worship and serve in ministry together. Sadly, we have not been able to find that road that allows us to do that at this time.
What does this mean for the local United Methodist Churches? At this point for the Independence First United Methodist Church we will stay within the denomination and continue as we always have. In order for a local church to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church we would need a two/thirds vote to do that action plus having to pay two years of financial responsibilities to the denomination and fulfill any financial responsibilities we may have in loans and such before we could disaffiliate and then take local ownership of the church’s property which at present in actually owned by the Iowa Annual Conference. It is our belief that although there are members of good faith and conviction who do not agree with a more progressive stance on the status and role of LGBTQ+ persons in the church, we do not believe there is the two/thirds majority necessary for disaffiliation. As such we will continue as we always have in serving the community and world as the Independence First United Methodist Church.
Rowley First United Methodist Church has had a somewhat different path to take on this process. Rowley First United Methodist Church has for many years shared pastoral leadership with the Silver Creek Alice, and Urbana United Methodist Churches. Over the past few months Silver Creek United Methodist Church has voted to closed due to declining membership and financial resources. This closure had little to nothing to do with the conflict presently taking place in the denomination. Urbana and Alice United Methodist Churches have voted to disaffiliate and among the eighty-three churches that were approved for disaffiliation in the vote of the special session of the Annual Conference on May 23rd. That left Rowley with the need to find a way to fulfill its needs for pastoral leadership since they no longer had other churches to share in paying for someone in that role. Over the last several months the First United Methodist Church of Rowley and the Independence First United Methodist Church have been in conversation of sharing the pastor leadership and as of July 1st will be doing just that.
What will this mean for the future of the local UM churches? For those churches who have voted to disaffiliate, they will be free to discern their next steps as to whether they join up with a different denomination or go on as an independent congregation. For the Independence and Rowley churches, we will go on pretty much as we always have in the past. If the General Conference of the United Methodist Church decides on giving full ordination rights to LGBTQ+ persons (the General Conference meets next May of 2024) there will be a time when the local churches will be asked to vote on whether they would accept a LGBTQ+ pastor and whether they would approve a same sex wedding in their local church. That being taken, the bishop and cabinet will be held accountable in the future appointments that are made to honor that decision of the local church.
Whether we have voted to disaffiliate or not, we are all trying in the best way we can to follow the calling we have from God in good conscience and faithfulness. We may disagree on how that is to be done, but we recognize that we are all working by the grace of God to the best of our ability and our understanding of ministry to the world.