INDEPENDENCE – When next you visit the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial, you will find a paver with long-nosed, caricature entitled with “Kilroy Was Here.” Just who the heck is Kilroy and why is this part of the Veterans Memorial?
The story of Kilroy dates to World War II and a man named James J. Kilroy (1902-1962), who lived in Quincy, Massachusetts and worked at the Fore River Shipyard. Kilroy’s job was as an inspector was to count the blocks of rivets that were daily installed. He then used a waxy chalk to leave a checkmark as to the area that he had approved. Riveters were paid on a piecework basis, with their pay calculated by the rivet. After Kilroy left for the day, the workers sometimes erased the mark so that the inspector on the next shift would come through and count their work for a second time. This would increase their pay.
Eventually the tampering was discovered and James Kilroy began using paint and writing “Kilroy Was Here” to make the tampering more difficult. Later he added the sketch of the fellow peering over the fence. Normally all inspection marks would have been covered when the ship was painted before launch. But because of the urgency of the war, ships began leaving the coast with “Kilroy Was Here” marked in various locations of the ship.
Before long, Kilroy’s mark had been noted throughout Europe and in the South Pacific. The men soon found it a favorite amusement to see how many places Kilroy could appear. Some believe that “Kilroy Was Here” was a morale-builder as well. It seemed to give strength to the G.I.’s when they arrived at a new location and discovered that American soldiers already had been through the area. The “Kilroy Was Here” caricature was also left around the world by GI’s during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
In 1965 a four-part movie entitled Kilroy, aired on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, telling the story of an ex-Marine named Kilroy, who, on his discharge from the service during the Vietnam War, decides to visit the hometown of his best friend in the Marines. Fittingly, “Kilroy Was Here” is written in two locations on the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.