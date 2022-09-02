FAIRBANK – The Buck Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) is holding a banquet on Saturday, October 8 at the American Legion, 110 Main Street.
Games/Raffles/Social Hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 3:28 pm
FAIRBANK – The Buck Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) is holding a banquet on Saturday, October 8 at the American Legion, 110 Main Street.
Games/Raffles/Social Hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m.
WTU is the nation’s premier nonprofit whitetail organization. Their mission is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and the preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations.
This fundraising event will include a dinner, auction, and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork, and collectibles only available at WTU events. Check out www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events to see what you could win!
Tickets are $45 (Single), $25 (Spouse or Child) and will not be sold at the door. Ticket order deadline is Saturday, October 1.
For tickets or more information about membership and sponsorship levels contact: Corey Bantz at 319-239- 2946 or WTU National Headquarters at 800-274-5471, or buy online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
