INDEPENDENCE — The WaMaC All-Conference Volleyball selections have come out and the Independence Mustangs landed 3 on the teams.
Senior Dakota Whitman was named to the 1st-Team East Division. Whitman led the East Division with 430 Digs and had a Serve Efficiency of 93.7%, which was 4th in the Division.
Whitman leaves with 1047 career Digs for the Mustangs.
Landing on the WaMaC Recognition Team were Senior Keely Post and junior Marie Gorman. Gorman and Post were #1 and #2 on the Mustangs in Kills with 203 and 197 respectively.
EAST Division All WaMaC Volleyball Team:
*Unanimous Selection (1st team only)
*Madeleine Miller 12 Mount Vernon
*Chloe Meester 10 Mount Vernon
*Alivia Schulte 12 West Delaware
*Avery Van Hook 12 Marion
Emma Meester 12 Mount Vernon
Dakota Whitman 12 Independence
Kameron Brand 12 Mount Vernon
Brooke Ellyson 11 Mount Vernon
Natalee Hartman 11 Marion
Hope Vanderlinden 12 Marion
Allie Demmer 12 West Delaware
Brooke Krogmann 10 West Delaware
Kyla Vaughn 12 Mount Vernon
Parker Whitham 12 Mount Vernon
Kirstyn Kolbert 10 West Delaware
Olivia Halverson 10 West Delaware
Keely Post 12 Independence
Marie Gorman 11 Independence