INDEPENDENCE – With the sport of women’s wrestling exploding, we have our first female athlete heading to college to wrestle.
Independence Mustangs senior Dakota Whitman – daughter of Deb and Chris Whitman – has signed her Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Whitman says that she chose Iowa Central because they offered her the best opportunities to further her education and wrestling career while still staying close to home.
Whitman says, “Iowa Central Coach Zak Hensley reached out to me and gave me the grand tour of the campus. His enthusiasm for wrestling and all the great things he had to say about the college and campus size made the decision really easy.”
Other schools Whitman considered include Central in Pella and Simpson College.
Throughout her high school career, Whitman has been involved in several sports, including Cross Country her freshman year, as well as varsity track, volleyball, wrestling, and softball all four years.
In high school, Whitman has also played a lot of Club ball. She played volleyball with Smash and 319 United for 4 years. Whitman also played softball for Iowa Elite for 4 years as well.
Whitman’s favorite High School Memory: “One of my many favorite memories from my athletic career in high school would be winning WaMaC in wrestling and being able to finish my senior year of wrestling and finally making it on the podium at state. I’m so glad I had people push me to decide to even do this sport, to begin with.”
“I have my family, first and foremost, to thank for being there for me over the years. I would not have been able to do all the sports I have done throughout my high school career as well as be involved in club sports if it were not for them. I also would not be where I am today without all the coaches from every sport I have participated in and having them by my side and pushing me to be the best athlete I could be. I have an amazing support system of family, coaches, and friends.” – Dakota Whitman