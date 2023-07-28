I was pulling some weeds in our flower beds around the church the other day, and it so happened that the scripture passage we had for this past weekend was Jesus’ parable about the wheat and the weeds.
Jesus says the kingdom of God is like a sower who sowed some seed only to discover that his enemy sowed some weeds along with it. His servants asked if they should pull the weeds, but the master said, “No, you might pull up some of the wheat as well. Let’s wait until harvest time and then we will separate the weeds from the wheat.”
It’s a situation we face all the time. The good is intertwined with evil. Good and evil rarely exist in themselves. Actually, only God is all good and only the devil is all evil, and good and evil co-exist everywhere else: in society and culture, in government and politics, in sports and entertainment, in families and personal relationships, even in our own hearts we can have evil tendencies, and yes, even in the Church. So, good and evil are intermingled.
So, what do we do? The temptation is to isolate the evil and get rid of it. God allows good and evil to grow together because an aggressive going after evil can compromise the good. For example, a lot of innocent lives are lost in a nuclear bombing when we try to exterminate an evil. But we are to have the patience of God in dealing with our enemy, all those weeds that tend to show up in our lives.
God’s purpose is not to destroy the enemy, but to change him. The good must infiltrate the evil and transform it. Take St. Paul for instance, a zealous persecutor of early Christians, if God had just zapped him off the face of the earth for all the evil, he would not have had his conversion.
Yes, God could destroy all evil and do away with it. God could send a huge infusion of grace upon the world if he wanted to, but that would take away our freedom and we would be like puppets, and that is not how God created us. The Church’s mission is to infiltrate, penetrate, and permeate virtue so as to change and transform the evil from within. Much like the yeast that is kneaded throughout the dough in another one of Jesus’ parables.
The Wisdom Literature in the Hebrew Scripture says. “Though you, O God, are master of might, you judge with clemency (mercy), and with much lenience you govern us. From Psalm 86 we hear this: “You, O Lord are good and forgiving, abounding in kindness to all who call upon you. You are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in kindness and fidelity. Turn toward me and have pity on me; give your strength to your servant.” St. Paul says something similar to the Romans: “The Spirit comes to the aid of our weakness.”
Patience, kindness, forgiveness, mercy, understanding, sensitivity, respect, dignity, and restraint are some of the heavenly virtues that bring calm and contentment to our relationships. Anger, revenge, vindictiveness, disrespect, indignity, and rash judgments are the weeds that can stifle the growth of the harvest. Every person is a child of God male or female, born or unborn, friend or enemy, rich or poor, no matter the color of their skin, no matter their ethnicity and culture, no matter their sexual orientation, no matter their political party, no matter their freedom or imprisonment; all deserve the dignity and respect afforded to him or her as a child of God.
Jesus promises that the weeds and the wheat will be separated at harvest time. He will be our ultimate judge.