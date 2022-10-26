Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senior Libero Dakota Whitman was named to the WaMaC Conference East Division 1st Team

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE — The WaMaC All-Conference Volleyball selections have come out and the Independence Mustangs landed 3 on the teams.

Senior Dakota Whitman was named to the 1st-Team East Division. Whitman led the East Division with 430 Digs and had a Serve Efficiency of 93.7%, which was 4th in the Division.

