INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions will hold White Cane Day Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside Fareway to raise funds to support Lions sight saving efforts.
Lions have worked for the preservation of sight since 1925 when Helen Keller challenged Lions Clubs to be “Knights of the Blind.”
Funds raised over the years supported projects such as Kidsight, a joint project of the Iowa Lions and the University of Iowa Hospitals; the Iowa Lions Eye Bank for cornea transplants at the University of Iowa Hospitals, training Leader Dog for the Blind, and recycling used eyeglasses for redistribution.
The efforts of Lions in the field of vision are expansive and well documented. The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) SightFirst program has played a key role in reducing global blindness—building comprehensive and sustainable eye care systems, including projects that deliver eye care services, build or strengthen eye care facilities, train professionals and build awareness about eye health in underserved communities. LCIF provided almost $7M in vision related grants last year worldwide, of which half went to prevent river blindness in African countries. River blindness is a parasitic, tropical disease and is spread by repeated bites from infected black flies.